Despite the loss of star seniors Kasi Conjack and Molly Socks to graduation, the New Oxford girls tennis team hasn’t missed a beat in 2020.
The Colonials kept the momentum rolling on Monday, remaining undefeated with a 4-1 home victory over previously unbeaten South Western.
It was the Mustangs (5-1) who actually took the headline first singles match, with Sarah McComas knocking off Eryn Little in a hotly contested 6-1, 6-4 victory. But the New Oxford (6-0) depth shone through from then on.
First, it was Kayla Hoffman, who Colonials coach Travis Martin said was one of the leaders of his team, who turned in a sterling performance in the second singles match. Hoffman ousted South Western’s Emma Cockey 6-0, 6-0 to get her team on the board.
Hoffman, who was coming off a loss a week ago against Central York’s Audrey Stewart, said she was happy with the way she responded this time.
“Central York was a good test,” Hoffman said. “They were a real test of where we’re at. It gave me a good idea of what to expect with Dallastown and York Suburban coming up.”
While Hoffman led with experience, it was youth that impressed in the third singles match. New Oxford’s Allison Horick, who has dropped just five games in six matches, topped the Mustangs’ Lindsey Loeser, 6-1, 6-1.
“I think I played pretty well,” Horick said. “I’m just focused on staying consistent to win. I’ve been working on the placement of my shots and moving my opponents around because I don’t really have the most power.”
Martin said that Horick’s consistency is something that he’s been impressed with throughout the season.
“That third singles spot is so important to help us keep winning games and she’s been awesome there as a freshman,” he said. “She just plays within herself and we’ve really seen her confidence grow as the season has gone on.”
Just like in last week’s 3-2 victory against Central York, the depth of the Colonials was on display against South Western. New Oxford claimed both doubles matches, locking up the team victory. In first doubles, the pairing of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss downed Savannah Laudicina and Rachel Smith in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. While in the second doubles match, Maddie Dockter and Kaelyn Kennedy took a hard-fought first 7-6 in a tiebreaker before claiming the second set 6-1.
“They’ve been great for us all season,” Martin said of his doubles teams. “This year we have about 12 girls who could really go out there and play. In past years you have maybe five or six and you kind of group them together in practice, but this year we’ve got 12 girls who we can put out there and it’s helped tremendously in making one another better and really pushing each other.”
Now the Colonials turn their attention to Wednesday and a showdown with fellow unbeaten Dallastown (5-0), with at least a share of the league championship on the line.
“We knew this would be a big week for us with South Western and then obviously Dallastown,” Martin said. “It feels good to get this one under our belts. Now we’ll go out Wednesday and the girls will play hard and we’ll see what we can do.”
New Oxford 4, South Western 1
Singles: 1. Sarah McComas (SW) d. Eryn Little 6-1, 6-4; 2. Kayla Hoffman (NO) d. Emma Cockey 6-0, 6-0; 3. Allison Horick (NO) d. Lindsey Loeser 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Savannah Laudicina/Rachel Smith 6-2, 6-1; 2. Maddie Dockter/Kaelyn Kennedy (NO) d. Meredith Lucey/Elise Panzo 7-6(3), 6-1
