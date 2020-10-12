FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 7, Littlestown 0
The Canners opened up a 4-0 lead in the first quarter on their way to a big win over the host Thunderbolts on Monday.
Courntey Smith scored the game’s first two goals before sophomore Natalie Showaker began a scoring spree that resulted in her recording a hat trick prior to halftime. The Canners (3-1-1) also received second-half tallies by Isabelle Allen and Alyssa Smith. Hailey Steele and Allen dished out two assists apiece.
Biglerville 5 2 — 7
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Courtney Smith 2, Natalie Showaker 3, Isabelle Allen, Alyssa Smith. Assists: B-A. Smith, Charlotte King, Hailey Steele 2, Allen 2, Haily Showers. Shots: B-13; L-2. Corners: B-23; L-4. Saves: B-Ivanna Stanko 1; L-Lombardi 8. JV: Biglerville 4, Littlestown 0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Hanover 3, Delone Catholic 2
Ubaldo Ramirez-Barranco and Brian Sanchez booted second-half goals to help the Hawks thwart the Squires on Monday.
Delone took a 2-1 lead after Brian Immler and Tyler Fritzges pocketed goals in the second half, but Ramirez-Barranco and Sanchez had the answer.
Delone Catholic 0 2 — 2
Hanover 1 2 — 3
Goals: DC-Andrew Immler, Tyler Fritzges; H-Brian Sanchez 2, Ubaldo Ramirez-Barranco.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, Eastern York 2
Devyn Kelley produced 15 digs and 13 kills as the Colonials outlasted the Golden Knights on Monday 19-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 15-8.
Lauren Robinson directed the Ox attack with 40 assists. Riley Strausbaugh and Megan Adams collected seven kills each and Mallory Topper posted 18 digs.
Littlestown 3, Bermudian Springs 2
The Eagles gave the Bolts everything they had but host Ltown held on for a 26-28, 25-10, 25-13, 23-25, 18-16 marathon win on Monday.
Coming up big for Littlestown was Makayla Orwig with 14 kills and Hailey Riley with 18 digs and 17 assists. Kelsie Mack and Kayla Hicks combined for 19 digs and Maddie Dunbar knocked down eight kills.
South Western 3, Dallastown 0
Sarah Nicholl slamed down 13 kills as the Mustangs blanked the Wildcats 25-20, 25-25, 25-19 on Monday.
Makayla Dyson put 27 assists on the stat sheet and Emma Filipovits added a dozen kills and nine digs. Kirby Meyer came up with 13 digs as well.
Susquehannock 3, Gettysburg 0
Whitney Smyth smacked eight kills and piled up 23 digs in last Thursday’s 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 loss to Susquehannock.
Maddie Yingling finished with a dozen digs for Gettysburg.
Gettysburg 3, William Penn 0
Shayna Davis and Madison Darnell combined for 18 assists in the Warriors 25-15, 25-20, 25-12 victory over the Bearcats last Tuesday. London Mincey had six kills and Whitney Smyth tacked on five more for the winners.
