Mount St. Mary’s University thoroughly dump-trucked visiting Rider University in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Broncs by 23 points over the middle two frames on its way to an easy 74-52 victory in MAAC women’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Knott Arena in Emmitsburg.
Rider (4-11, 1-5) carried an 18-17 lead into the second quarter, but proceeded to miss 10 consecutive attempts from the field, while also turning the ball over four times as the Mount pocketed the first 10 points of the stanza.
Makayla Firebaugh finally ended the dry spell for the visitors with a trifecta at the 1:35 mark of the second, halting a scoring drought that lasted for ten minutes.
The Mount (6-8, 2-3) went to intermission holding a 29-23 lead.
“I think our pressure really got to them,” Mount head coach Antoine White said. “We took their point guard out of the game with our defense and they couldn’t get into their offense.”
Jessika Schiffer buried a triple to begin the second half for Rider, but then the Mount ripped off a 15-0 run to take control of the game.
Jo Raflo, Jessica Tomasetti and Michaela Harrison each scored five points to account for all of the points during the decisive run.
Emily Strunk slowed the Mount momentarily with an and-1, but the Mount went right back on its tear and headed to the final stanza in charge, 57-35, following a pair of long range salvos by Arnya Taylor.
The Mount connected on 11-of-14 from the field, including 6-for-8 from deep, on the way to 28 points in the third quarter.
“We were getting great looks in the first half, but we weren’t hitting a lot of them,” White said. “We have good shooters, so we told them to keep shooting the ball and in the third quarter, the shots fell.”
Rider got no closer than 60-44 in the fourth quarter and that came with 6:05 remaining when Raphaela Toussaint scored.
Less than two minutes later, a layup by Raflo pushed the Mount’s lead back to 67-47 and also gave Raflo a new career high with 20 points. The sophomore also collected six rebounds.
“It started with our defensive intensity and that really fed into our offense,” White said. “We forced some turnovers, got stops and rebounded well, which gave us the chance to score.”
The Mount had started the opening quarter well, making its first three shot attempts from the field and jumped to 7-2 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Carissa Dunham’s triple with 5:08 left in the opening stanza made it 10-6 in favor of the hosts, but Rider stormed back with a strong back half of the first quarter to take a one-point lead.
Isabella Hunt scored just four points, but hauled down a career high 14 boards, while Harrison connected on the 300th 3-pointer of her career, adding to the school record that she broke last season.
Raflo was joined in double digits by Tomasetti (14 points), Harrison (12 points) and Natalie Villaflor (12 points). As a team, the hosts shot 30-of-55 (54 percent) from the field, including 12-of-27 (44 percent) from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, Rider shot just 18-of-60 (30 percent) from the field.
Firebaugh topped the Broncs with 16 markers, while Toussaint checked in with 15.
The Mount is back in action when it plays at conference-leading Iona University on Thursday and then returns home to tangle with Canisius University on Saturday at 1 p.m.
