Gettysburg will travel to Swarthmore for one of two semifinals of 2023 Centennial Conference men’s lacrosse championship tournament on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Bullets (12-3, 6-2 CC), the No. 3 seed in the new five-team format, will travel to No. 2 Swarthmore (13-2, 7-1 CC) while top-seeded Dickinson (13-3, 7-1 CC) hosts the winner of Tuesday’s first-round game between fourth-seeded Muhlenberg (11-5, 5-3 CC) and fifth-seeded Franklin & Marshall (8-7, 4-4 CC), which also begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday’s first-round game also begins at 7 p.m.

