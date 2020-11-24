Carrie Bair and Lindsey Kutz were two of the most versatile field hockey players in the YAIAA this fall.
And two of the best.
New Oxford’s Bair and Bermudian Springs’s Kutz were recently named the respective Players of the Year in Division 2 and Division 4 by a vote of league head coaches. The seniors highlight a lengthy list of Times Area players recognized for their efforts.
Versatility was used to describe both Bair and Kutz by their own head coaches. Bair began her varsity career on the defensive end of the field but was soon moved forward to utilize her immense talents in open space, The move was a master stroke as Bair concluded her scholastic career with 54 goals and 19 assists.
“She was willing to play wherever we put on her the field,” said Colonial head coach Tonya Lardarello. “We saw some of her strengths and convinced her that she could do it. Seeing her step into those positions and to see her grow was the most exciting thing to watch as she developed into an all-around player.”
Switching spots was a breeze for Bair thanks to her experience in the offseason.
“I played club at every position,” she said. “I like playing defense, but I like playing offense as well because I can score. It wasn’t a hard transition.”
Bair was a dynamo with the ball on her stick, creating opportunities for herself and teammates alike. Her ability to slice through defenses helped New Oxford blast its way to a 11-1 regular season record which included the YAIAA-2 championship and the No. 2 seed in the District 3 Class 2A playoffs. She banged in 15 goals while assisting on eight others this fall.
Capturing the division title as a singular unit was the most rewarding aspect of the season for Bair.
“My teammates,” she said, when asked what stood out most about the 2020 season. “We wouldn’t have gotten as far as we did if we didn’t have the support for each other. We kept each other hyped, stayed together and learned from other games.”
Bair’s hockey career is just getting started as she plans to play next fall at East Stroudsburg University, where she will pursue a degree in social work.
Bair is joined on the YAIAA-2 first team by Ox standouts Morgan Scott and Morgan Sauter, with three additional teammates making the second team.
“It was a great team effort,” Lardarello said of the Colonials’ success and postseason accolades. “It was awesome to see those kids out there. I wish it could’ve been more but it was a full team effort and they did a great job. I’m glad they got to see it through.”
Kutz got the top nod in Division 4 after helping lead Bermudian Springs to yet another division championship and postseason run. A four-year letterwinner and team captain in 2020, Kutz helped anchor the stingiest defense in the storied history of Bermudian field hockey. The Eagles surrendered only two goals en route to a 13-0 regular season record, and allowed just three all season, both school records.
“I’m absolutely speechless, I did not expect it at all,” she said of being named the division’s top player. “There are so many great players out there.”
While Kutz was quick to credit others, Eagle head coach Kristy Zehr said she deserved all the honors that came her way.
“She is strong defensively, academically and a wonderful role model for the girls,” said Zehr. “She had amazing block tackles, speed and she was really versatile.”
Zehr added that other league coaches approached her this season to commend Kutz’s play.
“I had several coaches from Division 3 and Division 4 saying she always stopped the ball,” said Zehr. “Lindsey just does it. She’s so aware of the space in the field and that’s hard to teach.”
Kutz is also a fighter, having battled back from not one but two broken hands. She fractured her left hand during her freshman and sophomore seasons, requiring surgery both times.
“I love hockey so I had to come back, no injury was going to stop me,” she said.
Kutz and fellow first-teamers Keri Speelman (back, 3 goals-8 assists), Lillian Peters (midfield, 8 goals-7 assists) and Melanie Beall (forward, 21 goals-7 assists) made Berm an unstoppable force once again. The Eagles outscored their opponents 62-2 in the regular season before notching a 3-0 win over Biglerville in the D3-1A quarterfinals. Berm was nipped 1-0 by Newport in the following round, concluding another stellar campaign.
“I’m so proud of my team for how far we got; we lost a lot of seniors and really had a whole new team,” she said. “COVID restrictions were crazy but we kept going, persevered and I’m really proud of my team.”
Biglerville, led by retiring coach Becky Smith, enjoyed a 9-3-1 mark in the regular season to earn its first trip to the district playoffs since 2013. Senior midfielder Charlotte King was a first-team pick, as were classmates Hailey Steele (back) and Ivanna Stanko (goalie) who helped the Canners pitch nine shutouts this season.
Hanover landed three players on the first team including standout sophomore goalie Reagan Wildasin, who posted a save percentage of 84 percent. Juniors Jaycie Miller (midfield) and Allie Lake (back/sweeper) also made the first team.
Delone Catholic’s Reagan Arigo (forward) and Fairfield’s Mary Martin (forward/midfield) rounded out the first team for Division 4.
