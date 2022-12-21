The Vikings did a bit of banking on Wednesday night in York Springs. No, they didn’t pillage a local branch or crack some oars over an ATM. Instead, they made a withdraw.
Actually, they made a few withdraws.
After getting dealt an unexpected blow in the third bout of the night and being forced to cough up six points to Bermudian Springs, visiting Northern Lebanon banked on its toughness to make up the difference. The Vikings had plenty to spare as they scored bonus points in the final three clashes of the night to capture a 38-27 victory.
“I think we toughened up at King of the Mountain,” said Northern Lebanon head coach Rusty Wallace, referring to last weekend’s annual grinder at Central Mountain High School. “I saw some stuff out of our guys that they’re going to be able to use. And that’s what you want, to take that toughness and bank it away and pull it out in a match like this where you need it. And we did need it tonight.”
Down 27-22, first-year starter Eli Ostermayer triggered the big finish by flattening Lyhem Keslar in 55 seconds at 172 pounds. Tanner Feagley came roaring out of the chute in the ensuing bout, using a takedown and two sets of nearfall points to stack up a 7-2 lead.
Feagley led 12-2 through four minutes but began showing a fondness for forcing the issue. Even up 16-4 the Viking was playing with fire and nearly got burned by Trysten Keslar, who reversed Feagley to his back for what would have been a tide-turning fall. The NL junior averted disaster - even though he took years off his coach’s life - and held on for a 16-7 major decision.
“I love the fact that our guys are letting it fly,” said Wallace. “They have one speed and it’s go, go, go. And we preach it so it’s hard to yell at them when they’re up by 12.”
Needing to pull a rabbit out of the hat in the final bout to win it, the Eagles had no answer for Clayton Erb (10-4), who registered a fall in 3:59 to seal the victory.
Bermudian head coach Dave McCollum loved the fight in his team, which was without starting 215-pounder Brennon Ault (7-4, 7 falls) who missed the match due to illness.
“I’m proud of the way we wrestled considering we didn’t have our best lineup tonight,” said McCollum. “We were missing Brennon and that’s huge. Ironically it came down to that weight. We were a little outgunned coming in.”
Bermudian (3-1) found itself in a 12-0 hole in about 60 seconds of real time after Hayden Adams recorded a fall in 12 ticks at 285 and the Eagles forfeited to returning state champ Aaron Seidel at 107. They opted to bump Cole Schisler (8-4) up to 114 to meet fellow freshman Sam Wolford (10-5).
The bout was halted 13 seconds in after the combatants bumped heads, opening up a gash above one of Wolford’s eyes. He used up more than four minutes of blood time and nearly the same in clean-up time before defaulting out. McCollum was told Wolford would require stitches to close the cut.
Instead of stretching their lead, the Vikings found themselves up just 12-6 with two of their best cards already on the table. Wallace expected the forfeit to Seidel, but not handing over six points in the following bout.
“Try your luck at the next weight up, and that doesn’t always work because our 14-pounder is pretty darn tough,” he said of teams moving away from the PIAA champ and opting to face Wolford. “He does some damage. That (injury) happens and it’s at least a nine-point swing. I’m sitting here thinking I hope we don’t lose by nine because then I won’t sleep tonight.”
To make matters worse for the visitors, Austin Anderson turned in one of the finest performances of the night at 121, where he roared back Julian Zaragoza for a 9-4 decision. Zaragoza opened the scoring with a first-period takedown but Anderson escaped and connected on a shot before hooking up a quick two-point tilt to turn the bout.
Zaragoza reversed early in the middle period but again Anderson had an answer, hitting a switch to take a 7-4 lead into the third. There, it was one more reversal for the Eagle who pulled his team to within 12-9.
“That was a mental punch,” said Wallace of Zaragoza losing. “The guys behind him had to buckle down, shave (points) and do all the little things a team has to do to win a match like that.”
The teams traded wins over the next four weights, but Berm got the better end of the deal as Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (133) and Bryce Harner (145) produced pins for the hosts while Owen Lehman and Will Hillegas countered with regular decisions. Yacoviello-Andrus, an impressive freshman, wasted no time in improving to 13-2 while Harner appeared resigned to a major decision before driving Vincent Battistelli to his back for a stuff in 5:36.
Harner’s pin put Berm up 21-18, a lead that grew to nine thanks to Jakson Keffer, who bulldozed Ryan Herman through the floor in just 41 seconds at 152.
“We knew it was going to be a heckuva match and that we needed bonus points to be in the match,” said McCollum. “And we got those.”
Unfortunately for the Eagles, they went dry down the stretch as Northern Lebanon (3-0) showed its resiliency.
The win seemed more relief than anything for Wallace, who was happy to get an early-season gauge from a fellow District 3-2A contender.
“They’re tough, they have a really nice team top to bottom,” he said of Bermudian. “As a coach, I hate those. I think I aged seven years during that dual meet.”
McCollum said he considered moving some pieces to find favorable matchups and possibly more bonus points but played it straight after seeing that his squad was ready to battle.
“We talked about possibly forfeiting to (Lehman) and bumping up and forfeiting to Leonard and bumping up, but my kids wanted to wrestle,” he said. “They knew we were thinking about it score-wise but they wanted to wrestle. I like our attitude.”
Coming off a season in which they went 8-11 and failed to advance a wrestler past districts for the first time in memory, the Eagles appear to be regaining their traditional form. That all starts with a willingness to compete, according to their head coach.
“These guys want to wrestle,” said McCollum.
285-Hayden Adams (NL) p. Caden Dull, :12; 107-Aaron Seidel (NL) fft; 114-Cole Schisler (BS) med. def. Sam Wolford, :13; 121-Austin Anderson (BS) d. Julian Zaragoza, 9-4; 127-Owen Lehman (NL) d. Reece Daniels, 10-4; 133-Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (BS) p. Hudson Brown, :53; 139-Will Hillegas (NL) d. Jacob Simpson, 8-2; 145-Bryce Harner (BS) p. Vincent Battistelli, 5:36; 152-Jakson Keffer (BS) p. Ryan Herman, :41; 160-Connor Leonard (NL) md. Nathan Keller, 17-6; 172-Eli Ostermayer (NL) p. Lyhem Keslar, :55; 189-Tanner Feagley (NL) md. Trysten Keslar, 16-7; 215-Clayton Erb (NL) p. Codi Rodgers, 3:59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.