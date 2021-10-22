Two men enter, one man leave.
That’s a line from Thunderdome — one of Mel Gibson’s Mad Max films — but it’s apropos of Friday night’s football showdown between New Oxford and Gettysburg at Warrior Stadium. The loser of the matchup could pretty well kiss its playoff aspirations goodbye.
Nothing is guaranteed, but Gettysburg (6-3) took a big step toward the postseason with a 27-10 victory led by Landon McGee’s career-high 235 rushing yards. The senior, who topped last week’s total of 198 yards, is small of stature but casts a large shadow.
“He continues to get better each week,” said Warriors head coach Matt Heiser. “He’s an excellent team player. He knows to take care of the big boys up front and they will take care of him. He’s a good egg and he wants the ball. He’s been doing a job and been a physical cat, so kudos to him.”
A scoreless first quarter was reminiscent of last year’s 5-0 decision won by the Colonials (5-4) as Gettysburg punted twice and the Ox turned it over two times on downs in the early going. The Warriors finally broke through in the second stanza when McGee’s 59-yard burst off the right side set up Jeremiah Scott’s 1-yard plunge. Jermain Gondewe added the extra point as the hosts took a 7-0 lead.
New Oxford got on the board when Daniel Wolfe drilled a 35-yard field goal with 4:03 left in the half. Gettysburg added to its advantage when it traversed the field on a 69-yard incursion capped off by Cody Furman’s 1-yard run.
Just 40 seconds remained, but the Colonials moved the ball briskly down the pitch to set up Wolfe’s 40-yard attempt. The kick hit the left upright and fell earthward, leaving the home team on top at the break, 14-3.
The Colonials received the second-half kickoff and went on a march. They took another crack at three when the drive stalled, but Wolfe’s attempt was short.
The Warriors took over at their 20 and mounted an 80-yard foray culminated by Brady Heiser’s 16-yard strike to a wide-open Scott in the back of the end zone to put Team Maroon in control, 21-3.
The Ox rallied momentarily behind backup quarterback Idriz Ahmetovic, who found Brittyn Eakins out of the backfield for a 20-yard completion that trimmed the deficit to 21-10.
The Warriors doused any hope of a comeback when it employed a short field to set up McGee’s seven-yard sprint around left end for the final nail.
“I’m just thankful for my line helping me out — I couldn’t do anything without them,” said McGee, the diminutive dynamo. “They were making great holes. The loss to Kennard-Dale really motivated me to keep driving.”
Despite the defeat, New Oxford head coach Jason Warner emphasized the positive.
“I don’t think the score really reflects the play on the field,” said Warner. “They played tough — a lot of credit to Gettysburg. We drove the ball between the 30’s. I’m proud of our kids, there’s no quit in them. If we wanted to make the playoffs, this was the game we had to win. If we beat West York at home on Friday (to finish 6-4), we will be one of the select fraternity of teams in our program’s history to post a winning record.”
The stats support Warner’s claim as both teams moved the chains 18 times and the Warriors had just a 340-294 edge in total yards.
Ahmetovic completed 14 of 19 attempts for 167 yards. Ben Leese snared 12 aerials for 135 yards for the Colonials.
The Warriors welcome Twin Valley to town next Saturday at 6 p.m. in another must-win situation for both teams.
“I honestly didn’t look at them yet,” said Heiser. “We’ll see shotgun and misdirection. We were really zeroed in for this one. They were ahead of us in the latest rankings, so we will have to try to beat a team we don’t know much about.”
New Oxford 0 3 0 7 — 10
Gettysburg 0 14 7 6 — 27
Second quarter
G-Jeremiah Scott 1 run (Jermain Gondewe kick) 7:52
NO-Daniel Wolfe 35 FG 4:03
G-Cody Furman 1 run (Gondewe kick) :40
Third quarter
G-Scott 16 pass from Brady Heiser (Gondewe kick) 3:28
Fourth quarter
NO-Brittyn Eakins 20 pass from Idriz Ahtetovic (Wolfe kick) 11:55
G-Landon McGee 7 run (kick failed)
Team Statistics
NO G
First downs 18 18
Rushing 25-98 50-309
Passing 20-33-0 4-4-0
Passing yds. 196 31
Total yds. 294 340
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yds. 3-25 4-39
Punting-avg. 1-31 3-38.3
Individual Statistics
Rushing: NO — Brittyn Eakins 13-68, Ben Leese 1-16, Derek Noel 8-13, Jett Moore 1-3, Riley Killen 1-0, Idriz Ahmetovic 1-(-2); G-Landon McGee 24-235, Jayden Johnson 9-56, Cody Furman 4-10, Brady Heiser 7-10, Jeremiah Scott 3-4, Tanner Newman 3-(-6).
Passing: NO-Ahmetovic 14-19-167-0, Moore 6-14-59-0; G-Heiser 4-4-31-0.
Receiving: NO-Leese 12-135, Skyler Jacoby 5-26, Brennan Holmes 2-36, Eakins 2-33, Noel 1-13, Troy Dubbert 1-12, Evan Schriver 1-7 ; G — Scott 1-16, Newman 1-7, Andrew Gastley 1-4, McGee 1-4.
