Due to inclement weather on Dec. 23, Delone Catholic and York Catholic had yet to face off and thus both teams entered Tuesday night’s contest at Sonny Shepherd Gym undefeated in YAIAA-3 play.
The Squirettes quickly staked their claim to the division lead and won going away, 62-37, over their rivals.
Delone (16-1, 8-0) used a 26-5 run that spanned the quarter break between the first and second quarters to take charge. The Squirettes turned an 8-6 lead into a 34-11 lead in an 8-minute span and never looked back.
“They blitzed us in the first and second quarters,” York Catholic head coach Kevin Bankos said, “You can try to simulate what they do defensively in practice, but it’s almost impossible to do. We had eight girls on the floor defending, trying to do what they do with five.”
The Squirettes were hot from beyond the arc in the opening frame, knocking down 4-of-5 from deep, enroute to an 18-11 lead after the first quarter.
They then ran off the first 16 points of the second quarter with Megan Jacoby dropping in eight straight of those points.
Jacoby finished the night with a game-high 21 points, one point shy of her career high, as she made 8-of-10 from the field and splashed all four of her free throw attempts.
“We wanted to move the ball around and get good shots,” Jacoby said. “We were setting good screens and getting open shots for everyone.”
Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode added, “We played well, we shot well. We did a lot of good things that you need to do to build a big lead.”
Kathleen McKeague finally broke Delone’s run with a hoop with 2:06 to play until the break and Delone went to intermission in charge, 36-17.
“They can really shoot the ball if you let them get their feet set,” Bankos said. “You’ve got to try to make them shoot on the move and we didn’t do nearly enough of that tonight.”
Delone ripped off the first seven of the third quarter with a pair of buckets from Kaitlyn Schwarz in the painted area and a trifecta from Reece Meckley and the Squirettes led by as many as 27 (47-20) in the third quarter.
YC (14-4, 8-1) finished the third quarter strong to cut the lead to 49-28 going to the fourth and McKeague’s hoop to begin the final frame got the lead under 20, but the Irish got no closer.
Delone scored the next seven and 11 of the next 13 to put the game completely out of reach.
Both teams emptied their benches with just over three minutes left with Delone leading, 62-34.
Just a freshman, Meckley played an excellent all-around game with 15 points, along with 10 boards and six assists.
“Reece played very, very well tonight,” Eckenrode said. “She’s a very skilled player and an excellent player for being just a freshman.”
Now winners of 15 straight, Eckenrode tried to tamp down expectations coming into the season after graduating all five of his starters from last season’s team that won the Class 4A district title and made it to the state quarterfinals, but Bankos wasn’t buying it then and sure isn’t buying it now.
“Gerry was lying. He knew he had an excellent team and so did the coaches around here. He didn’t have any of us fooled,” Bankos said with a grin. “Their girls had to go against the team from the last two years in practice every day. So you’ve got no choice but to get better, even if it’s by accident.”
Schwarz also hit double figures for the winners with 10, despite being in foul trouble for a good portion of the game.
Sophomore Mariah Shue paced the Irish with 15.
The teams will meet again, at York Catholic, on Feb. 6.
Delone returns to action when Fairfield comes calling for a 7:30 tip on Friday.
York Catholic 11 6 11 9 — 37
Delone 18 18 13 13 — 62
York Catholic (37): Shue 6 1-2 15, McKeague 2 0-0 4, Bullen 1 2-2 4, Perry 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 1-3 5, O’Brien 2 3-4 7. Non-scorers: Piccolo, Janusz, Kury, So. Perry, Reed. Totals: 14 7-11 37.
Delone Catholic (62): Jocelyn Robinson 0 2-4 2, Reece Meckley 5 2-2 15, Ella Hughes 1 0-0 3, Laura Knobloch 1 0-0 2, Megan Jacoby 8 4-4 21, Brielle Baughman 3 2-2 9, Kaitlyn Schwarz 5 0-0 10. Non-scorers: Kale, Brown, Zepeda, Wittmer, Bealmear. Totals: 23 10-12 62.
3-pointers: YC-Shue 2; DC-Meckley 3, Hughes, Jacoby, Baughman.
