We are back in business.
Okay, technically we were never out of business, so consider this a grand re-opening. In the world of high school sports, that is.
I can speak for Times sportswriter Clay Sauertieg and our talented stable of stringers when I say the start of winter sports comes not a second too soon. The trying times of 2020, particularly the spring and summer, are finally distant memories. I’m thrilled to be ramping up for a winter season that, to be honest, appeared dead in the water just a few weeks ago.
Hopefully everyone stays healthy and we see the latest COVID wave recess enough to where our athletes can complete an entire season, which begins on Friday night with a partial slate of basketball games. Coverage plans have been made for Friday and beyond, and I thought I’d share a few things with readers as we carefully venture into a winter season that will look nothing like any we’ve seen before.
The first thing we will notice when covering events is fans – or the lack thereof. Much like the fall, attendance has been limited at our area high schools. Each school has set its own ticket policy, using a pass system for players and/or 10 percent of gymnasium capacity, as set forth by Gov. Tom Wolf. The policies are not wide-ranging for most Adams County high schools, whose players are typically receiving between two and four passes for home games.
The exception is Biglerville, which on Tuesday voted to ban all spectators from its home games. (More on that in Saturday’s edition.)
Per YAIAA rules, no visiting fans are permitted to attend games, meaning ‘crowds’ will be small and one-sided, something I’m not accustomed to seeing when covering a wrestling match. Our schools have been very accommodating in terms of media accessibility, which is greatly appreciated as we love nothing more than to share the exploits of our area athletes through stories and photographs.
And speaking of photographs, the first thing you’ll notice when viewing Darryl Wheeler’s terrific shots are the masks. All athletes participating in YAIAA competitions must wear face coverings, even during games or matches, as deemed by the YAIAA.
My curiosity is piqued when it comes to wrestling which is, let’s face it, a combat sport. Hard to envisions masks not coming off or going askew during normal hand fighting or when someone runs a good cross-face. (And let’s be honest, who doesn’t like a good cross-face?)
We will soon learn how that plays out.
Another adjustment for the winter season is an internal one as we continue to tackle head-on the challenges small newspapers face during this coronavirus mess. We’ve taken on additional printing jobs which keep our press and delivery crews hopping. In light of that, we’ve shuffled the deck a bit on marathon Tuesdays with an earlier deadline than other print nights.
What does that mean for our readers?
Most of our area results from Tuesday contests will not make it to print for Wednesday’s edition. Those results will be posted online Tuesday night, however, and will be added to our results package for Thursday’s paper.
That doesn’t preclude us from covering events on Tuesday, only cause a brief delay in getting that information to print. A small concession in the bigger picture.
Readers can also expect to see a return of our Athlete of the Week online poll. The poll will be found at gettysburgtimes.com at the beginning of each week and will be open for four days. Readers vote for their pick among five nominees, and on Friday we announce the winner.
Stay tuned for a start date.
We’re also resuming our weekly Getting To Know feature which gives an athlete a chance answer fun questions that provide some insight into their personality and things they like in addition to sports.
The Times Area boys’ and girls’ basketball leaders will also return with Ed Riggs compiling stats and crunching the numbers like no one else can.
We have a few more ideas floating around that should make this a memorable, enjoyable and exciting winter season for the Times. We can’t wait to get started!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.