Mount St. Mary’s University thoroughly dump-trucked visiting Rider University in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Broncs by 23 points over the middle two frames on its way to an easy 74-52 victory in MAAC women’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg.

Rider (4-11, 1-5) carried an 18-17 lead into the second quarter, but proceeded to miss 10 consecutive attempts from the field, while also turning the ball over four times as the Mount pocketed the first 10 points of the stanza.

