Possessing a curveball that can be thrown for a strike in any count is an effective weapon for a pitcher to have in his arsenal.
Lower Dauphin righty Noah Heath had his Uncle Charlie working all day long as he led the division-leading Falcons to a 5-2 victory over host Gettysburg in a Mid-Penn Keystone baseball contest Tuesday afternoon.
Heath worked into the seventh inning, retiring the first batter of the frame, before exiting after throwing 103 pitches. He allowed two runs and six hits with eight punchouts and one free pass.
“Noah was able to have good command of both his fastball and his curveball today,” LD head coach Ken Kulina said. “He kept a good offensive ballclub off-balance.”
Heath kept the Warriors off the board through the first three innings and carried a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth.
Gettysburg (7-4, 4-3) sliced the deficit in half when Braden Manning grounded a single into centerfield to plate Bryce Rudisill, who had tripled with one down.
Then in the fifth, Wyatt Sokol dumped a double down the left field line to lead off the inning, and after a strikeout, A.J. Bullock followed with his own two-bagger to plate Sokol to level the game at 2-2.
The Warriors had runners on second and third with two down, but Heath fanned the next hitter to escape the inning with the game still even.
“We tied the game in the fifth, but we had the top of the order up and could’ve had more and didn’t do it,” Gettysburg head coach Ryan Brady said. “Against the team at the top of the division, you have to take advantage of the chances that you get. We could’ve had a four or five-run inning there.”
Lower Dauphin (10-1, 7-0) was able to wrestle the lead back in the top of the sixth against Gettysburg reliever Hunter Gillin when Heath reached on an error that scored Trey Harper with the go-ahead tally. Harper had singled to start the inning.
Then in the seventh, LD added two more with Colin Warren coming home on an error, then Roman Wintergrass provided a run-scoring single to boost the visitors’ advantage to 5-2.
“To come back after they had just to tied it to take the lead in the sixth was nice. You want to answer back as soon as you can,” Kulina said. “Then to add on in the seventh was even better; gave us some room for error.”
Heath punched out the leadoff hitter in the seventh and then exited. He was replaced by Ethan Duff, who retired the next two Gettysburg hitters to end it.
“(Heath) was throwing his curveball for strikes in any count,” Brady said. “That makes your fastball even faster and you can’t sit fastball in fastball counts.”
Manning was tough in earning a no-decision for the Maroon & White. He worked the first five frames and gave up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks. He left after throwing 92 pitches.
“Braden was good today and he gave us a chance to win the game,” Brady said. “He did a nice job out there, we just couldn’t score enough to win.”
The loss puts the Warriors three games behind the Falcons in the division standings with seven division games to go. Although their hopes of winning a sixth straight division title are all but over, they’ve got plenty to play for.
“We’re in the hunt for a district bid, because winning the division is a longshot at this point,” Brady said. “We’ve got nine games left and probably need to win six of them to feel safe about getting into districts.”
Gettysburg returns to the diamond with a road game at C.D. East on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin 020 001 2 — 5 8 0
Gettysburg 000 110 0 — 2 6 3
Noah Heath, Ethan Duff (7) and Bryce Forney, Hunter Strohm (7); Braden Manning, Hunter Gillin (6), Wes Coolbaugh (7) and Cody Furman. WP: Heath. LP: Manning. SO-BB: Heath 8-1, Duff 0-0; Manning 5-3, Gillin 1-2, Coolbaugh 0-0. 2B: G-Wyatt Sokol, A.J. Bullock. 3B: LD-Strohm; G-Bryce Rudisill.
