BASEBALL
York Suburban 5, Delone Catholic 0
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BASEBALL
York Suburban 5, Delone Catholic 0
Luke Andricos played an enormous part in the Trojans’ victory on Thursday afternoon.
He threw 4.2 innings of no-hit ball on the mound and also drove in four runs to lead his team to a win.
Turner Hare worked the final 2.1 innings to wrap up the combined no-no.
Delone managed to work seven walks at the dish with Myles Shearer and Brodie Collins each drawing a pair of free passes.
Delone Cathollic 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
York Suburban 100 130 x — 5 5 0
Cole Lambert, Denver Ostrum (5) and Brodie Collins; Andricos, Hare (5) and Gentzyel. SO-BB: Lambert 4-3, Ostrum 0-0; Andricos 4-7, Hare 3-0. W — Andricos. L — Lambert. 2B: YS — Gentzyel. HR: YS — Andricos.
BOYS LACROSSE
Dover 11, Delone Catholic 6
Landon Smith netted a hat trick and Noah Hall added a pair of markers for the Squires, but it wasn’t enough when they took on the Eagles in YAIAA action Thursday.
Hall also picked up five groundballs, while Kaden Hix led the team with six.
Austin Gregg turned aside 14 shots in net for Delone.
BOYS TENNIS
Cumberland Valley 5, Gettysburg 0
The Eagles flew past the Warriors with straight set victories in all five matches on Thursday afternoon.
Singles: 1. Ong (CV) d. Spencer Kennedy, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Kluger (CV) d. Tristan Smith, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kazi (CV) d. Linden Amster, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Tripathi/Khatter (CV) d. Paul Kennedy/Mark Thornberry, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Nadimpalli/Anbalagan (CV) d. Luke Blaney/Nico Oshunrinade, 6-0, 6-0.
Jeff Cook
As Daffy Duck once said, “Consequences, schmonsequences, as long as I’m rich.”
Should a middle school student in Pennsylvania be taught he’s partially to blame for racism in America simply because of the color of his skin…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.