ZIG AND ZAG — New Oxford senior Carrie Bair was named the YAIAA Division 2 Player of the Year in a vote of league head coaches. Bermudian Springs’ Lindsey Kutz was chosen as the Division 4 Player of the Year.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Carrie Bair and Lindsey Kutz were two of the most versatile field hockey players in the YAIAA this fall.

And two of the best.

New Oxford’s Bair and Bermudian Springs’s Kutz were recently named the respective Players of the Year in Division 2 and Division 4 by a vote of league head coaches. The seniors highlight a lengthy list of Times Area players recognized for their efforts.

Versatility was used to describe both Bair and Kutz by their own head coaches. Bair began her varsity career on the defensive end of the field but was soon moved forward to utilize her immense talents in open space, The move was a master stroke as Bair concluded her scholastic career with 54 goals and 19 assists.

“She was willing to play wherever we put on her the field,” said Colonial head coach Tonya Lardarello. “We saw some of her strengths and convinced her that she could do it. Seeing her step into those positions and to see her grow was the most exciting thing to watch as she developed into an all-around player.”

Switching spots was a breeze for Bair thanks to her experience in the offseason.

“I played club at every position,” she said. “I like playing defense, but I like playing offense as well because I can score. It wasn’t a hard transition.”

Bair was a dynamo with the ball on her stick, creating opportunities for herself and teammates alike. Her ability to slice through defenses helped New Oxford blast its way to a 11-1 regular season record which included the YAIAA-2 championship and the No. 2 seed in the District 3 Class 2A playoffs. She banged in 15 goals while assisting on eight others this fall.

Capturing the division title as a singular unit was the most rewarding aspect of the season for Bair.

“My teammates,” she said, when asked what stood out most about the 2020 season. “We wouldn’t have gotten as far as we did if we didn’t have the support for each other. We kept each other hyped, stayed together and learned from other games.”

Bair’s hockey career is just getting started as she plans to play next fall at East Stroudsburg University, where she will pursue a degree in social work.

Bair is joined on the YAIAA-2 first team by Ox standouts Morgan Scott and Morgan Sauter, with three additional teammates making the second team.

“It was a great team effort,” Lardarello said of the Colonials’ success and postseason accolades. “It was awesome to see those kids out there. I wish it could’ve been more but it was a full team effort and they did a great job. I’m glad they got to see it through.”

Kutz got the top nod in Division 4 after helping lead Bermudian Springs to yet another division championship and postseason run. A four-year letterwinner and team captain in 2020, Kutz helped anchor the stingiest defense in the storied history of Bermudian field hockey. The Eagles surrendered only two goals en route to a 13-0 regular season record, and allowed just three all season, both school records.

“I’m absolutely speechless, I did not expect it at all,” she said of being named the division’s top player. “There are so many great players out there.”

While Kutz was quick to credit others, Eagle head coach Kristy Zehr said she deserved all the honors that came her way.

“She is strong defensively, academically and a wonderful role model for the girls,” said Zehr. “She had amazing block tackles, speed and she was really versatile.”

Zehr added that other league coaches approached her this season to commend Kutz’s play.

“I had several coaches from Division 3 and Division 4 saying she always stopped the ball,” said Zehr. “Lindsey just does it. She’s so aware of the space in the field and that’s hard to teach.”

Kutz is also a fighter, having battled back from not one but two broken hands. She fractured her left hand during her freshman and sophomore seasons, requiring surgery both times.

“I love hockey so I had to come back, no injury was going to stop me,” she said.

Kutz and fellow first-teamers Keri Speelman (back, 3 goals-8 assists), Lillian Peters (midfield, 8 goals-7 assists) and Melanie Beall (forward, 21 goals-7 assists) made Berm an unstoppable force once again. The Eagles outscored their opponents 62-2 in the regular season before notching a 3-0 win over Biglerville in the D3-1A quarterfinals. Berm was nipped 1-0 by Newport in the following round, concluding another stellar campaign.

“I’m so proud of my team for how far we got; we lost a lot of seniors and really had a whole new team,” she said. “COVID restrictions were crazy but we kept going, persevered and I’m really proud of my team.”

Biglerville, led by retiring coach Becky Smith, enjoyed a 9-3-1 mark in the regular season to earn its first trip to the district playoffs since 2013. Senior midfielder Charlotte King was a first-team pick, as were classmates Hailey Steele (back) and Ivanna Stanko (goalie) who helped the Canners pitch nine shutouts this season.

Hanover landed three players on the first team including standout sophomore goalie Reagan Wildasin, who posted a save percentage of 84 percent. Juniors Jaycie Miller (midfield) and Allie Lake (back/sweeper) also made the first team.

Delone Catholic’s Reagan Arigo (forward) and Fairfield’s Mary Martin (forward/midfield) rounded out the first team for Division 4.