South Western’s Ella Baker and Carynn Klinger joined the New Oxford trio on the Division 2 squad while Gettysburg’s Karli Bortner (midfield) and Katie Wivell (forward) and Littlestown’s Karmen Jones (midfield) received first-team honors in Division 3.
YAIAA Field Hockey
Coaches All-Stars
Division 1
MVP: Victoria Whitehead, Central York, Jr. forward
Coach of the Year: Emily Taylor, Dallastown
First Team
Victoria Whitehead, C. York, Jr. forward
Grace Harrold, C. York, Jr. midfield
Emilee Myers, Central York, Jr. defense
Camryn Eveler, Dallastown, Sr. forward
Lilly Cantaben, Dallastown, Jr. forward
Cassie Beeler, Dallastown, Sr. defense/midfield
Annabella Fimmano, Dallastown, So. forward
Sloan Shover, Northeastern, Sr. forward
Kennedy Bratton, Red Lion, Sr. forward
Hannah Downs, Red Lion, Jr. forward
Grace Slenker, Spring Grove, Sr. forward
Honorable Mention
Caitlin Jacobs, Central York, Jr. midfield
Olivia Swanner, C. York, Jr. defense
Audrey Sarro, Dallastown, Sr. defense
Ava Markel, Dallastown, So. midfield
Maleah Fitzsimmons, Northeastern, So. forward
Emma Waltemyer, Red Lion, Sr. midfield
Lakelyn Smith, Red Lion, Sr. defense
Aubree Leese, Spring Grove, Sr. goalie
Gabrielle Etter, Sp. Grove, So. midfield
Division 2
Player of the Year: Carrie Bair, New Oxford
First Team
Makensie Hussan, Dover
Carrie Bair, New Oxford
Morgan Sauter, New Oxford
Morgan Scott, New Oxford
Ella Baker, South Western
Carynn Klinger, South Western
Addison Roeder, Susquehannock
Lily Wojcik, Susquehannock
Rachel Oestrike, Susquehannock
Natalie Fuhrman, York Suburban
Paula Sigley, York Suburban
Honorable Mention
Mallory Prince, Dover
Ariana Hughart, New Oxford
Makenzie Yingling, New Oxford
Makayla Batts, New Oxford
Claudia Griffis, South Western
Emalee Reed, South Western
Division 3
Player of the Year: Kelsey Felix, Eastern York, goalie
First Team
Kelsey Felix, Eastern York, Sr. goalie
Lily Campbell, E. York, Sr. forward
Donnelly Bankowski, Eastern York, So. midfield
Isabelle McKenzie, E. York, Sr. defense
Karli Bortner, Gettysburg, Sr. midfield
Katie Wivell, Gettysburg, Jr. forward
McKenna Channell, Kennard-Dale, Sr. midfield
Karmen Jones, Littlestown, Sr. midfield
Maggie Spadafora, West York, Sr. midfield
Kourtney Hartzel, West York, Sr. goalie
Neveah Greene, West York, Jr. defense
Honorable Mention
Shae Forry, Eastern York, Jr. midfield
Ellen Lippy, Eastern York, Sr. defense
Isabella Trujillo, Gettysburg, Jr. forward
Katie Ketterman, Gettysburg, Jr. defense
Corinne Sharnetzka, K-Dale, Jr. defense
Sydney Fowler, K-Dale Jr. defense
Kayleigh Lagunas, Littlestown, Sr. forward
Ashlyn Rebert, Littlestown, Fr. forward
Reagan Kunkle, West York, So. midfield
Hope Allen, West York, Sr. defense
Division 4
Player of the Year: Lindsey Kutz, Bermudian Springs
First Team
Lillian Peters, Bermudian, Jr. midfield
Keri Speelman, Bermudian, Sr. back
Melanie Beall, Bermudian, Fr. forward
Charlotte King, Biglerville, Sr. midfield
Hailey Steele, Biglerville, Sr. back
Ivanna Stanko, Biglerville, Sr. goalie
Reagan Arigo, Delone, So. forward
Mary Martin, Fairfield, Sr. forward/mid
Jaycie Miller, Hanover, Jr. midfield
Allie Lake, Hanover, Jr. back/sweeper
Reagan Wildasin, Hanover So. goalie
Second Team
Hannah Wolfe, Bermudian, Sr. goalie
Isabella Bobe, Bermudian, Jr. goalie
Morgan Martin, Biglerville, Sr. back
Haily Showers, Biglerville, Sr. midfield
Isabelle Allen, Biglerville, Jr. forward
Mya Plank, Hanover, Fr. defense
Katie Wagner, Hanover, Jr. forward
Lily Moorhead, Hanover, Jr. forward
