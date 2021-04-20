Sophomore Kyle Howard scored a career-high nine points and seventh-ranked Gettysburg College (3-0) outscored Washington College (2-4) 12-3 over the final three periods to claim a 16-8 victory in Centennial Conference men’s lacrosse action at Roy Kirby Jr. Stadium on Tuesday.

#7 Gettysburg 4 4 5 3 - 16

Washington 5 1 1 1 - 8

Gettysburg’s Top Performers

Kyle Howard ’23: 5 Goals, 4 Assists, 2 Ground Balls

Jack Fletcher ’21: 2 Goals 3 Assists

Aidan Wykoff ’23: 3 Goals, Assist

Nick Cooper ’21: 3 Goals, 3 Ground Balls

Alex Ulrich ’21: 18-26 Face-Offs, 10 Ground Balls

Pat Cosgrove ’22: 3 Ground Balls, 2 Caused Turnovers

Nolan Sullivan ’24 (Wilmington, Mass./Holderness): 14 Saves

How It Happened…

First Quarter

Gettysburg turned in the game’s first goal, but the Shoremen rattled off the next three scores, taking a 3-1 lead on a goal by Domenech at 8:01.

Wykoff had a hand in tying the game with a goal and an assist to sophomore McCain Wnek at 5:19. Washington tallied two of the final three goals of the opening quarter and seized a 5-4 advantage.

Second Quarter

Howard helped jump-start the Bullets and played a role in three of the team’s four second-period tallies. He scored an unassisted goal to tie the game at 10:42 and after Cooper regained the lead with his own solo score, Howard picked up another goal and an assist to Wykoff to put Gettysburg up 8-6.

The Bullets locked the Shoremen up defensively as the hosts committed eight turnovers. Sullivan also made three stops in the frame.

Third Quarter

Gettysburg blew the game open with five consecutive goals to start the second half. Ulrich helped set the stage by winning 6-of-7 face-offs in the period. Fletcher tallied the period’s first goal on a feed by Howard at 12:13 and Cooper followed up with a goal on a pass from junior Kieran Ward just two minutes later.

The Bullets allowed only three shots on goal in the third quarter and the attack revved up with three goals in a two-minute stretch late in the frame. Howard had a hand in each tally, dishing to Wnek and scoring back-to-back goals to give the visitors a 13-6 lead.

Fourth Quarter

After finally stopping Gettysburg’s six-goal run with a score late in the third quarter, Washington was held out of the scoring column until the waning minutes of the final period. Sullivan stepped up with six of his season-high 14 saves, including stopping a shot by Ewan Temple at 11:44.

Wykoff completed his first career hat trick on a pass from Fletcher just 38 seconds into the final period. Fletcher beat the defense for a transition goal at 10:16 and just 50 seconds later, Howard completed his scoring barrage thanks to a helper from senior Colin Pavluk.

By the Numbers

Gettysburg finished with the lead in shots (48-37), ground balls (37-29), and face-off wins (19-9). The Bullets were perfect (21-of-21) on clear attempts.

Howard’s nine points marked the most points scored by a Bullet since Brian Kolen ’20 dropped nine on McDaniel on April 24, 2019. The last Gettysburg player to score 10 points in a game was current Johns Hopkins University head coach Pete Milliman ’02 against Franklin & Marshall College on April 29, 2000.

Ulrich posted double-figure ground balls for the second time in his career. The senior face-off specialist tracked down 12 ground balls against Widener on March 9, 2019. Ulrich has won a career high 63.2 percent of his face-offs this season.

Sullivan has racked up 36 saves in his first three collegiate outings. That is the best total by a Gettysburg first-year goalie in his first three starts since four-time All-American Patrick Vaughn ’07 tallied up 41 stops in the first three games of the 2004 campaign.

Where the Series Stands

Gettysburg has won the last seven meetings with Washington. The Bullets lead the all-time series with the Shoremen 35-16.

Next Up

Gettysburg returns to action at home against McDaniel College on Saturday at 4 p.m. Spectators are not permitted at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium due to health and safety protocols. The game will be streamed live and feature live stats.