Delone Catholic’s Bri Baughman leads a fast break during Tuesday’s YAIAA game against York Catholic, in McSherrystown. The Squirettes shellacked the Irish, 62-37, to take sole possession of first place in the YAIAA-3. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

Due to inclement weather on Dec. 23, Delone Catholic and York Catholic had yet to face off and thus both teams entered Tuesday night’s contest at Sonny Shepherd Gym undefeated in YAIAA-3 play.

The Squirettes quickly staked their claim to the division lead and won going away, 62-37, over their rivals.

