Gettysburg will travel to Swarthmore for one of two semifinals of 2023 Centennial Conference men’s lacrosse championship tournament on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Bullets (12-3, 6-2 CC), the No. 3 seed in the new five-team format, will travel to No. 2 Swarthmore (13-2, 7-1 CC) while top-seeded Dickinson (13-3, 7-1 CC) hosts the winner of Tuesday’s first-round game between fourth-seeded Muhlenberg (11-5, 5-3 CC) and fifth-seeded Franklin & Marshall (8-7, 4-4 CC), which also begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday’s first-round game also begins at 7 p.m.
The semifinal winners will advance to Sunday’s championship game, which will be played at the site of the highest remaining seed. Game time will be finalized following the semifinals on Friday but will likely be a 1 p.m. start.
The tournament’s champion will earn the CC’s automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Division III tournament, slated to begin on May 10 with six first-round games. The second and third rounds will be held on May 13 and 14. The NCAA field will be announced on Sunday night at 9 p.m.
The Bullets are seeking their 16th conference title and first since 2016. It is the 21st tournament straight appearance for Gettysburg. The Bullets also in search of their 28th NCAA tournament bid.
In the regular-season meeting between Gettysburg and Swarthmore, the Garnet rallied for a 12-11 overtime win in Gettysburg on Apr. 8.
Senior Kyle Howard leads the team with 44 goals and 68 points. His 24 assists is second on the team. Senior George Raymond leads the team and conference with 44 assists. He has added 15 goals to rank second on the squad with 59 points.
Senior Jonathan Moshe has won 177 of the 339 faceoffs he has taken this year for a 52.2 percent showing at the X. He leads the team with 81 ground balls. Senior Declan Harrigan and sophomore Andy Marquet have led the defense with 20 caused turnovers apiece. Marquet has 41 ground balls while Harrigan has picked up 32.
Junior Chase Morgan has a 9.72 goals-against average and .467 save percentage in his nine starts between the pipes. Freshman Colin LaForty has an 8.71 goals-against average and .463 save percentage in eight games. Morgan has 71 saves in 500 minutes while LaForty has made 44 stops in 348 minutes.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Gettysburg will host one of the two semifinals of 2023 Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse championship tournament on Friday. Game time is 4 p.m.
The Bullets (14-3, 9-0 CC), the No. 1 seed in the new six-team format, will host the winner of Wednesday’s first-round game between No. 4 Washington (Md.) (9-7, 5-4 CC) and No. 5 Ursinus (9-8, 5-4 CC), which begins at 7 p.m., while second-seeded Franklin & Marshall (13-4, 8-1 CC) hosts the winner of the other first-round game between third-seeded Haverford (11-5, 7-2 CC) and sixth-seeded Muhlenberg (11-5, 4-5 CC), which begins at 4 p.m., on Friday at 7 p.m.
The semifinal winners will advance to Sunday’s championship game, which will be played at the site of the highest remaining seed. Game time will be 1 p.m. if it is held at Gettysburg.
The tournament’s champion will earn the CC’s automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Division III tournament, slated to begin on May 13 with first- and second-round action at 14 sites. The NCAA field will be announced on Monday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m.
The Bullets are seeking their 14th conference title and second in a row. It is the 21st tournament straight appearance for Gettysburg. The Bullets also in search of their 21st NCAA tournament bid.
In the regular-season meetings, Gettysburg defeated Washington 21-8 on Apr. 1 and Ursinus 20-5 on Apr. 22. Both games were at home.
Junior Jordan Basso leads the team and conference with 93 points this season. Her 34 assists paces the conference while her 59 goals is tied for the conference lead. Senior Katie Fullowan and junior Caroline Sullivan both have 60 points on the year. Fullowan is second on the team with 41 goals while adding 19 assists. Sullivan is second on the team with 33 assists while adding 27 goals. Sullivan also has a team-best 30 ground balls.
Sophomore Lily Macatee has a team-best 94 draw controls to go with 18 caused turnovers and 25 ground balls. Senior Essie Pasternak paces the team with 21 caused turnovers and has 29 ground balls and 12 draw controls.
Junior Gillian Cortese has backstopped a defense that has posted a 6.98 goals-against average. She has made 76 saves for a .458 save percentage and has a 7.58 goals-against average.
