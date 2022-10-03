BOYS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 2,
Delone Catholic 1 2OT
Dylan Smeak buried a penalty kick in double overtime to lift the Bolts to a big road victory on Monday.
Smeak’s clutch boot ended things at 8:29 of the second extra session.
Littlestown (7-5-1) trailed 1-0 in first quarter before Dempsey Miller squared the contest after being set up by Nathan Snyder and Kyle Thayer.
Angello Salazar gave the Squires (4-6-2) an early edge when he scored on an assist by Van Schneider.
Littlestown 1 0 0 1 — 2
Delone Catholic 1 0 0 0 — 1
Goals: L-Dempsey Miller, Dylan Smeak; DC-Angello Salazar. Assists: L-Nathan Snyder, Kyle Thayer; DC-Van Schneider. Shots: L-8; DC-10. Corners: L-6; DC-4. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 9; DC-Liam Russel 6
Northern 3, Gettysburg 0
The Polar Bears broke a scoreless deadlock with three second-half goals, including a pair of headers off penalty corners, to down the Warriors on Monday.
Gettysburg 0 0 — 0
Northern 0 3 — 3
Goals: N-Nolan Wimbrough, Garrett White, Tyler French. Shots: G-3; N-6. Corners: G-0; N-9. Saves: G-Jake Bernier 3; N-Sam Kessinger 3
FIELD HOCKEY
New Oxford 3,
South Western 2
The Colonials built a 3-0 lead in the first period and then held off the Mustangs down the stretch to nab a divisional win on Monday.
Ally Mathis, Camryn Cohee and Kelbie Linebaugh all scored goals for the Ox, which improved to 5-5-2 overall. Audrey Crabill and Mathis had assists.
Nyla Beverly and Kaylin Arnold scored goals for South Western (4-11).
South Western 0 0 0 2 — 2
New Oxford 3 0 0 0 — 3
Goals: SW-Nyla Beverly, Kaylin Arnold; NO-Ally Mathis, Camryn Cohee, Kelbie Linebaugh. Assists: NO-Audrey Crabill, Mathis. Shots: SW-3; NO-10. Corners: SW-4; NO-15. Saves: SW-8; NO-1.
Biglerville 9,
Delone Catholic 0
Ava Peterson added three more goals to her conference-leading total in Biglerville’s big win on Monday.
Peterson had a hat trick for Biglerville (8-6-1) which improved to 6-1-1 in YAIAA-3 play. The Canners visit division leader Littlestown (7-1-0) on Wednesday for what is essentially a title clash.
Kierney Weigle netted a pair of goals while Lilly Kauffman had a goal and three assists. Also notching tallies in the win was Hannah Naylor and Courtney Smith.
Biglerville 2 2 2 3 — 9
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Natalie Showaker, Ava Peterson 3, Kierney Weigle 2, Lilly Kauffman, Hannah Naylor, Courtney Smith. Assists: B-Kauffman 3, Smith, Showaker, Claire Roberts. Shots: B-30; DC-0. Corners: B-16; DC-0. Saves: B-Gabrielle Rogerson/Sami Waybright 0; DC-Sophia Galysh 19
GIRLS’ SOCCER
New Oxford 1,
Bermudian Springs 0
Avery Lincoln struck just seconds into the second half and the Colonials made it stand in a 1-0 win over the visiting Eagles on Monday.
The Ox (5-8) clicked off 17 shots on goal but Chloe Stuart came up with 14 saves for the Eagles (5-9-1).
Bermudian Springs 0 0 — 0
New Oxford 0 1 — 1
Goals: NO-Avery Lincoln. Shots: BS-2; NO-17. Corners: BS-3; NO-9. Saves: BS-Chloe Stuart 14; NO-Kayla Anderson 6
