The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team faces host Loyola (4-4) today at 1 p.m. in Baltimore.
MOUNT STORY LINES
• Deandre Thomas hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Mount to a 72-70 win over Howard on Tuesday night at Knott Arena. The win lifted the Mount’s record to 3-5 on the season. Jalen Benjamin led the Mountaineers with 21 points (8-of-8 FT’s) while Mezie Offurum added 16 points and six boards. Thomas finished with 15 points.
• This will be the 176th meeting all-time between the two schools with the Mount holding a 100-75 lead in the series. The two schools did not play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time since the Mount did not have a 1942-43 season due to World War II that the two teams haven’t played.
• Thomas owns a pair of buzzer beaters already this season. In addition to the winning shot agains Howard, Thomas hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime in the Mount’s 74-70 win at Robert Morris. His free throw with 3.5 seconds left in overtime sealed the Mount’s win in that game.
• Malik Jefferson collected nine rebounds in the Mount’s loss to Navy, giving the senior forward 652 for his career. Jefferson stands fourth on the Mount’s all-time list for career rebounds in the school’s Division I era (since 1988-89). Jefferson needs eight rebounds to move into a tie for third with Kelly Beidler, who grabbed 660 boards from 2006-10. The Division I record is 746 set by Michael Watson (1991-95).
• Benjamin has scored 20 or more points in three of his eight games with the Mountaineers this year, giving him eight 20-point games in his career, including five when he was at UAB.
• Up next, the Mount makes a trip to California to face Santa Clara on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: In need of a victory, the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team looks to take down rival Loyola on its own turf today at Reitz Arena.
THE MATCHUP
Although not as historic as the men’s rivalry, which features 175 meetings, the women’s version of the Catholic Clash still boasts several fierce matchups and meetings from the program’s inception. In fact, Loyola was the Mount’s first-ever opponent – the Greyhounds defeated the Mountaineers 60-31 on December 4, 1974.
Contested every year minus a decade-long hiatus from 1996-2006 and the pandemic last season, the Mount and Loyola battles are almost always intense. All contests over the last decade were within 10 points, with Mount St. Mary’s taking the last three. For the all-time mark, the Mount holds a comfortable 26-15 advantage, but the Greyhounds have taken 11 of 21 since the transition to Division I in the late 1980s.
MOUNTAINEER REPORT
Mount St. Mary’s fell to Clemson 83-59 last Sunday, which extended their losing streak to four games. That dubious distinction is the longest since January 2018. More than half of the points in the loss came from the bench, led by a career-high 17 points from freshman Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey.
One area of the game the Mount is striving to improve on is defense. Four challenging opponents have posted 80 points or more against the team this season. During last year’s championship run, teams crossed that threshold just twice – Howard in a non-conference game and Maryland in the NCAA tournament.
Offense, on the other hand, is not lacking. Boosted by a .434 field goal percentage, and .383 from downtown, Mount leads the Northeast Conference in scoring and shooting efficiency.
RELEASING THE HOUNDS
Loyola has been on the wrong end of some excruciating defeats, with three out of five determined by a single possession. They bring a three-game losing streak into the contest, with defeats by Hofstra, Georgetown and Howard totaling a combined 15 points. The Greyhounds also fell by two to George Mason earlier this year.
Senior Taleah Dixon leads the squad in points and assists, with freshman forward Lex Therien supplying 9.4 rebounds a game. Loyola, like the Mount, also has a first-year coach in Danielle O’Bannion, who came to Baltimore after serving as an assistant for Minnesota.
LOOKING AHEAD
The last Power 5 school on the docket is Ohio State, which is where the Mount travels to for its next game Tuesday, Dec. 7.
