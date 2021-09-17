New Oxford received a quick introduction to what life entails as a defending division champion. The Colonials just as quickly showed they are prepared to do what it takes to hang on to that crown.
New Oxford absorbed the best shot from a hard-running Susquehannock squad and stayed standing Friday, as Jett Moore hit Evan Schriver for a 36-yard touchdown with 1:15 remaining to lift the Colonials to a 22-16 victory over the Warriors in a YAIAA-2 contest at Susquehannock High School.
The division tilt was the Colonials’ first since they completed an unbeaten regular-season run in 2020, and Susquehannock was up for the challenge. The teams swapped the lead four times and traded big plays throughout the night.
“It doesn’t matter who you were last year, or what these teams were last year or what their records are,” New Oxford coach Jason Warner said. “Every week is going to be like this, and the only way it won’t be is if we prepare better than we did and execute better than we did. Luckily, our guys must have ice in their veins or something, because they showed on that last drive what kind of potential we have.”
That final drive began after Susquehannock had taken the lead on a 14-yard scoring pass from Josh Pecunes to Zach Pecunes with 4:02 remaining. It capped an 11-play, 66-yard march for the Warriors and staked them to a 16-14 lead.
The Colonials mixed the run and pass on their possession. Derek Noel’s 6-yard carry converted a third-and-one at the Susquehannock 44-yard line, and New Oxford kept the march going thanks to a Susquehannock penalty and a 7-yard tote by Brittyn Eakins. Then Moore zipped a slant to Schriver, who bounced off a would-be tackler and outran a second Susquehannock defender on his way to the end zone. Moore would run a quarterback draw for the two-point conversion and a 22-16 lead with 75 seconds on the clock.
“That showed what the possibility is when we execute,” Warner said. “Credit to Susquehannock. They had a great game plan and they put us in some tough spots, but when we execute, great things can happen. That’s the message that we take away from it.”
The Colonials still had to close things out against a Susquehannock offense that had advanced into New Oxford territory on five of its preceding seven possessions. A 33-yard kick return by Zach Pecunes set the Warriors up at their own 41-yard line, but Susquehannock would move only two yards farther. Linebacker Noel’s pressure on fourth-and-8 forced an incompletion and sealed the victory.
“All this week of practice finally clicked in our heads on defense,” Noel said. “We finally got back to our actual defense.”
That Colonial unit had been challenged from the start, with Susquehannock rolling up 172 yards on 20 carries in the first half. The effort netted the Warriors a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Tim Minacci took an inside handoff 50 yards for a score, but a pair of interceptions and some end-of-half clock management struggles prevented Susquehannock from adding more.
New Oxford tied the game in the second quarter on Moore’s 4-yard touchdown run, and the Colonials made it 14-7 early in the third quarter when they took their opening second-half possession for 71 yards on eight plays, capped by Eakins’ 7-yard touchdown scamper.
A forced three-and-out on the next possession made it appear as if momentum was on the Colonials’ side, but a muffed punt led to a Susquehannock field goal that closed it to 14-10. The Warriors next drive ended in Pecunes’ touchdown, setting the stage for New Oxford’s closing score and the return of the Colonials to their winning ways after a Week 3 defeat against South Western.
“This week it was very. . . not really stressful, but pumped up,” Noel said. “Everybody was ready to finally get into the season and play a division game. We want to do it again just like we did last year.”
New Oxford 0 7 7 8 — 22
Susquehannock 7 0 3 6 — 16
First Quarter
Sus—Tim Minacci 50 run (Scott Denis kick), :36
Second Quarter
Ox—Jett Moore 4 run (Idriz Ahmetovic kick), 5:06
Third Quarter
Ox—Brittyn Eakins 7 run (Ahmetovic kick), 6:01
Sus—Dennis 33 FG, :22
Fourth Quarter
Sus—Zach Pecunes 14 pass from Josh Pecunes (kick no good), 4:02
Ox—Evan Schriver 36 pass from J. Moore (J. Moore run), 1:15
Team Statistics
Ox Sus
First downs 10 17
Rushes-yards 27-74 45-269
Passing 7-10-0 5-11-1
Passing yards 184 30
Total offense 258 299
Penalties-yards 8-63 6-45
Punts-yards 3-43.0 2-35.5
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: New Oxford, Brittyn Eakins 19-63, Jett Moore 7-5, Derek Noel 1-6. Susquehannock, Zach Pecunes 16-97, Ben Oestrike 12-72, Michael Fox 11-61, Tim Minacci 2-51, Josh Pecunes 4-(-12).
Passing: New Oxford, J. Moore 7-10-0-184. Susquehannock, J. Pecunes 5-11-0-30.
Receiving: New Oxford, Ben Leese 4-87, Noel 2-61, Evan Schriver 1-8. Susquehannock, Z. Pecunes 4-18, Josh Franklin 1-12.
