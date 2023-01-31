With hammer in hand, Gettysburg was poised to drive the final nail into the coffin. Despite having several swings, the decisive blow never struck the spike.
Afforded additional breath, Boiling Springs began scratching and clawing its way out of the darkness. And when Eli Bounds delivered a fall in the penultimate bout, somehow the Bubblers found themselves in front of the Warriors by a handful of points.
Avoiding a few precarious situations in the final clash, the Bubblers were left standing with a 30-28 win over the Warriors in the opening round of the District 3 Class 3A Team Championships on Tuesday at Cumberland Valley High School.
That the Bubblers, known as much for their toughness as their talent, rallied to victory wasn’t unexpected. But the fact that the Warriors were unable to find a closer down the stretch perplexed head coach Chris Haines.
“I think there are multiple spots you can point to that we came up short,” said Haines. “We got the coin flip that we wanted so ultimately, we had the matchups that we wanted. We just did not come through where we needed to come through. One-point losses and overtime losses – you can’t have those things in the district tournament. And you can never get pinned.
“It was there for us. We had the opportunity but we did not execute.”
After Tyler Withers pocketed his 25th pin of the year, Gettysburg (13-5) led 22-12 heading into 285. There, Bubbler Julyan Dodson made a second-period escape stand up in a 1-0 decision. That loss, while somewhat innocuous on the surface, put the wheels in motion. Haines sensed the urgency to sweep the next two weight classes, prompting him to flip his intended entrants at 107 and 114.
Ethan Burgess nearly ended Alex Mentzer off the whistle, going up 4-0 in an instant. Mentzer survived the onslaught and escaped to trail 4-1 after a period.
The second frame was all Mentzer as he scored a pair of takedowns to level things at 5-apiece into a pivotal third period. Burgess and Mentzer traded takedowns, and when Mentzer was nailed for stalling with 37 ticks left in regulation, he led just 9-8. He curiously opted to cut Burgess free and was unable to land another takedown, pushing the bout into sudden victory.
There, Mentzer made good on a final shot, securing the takedown and 11-9 decision that drew Boiling Springs (15-3) to within 22-18.
“Burgess lost to Mentzer in a close match at Trojan Wars,” said Haines. “We had to improve upon that and he put himself in a position to win the match, and then chose not to.”
Will Yordy (32-9), having bumped to 114, outlasted Drew Scherer (26-9) in a fantastic bout, 5-4.
Despite the split, the Warriors were teetering.
“If that match at heavyweight goes the other way we play 107 and 114 differently,” said Haines. “We would’ve gone the other way with it and looked for bonus points. But when we lost heavyweight we had to win both.”
Compounding the problem was Bubbler Ian Longenberger, who rallied from a quick 2-0 deficit to work past Isaiah Jackson, 7-2, in a battle of talented freshmen at 121. Longenberger (27-11) used a pair of takedowns and late nearfall points to draw the Bubblers to within 25-21.
Again, Boiling Springs found a way to grind out a must-have win when Luke Magnani edged Kainan Holmes, 7-5, at 127. Holmes got off his back in the first period and stymied Magnani (26-6) with shot counters, but the Bubbler sophomore had just enough to hold off the Warrior.
When Eli Bounds (27-2) slammed home a fast fall at 133, Boiling Springs led for the first time. Down five, Gettysburg needed a fall from Caden Shearer to prevail and find its way to the quarterfinals where host Cumberland Valley awaited. The freshman controlled the first four minutes against Sawyer Young but couldn’t find a turn. Up 4-0 and with time melting away, Shearer opened up only to have Young answer with two takedowns in the final 38 seconds.
While Gettysburg prevailed in the bout, 5-4, the match was lost.
“I’m mot making excuses, they’ve been trained and prepped for these opportunities,” Haines said. “The Boiling Springs kids did a fantastic job and they won the matches.”
Gettysburg, which entered as the defending 3A champion, could not have asked for a better start to its title defense. Gabe Pecaitis floored Micah Scott at 145 before Dalton Redden outclassed Ean Wilson, 11-3. Redden (22-10) scored three takedowns and two sets of nearfall points via cradles for the major decision.
Gettysburg forfeited to two-time state medalist Michael Duggan at 160 and Jaxon Townsend drove home a fall at 172 for a 16-6 lead.
“We 100 percent had the start,” lamented Haines. “We wanted Pecaitis on Wilson and they moved him away and that gave us the opportunity to put Dalton on Wilson. The first two out of the gate, we loved those matchups.”
The win was Boiling Springs’ first in the 3A team tournament after moving up a class prior to this season. The Bubblers were 46-14 all-time in the 2A tourney, collecting a record-tying nine championships to go along with three runner-up finishes.
Gettysburg, which drops to 15-11 in the tournament, was seeking its fourth straight appearance in the title match. Instead of heading to Spring Grove on Thursday, however, the Warriors find themselves in unfamiliar territory with the team portion of their season concluded.
“The inconsistency makes it very disappointing,” said Haines of the dual-meet season. “It’s not like we lost to bad teams but our kids have to be consistent in how they perform on that stage. That will be something that will be driven home and that these mistakes and inconsistencies don’t happen next year.”
Boiling Springs 30, Gettysburg 28
145-Gabe Pecaitis (G) p. Micah Scott, 3:34; 152-Dalton Redden (G) md. Ean Wilson, 11-3; 160-Michael Duggan (BS) fft; 172-Jaxon Townsend (G) p. Demetri White, 5:58; 189-Collin Neal (BS) p. Mason Rebert; 215-Tyler Withers (G) p. Deion White, 1:25; 285-Julyan Dodson (BS) d. Adrian Ramirez, 1-0; 107-Alex Mentzer (BS) d. Ethan Burgess, 11-9 SV; 114-Will Yordy (G) d. Drew Scherer, 5-4; 121-Ian Longenberger (BS) d. Isaiah Jackson, 7-2; 127-Luke Magnani (BS) d. Kainan Holmes, 7-5; 133-Eli Bounds (BS) p. Matthew Rebert; 139-Caden Shearer (G) d. Sawyer Young, 5-4