South Western’s Ella Baker and Carynn Klinger joined the New Oxford trio on the Division 2 squad while Gettysburg’s Karli Bortner (midfield) and Katie Wivell (forward) and Littlestown’s Karmen Jones (midfield) received first-team honors in Division 3.

YAIAA Field Hockey

Coaches All-Stars

Division 1

MVP: Victoria Whitehead, Central York, Jr. forward

Coach of the Year: Emily Taylor, Dallastown

First Team

Victoria Whitehead, C. York, Jr. forward

Grace Harrold, C. York, Jr. midfield

Emilee Myers, Central York, Jr. defense

Camryn Eveler, Dallastown, Sr. forward

Lilly Cantaben, Dallastown, Jr. forward

Cassie Beeler, Dallastown, Sr. defense/midfield

Annabella Fimmano, Dallastown, So. forward

Sloan Shover, Northeastern, Sr. forward

Kennedy Bratton, Red Lion, Sr. forward

Hannah Downs, Red Lion, Jr. forward

Grace Slenker, Spring Grove, Sr. forward

Honorable Mention

Caitlin Jacobs, Central York, Jr. midfield

Olivia Swanner, C. York, Jr. defense

Audrey Sarro, Dallastown, Sr. defense

Ava Markel, Dallastown, So. midfield

Maleah Fitzsimmons, Northeastern, So. forward

Emma Waltemyer, Red Lion, Sr. midfield

Lakelyn Smith, Red Lion, Sr. defense

Aubree Leese, Spring Grove, Sr. goalie

Gabrielle Etter, Sp. Grove, So. midfield

Division 2

Player of the Year: Carrie Bair, New Oxford

First Team

Makensie Hussan, Dover

Carrie Bair, New Oxford

Morgan Sauter, New Oxford

Morgan Scott, New Oxford

Ella Baker, South Western

Carynn Klinger, South Western

Addison Roeder, Susquehannock

Lily Wojcik, Susquehannock

Rachel Oestrike, Susquehannock

Natalie Fuhrman, York Suburban

Paula Sigley, York Suburban

Honorable Mention

Mallory Prince, Dover

Ariana Hughart, New Oxford

Makenzie Yingling, New Oxford

Makayla Batts, New Oxford

Claudia Griffis, South Western

Emalee Reed, South Western

Division 3

Player of the Year: Kelsey Felix, Eastern York, goalie

First Team

Kelsey Felix, Eastern York, Sr. goalie

Lily Campbell, E. York, Sr. forward

Donnelly Bankowski, Eastern York, So. midfield

Isabelle McKenzie, E. York, Sr. defense

Karli Bortner, Gettysburg, Sr. midfield

Katie Wivell, Gettysburg, Jr. forward

McKenna Channell, Kennard-Dale, Sr. midfield

Karmen Jones, Littlestown, Sr. midfield

Maggie Spadafora, West York, Sr. midfield

Kourtney Hartzel, West York, Sr. goalie

Neveah Greene, West York, Jr. defense

Honorable Mention

Shae Forry, Eastern York, Jr. midfield

Ellen Lippy, Eastern York, Sr. defense

Isabella Trujillo, Gettysburg, Jr. forward

Katie Ketterman, Gettysburg, Jr. defense

Corinne Sharnetzka, K-Dale, Jr. defense

Sydney Fowler, K-Dale Jr. defense

Kayleigh Lagunas, Littlestown, Sr. forward

Ashlyn Rebert, Littlestown, Fr. forward

Reagan Kunkle, West York, So. midfield

Hope Allen, West York, Sr. defense

Division 4

Player of the Year: Lindsey Kutz, Bermudian Springs

First Team

Lillian Peters, Bermudian, Jr. midfield

Keri Speelman, Bermudian, Sr. back

Melanie Beall, Bermudian, Fr. forward

Charlotte King, Biglerville, Sr. midfield

Hailey Steele, Biglerville, Sr. back

Ivanna Stanko, Biglerville, Sr. goalie

Reagan Arigo, Delone, So. forward

Mary Martin, Fairfield, Sr. forward/mid

Jaycie Miller, Hanover, Jr. midfield

Allie Lake, Hanover, Jr. back/sweeper

Reagan Wildasin, Hanover So. goalie

Second Team

Hannah Wolfe, Bermudian, Sr. goalie

Isabella Bobe, Bermudian, Jr. goalie

Morgan Martin, Biglerville, Sr. back

Haily Showers, Biglerville, Sr. midfield

Isabelle Allen, Biglerville, Jr. forward

Mya Plank, Hanover, Fr. defense

Katie Wagner, Hanover, Jr. forward

Lily Moorhead, Hanover, Jr. forward

Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33

