Class 2A
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Southern Columbia 62, 2. Scranton Prep 26, 3. 25.5, Wilmington 24, 5. Grove City 23.5, 19. Littlestown 10.5
3200: 1. Miller (Jenkintown) 9:18.91, 2. Hine (Holy Redeemer) 9:21.05, 3. Grechanny (Fairview) 9:26.09; 110 hurdles: 1. Rose (Southern Columbia) 14.10, 2. Britten (Trinity) 15.16, 3. Hill (Juniata Valley) 15.33; 100: 1. Wisloski (Southern Columbia) 10.81, 2. Fellin (Marian Catholic) 10.85, 3. Montgomery (Scranton Prep) 11.0; 1600: 1. McCoy (Deer Lakes) 4:18.48, 2. Seymour (Schuylkill Valley) 4.17.03, 3. Sands (Penn Valley) 4:17.28; 400 relay: 1. Southern Columbia 42.59, 2. Conwell-Egan 43.01, 3. Wilmington 43.68; 400: 1. Saint-Fleur (Dock Mennonite) 48.63, 2. Paschall (North Catholic) 48.69, 3. Garcia (Southern Columbia) 50.57; 300 hurdles: 1. Rose (Southern Columbia) 39.22, 2. Levander (Richland) 39.70, 3. Elliott (Punxsutawney) 40.25; 800: 1. Belczyk (Riverside) 1:53.97, 2. Frazier (Hickory) 1:54.82, 3. Nichols (Grove City) 1:55.21; 200: 1. Paschall (North Catholic) 21.86, 2. Wisloski (Southern Columbia) 22.16, 3. Montgomery (Scranton Prep) 22.21; 1600 relay: 1. Riverside 3:26.37, 2. Southern Columbia 3:27.83, 3. Loyalsock 3:28.42; 3200 relay: 1. Central Cambria 7:59.70, 2. St. Joe’s Catholic 8:07.05, 3. Hughesville 8:07:14; High jump: 1. Pfister (Chestnut Ridge) 6-7, 2. Hogg (Youngsville) 6-6, 3. Dante Elliot (Littlestown) 6-5; Pole vault: 1. Lightcap (Lakeview) 15-0, 2. Myers (Camp Hill) 14-6, 3. Lynett (Scranton Prep) 14-0; Long jump: 1. Shoats (Holy Redeemer) 22-9.5, 2. Reed (Riverside) 21-9.75, 3. Ali (Loyalsock) 21-9.5, 13. Jayden Weishaar (Littlestown) 20-7.75; Triple jump: 1. Ali (Loyalsock) 45-2.25, 2. Hogg (Youngsville) 44-11, 3. Russell (Cranberry) 44-3.25, 4. Dante Elliot (Littlestown) 44-2.75, 12. Ricky Pacana (Bermudian Springs) 41-7.75, Shot put: 1. Vass-Gal (Wilmington) 62-6.25, 2. Ayers (Coudersport) 55-8.5, 3. Williams (Wyomissing) 54-7.5; Discus: 1. Williams (Wyomissng) 169-7, 2. Vass-Gal (Wilmington) 158-9, 3. Sharp (Homer Center) 158-6; Javelin: 1. Cook (Bedford) 192-5, 2. Dickerson (Scranton Prep) 190-1, 3. Puleo (Harrisburg Christian) 184-6.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Schuylkill Valley 39, 1. North Schuylkill 39, 3. Saint Basil 32, 4. Lewisburg 30, Wilmington 26, 19. Bermudian Springs 13
3200: 1. Quarzo (Brownsville) 10:30.93, 2. McCormick (North Schuylkill) 10:45.14, 3. Labbiento (Sharon) 11:04.02; 100 hurdles: 1. Buxton (Bishop McDevitt — 12) 14.73, 2. Marshall (St. Joseph’s Academy) 14.86, 3. Lee (St. Basil Academy) 14.94; 1. Raymond (South Park) 12.17, 2. McDaniel (Mohawk) 12.37, 3. Robinson (Avonworth) 12.40; 1600: 1. Riggins (Shady Side) 4:48.91, 2. Hayes (Fairview) 5:01.20, 3. Shaffer (Portage) 5:01.59; 400 relay: 1. Milton 49.70, 2. Bloomsburg 50.12, 3. Schuylkill Valley 50.50; 400: 1. Conteh (Girard Collegte) 54.27, 2. Saul (Montoursville) 57.66, 3. Kelly (St. Basil) 58.46; 300 hurdles: 1. Johns (Quaker Valley) 45.07, 2. Martineau (Wilmington) 45.76, 3. Brazier (Lewisburg) 46.25; 800: 1. Riggins (Shady Side) 2:10.62, 2. Simander (St. Joseph’s Academy) 2:16.88, 3. Brewer (Greensburg Central Catholic) 2:17.42; 200: 1. Conteh (Girard College) 24.58, 2. Raymond (South Park) 25.26, 3. Ziska (Schuylkill Valley) 25.42; 1600 relay: 1. Wilmington 4:01.95, 2. Lewisburg 4:03.62, 3. Boiling Springs 4:04.62; 3200 relay; 1. Boiling Springs 9:37.94, 2. Central Cambria 9:40.93, 3. Lewisburg 9:42.74; High jump: 1. Bennett (Towanda) 5-7, 2. Slusser (Williamson) 5-6, 3. Bedel (Slippery Rock) 5-3; Pole vault: 1. Shriver (Waynesburg) 13-0, 2. Brewer (Greensburg Central Catholic) 11-0, 3. Renn (Southern Columbia) 10-6, 10. Aliyah Hillman (Fairfield) 10-0; Long jump: 1. Wagner (North Schuylkill) 17-9, 2. Lee (St. Basil) 17-6.75, 3. Gardner (Loyalsock) 17-3, 6. Alison Watts (Bermudian Springs) 16-11; Triple jump: 1. Alison Watts (Bermudian Springs) 38-4.5, 2. Schluach (Bloomsburg) 37-2.5, 3. Wagner (North Schuylkill) 37-0.5; Shot put: 1. Giles (Schuylkill Valley) 49-2.25, 2. Callahan (Shenango) 48-7.5, 3. Fry (United) 41-3.5; Discus: 1. Giles (Schuylkill Valley) 165-4, 2. Schramm (Burgettstown) 141-7, 3. Kuzma (Quaker Valley) 133-4; Javelin: 1. Ackerman (Slippery Eock) 147-6, 2. Bosch (Chestnut Ridge) 146-10, 3. Weigtman (Apollo-Ridge) 135-4.
