Loyola was able to come up with the key plays in the closing minutes to hold off Mount St. Mary’s in men’s basketball action, 61-55, in the 176h all-time meeting between the two teams on Saturday. Deandre Thomas led the Mount with 14 points while Nana Opoku added 12 in the game.
In a nip-and-tuck second half, Mount St. Mary’s took a 46-45 lead just past the midway point of the second half on a Malik Jefferson traditional three-point play. Loyola (5-4) responded with the next five points, all from leading scorer Cam Spencer, to build a four-point advantage. The Mount responded with a 7-to-2 run to regain the lead at the final media timeout of the second stanza. Thomas scored in the paint, Frantisek Barton added a lay-up and Dakota Leffew tied the score at 52-52 with a pair of free throws. The Mount’s Mezie Offurum hit 1-of-2 at the line with 3:48 on the clock to put the Mountaineers on top, 53-52.
The Mount had a pair of chances to build on the lead, but a turnover and a miss kept it a one-point advantage. Loyola’s Milos Ilic then came up with a clutch three-pointer with 2:01 on the clock for a 55-53 lead. The Mount’s Thomas had a chance to take the lead, but his three from the right corner was off the mark. Opoku, however, grabbed the offensive rebound on the Mount’s next possession and was fouled with 1:29 left. He it the first free throw, but his second was off the mark and Loyola held a narrow one-point lead.
The Mountaineers fouled Loyola’s Golden Dike, and he missed the front end of the one-and-one, but he was able to secure the rebound and the Greyhounds got the ball to Jaylin Andrews, who drained a tough jumper for a 57-54 lead. The Mount’s Opoku missed in the lane on the next possession, and Loyola’s Spencer was able to convert 4-of-4 at the foul line to seal the win.
Thomas led the Mount with 14 points, hitting 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range. Opoku had 12 points and three rebounds with Jalen Benjamin contributing 11 points in the loss. Jefferson had seven points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers as well. Spencer and Andrews combined to score 45 of Loyola’s 61 points in the game. Spencer led all scorers with 26 points, going 6-of-12 from the field and 12-of-12 at the charity stripe, while Andrews finished with 19.
In an entertaining first half, the Mount held a 19-14 lead at the midway point after Thomas made his third 3-pointer of the half. The Greyhounds answered with the next eight points for a 22-19 lead, but Benjamin hit a three and Barton added two free throws and a bucket in the paint in a 7-0 Mount run to make the score 26-22. Loyola was able to rebound from the deficit, and went to the locker room on top, 37-34.
The game was the 176th all-time meeting between the Mount and Loyola, the most played rivalry in the state of Maryland. The Mount holds a 100-76 lead in the all-time series, known as the “Catholic Clash”.
Mount St. Mary’s is back in action on Saturday with a road game at Santa Claria. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball battled to the final seconds Saturday in the renewal of the Catholic Clash versus Loyola, but it was the Greyhounds emerging with the victory as Bri Rozzi put home a jumper with 11 seconds left to hand the Mount a 56-55 defeat.
Coming off the bench for the first time since January 2020, Kayla Agentowicz delivered a season high 10 points, going 4-for-7 from the field. Isabella Hunt drew multiple trips to the charity stripe and was a force inside to put together 10 points and eight rebounds.
Aside from a 3-3 tie in the opening moments, the Mount (1-6) trailed throughout the first half. While the premier shooters had trouble finding their rhythms, gutsy efforts from Agentowicz and Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey combined with stellar defense kept the game close.
