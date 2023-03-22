SOFTBALL
Littlestown 16, Dover 1
Chelsey Stonesifer was excellent in the circle and the Thunderbolts’ bats were full of thump in their easy victory over the Eagles Wednesday afternoon in a non-division matchup.
Stonesifer fanned ten and didn’t walk a batter. She allowed a run and two hits to pickup the win.
Bailey Rucker had three hits, including a double, and drove home four runs, while scoring twice to lead Littlestown’s 14-hit attack.
Adyson Popoff, Hannah Barthel, Ashlynn Gorsuch and Stonesifer each provided two knocks. Barthel scored three times and drove in three runs, while Popoff, Gorsuch, Stonesifer and Summer Rathell each touched the dish twice.
Dover 001 0 — 1 2 3
Littlestown 218 5 — 16 14 0
Moyer, Hennessey (3) and Lungihofer; Chelsey Stonesifer and Sarah Loveless. SO-BB: Moyer 1-3, Hennessey 1-1; Stonesifer 10-0. W — Stonesifer. L — Moyer. 2B: L — Adyson Popoff, Bailey Rucker, Stonesifer. HR: D — Thomas.
Fairfield 9,
James Buchanan 8
Both offenses were quiet for the first three innings, but they were anything but over the final four frames in a non-conference tilt on Wednesday afternoon in Mercersburg.
Knight senior Sarah Devilbiss had three knocks, including a homer, double and single and drove in three runs.
Alyssa Wiles had a pair of hits and scored a pair of runs, as well.
Fairfield 000 223 2 — 9 8 5
James Buchanan 000 213 2 — 8 11 2
Ellie Snyder, M. Payne (7) and Sarah Devilbiss; Wiley, Nagy (7) and Egli. SO-BB: Snyder 11-3, Payne 1-2; Wiley 6-2, Nagy 2-0. W — Snyder. L — Wiley. 2B: F — Devilbiss; JB — Flurczal, Gordon. 3B: JB — Parson, Egli, Gordon. HR: F — Devilbiss; JB — Nagy.
Delone Catholic 9,
Susquehannock 0
The Squirettes hit the road and picked up a shutout victory over the Warriors in a non-division matchup on Wednesday afternoon.
Amy Anderson was sharp in the circle for Delone as she allowed a trio of hits, all singles and fanned 11 while walking two.
Teagan Funkhouser and Olivia Kale had a pair of hits each to lead the Delone offense. Kale scored three times and drove in two. Funkhouser scored twice.
Caroline Arigo brought home a pair of runs for the Squirettes and Anderson helped her own cause with two RBI.
Delone Catholic 004 002 3 — 9 9 0
Susquehannock 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Amy Anderson and Teagan Funkhouser; Paterniti, Harbin (5) and Wheeler. SO-BB: Anderson 11-2; Paterniti 3-3, Harbin 4-5. W — Anderson. L — Paterniti.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 3, Lancaster County Christian 0
Sophomore Jayden Bell fired a one-hitter to lead the Knights to a non-conference victory on Tuesday.
Bell struck out 12 and walked two. It took him 103 pitches to go the distance.
Freshman Jacob Liller knocked in all of the runs in the game as he hit a three-run double in the fifth.
Knox Deming had a pair of knocks for the winners, including a double. Connor Joy also hit a two-bagger for the Knights.
Lancaster CC 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Fairfield 000 030 x — 3 6 1
Zwally, Lapp (2), Zimmerman (6) and Snyder; Jayden Bell and Jackson Reinke. SO-BB: Zwally 2-6, Lapp 7-2, Zimmerman 1-0; Bell 12-2. W — Bell. L — Lapp. 2B: F — Connor Joy, Knox Deming, Jacob Liller.
Waynesboro 2, New Oxford 0
Mason Gochenour and Seth Dodson combined for a four-hit shutout to lead the Indians by the Colonials in a non-conference battle on Wednesday afternoon.
Gochenour went the first 6 1/3 frames, exiting at 105 pitches. He allowed all four hits and had six strikeouts and four walks.
The Ox duo of Ethan Diehl and Kristian Wolfe were strong on the bump for the Colonials, as well.
Diehl went the first five frames and allowed a run on seven hits, while fanning five and walking two. Wolfe allowed an unearned run and two hits with five punch outs and two free passes in his two innings of relief work.
Kolton Haifley had two hits for New Oxford.
Waynesboro 100 000 1 — 2 9 1
New Oxford 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Mason Gochenour, Seth Dodson (7); Ethan Diehl, Kristian Wolfe (6). SO-BB: Gochenour 6-4, Dodson 0-0; Diehl 5-2, Wolfe 5-2. W — Gochenour. L — Diehl.
BOYS TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 5,
New Oxford 0
The Eagles flew by the Colonials to stay unbeaten early in the season.
Every Berm player in singles and doubles won in straight sets with none of them allowing the Ox to take more than two games in any set.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Ethan Aiello 6-1, 6-0; 2. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Karl Warren (NO) 6-1, 6-1; 3. Tyler Chenault (BS) d. Blaine Paris 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews (BS) d. Elijah Rohler/Tom Davis 6-1, 6-0; 2. Nate Brown/Isaac Talkington (BS) d. Ethan Wilson/Clayton Miller 6-0, 6-1.
