BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs 6,
York Tech 5
Carter Stuart came on in relief of Dalton Reinert to get the victory as the Eagles came from behind with four runs in the fifth inning to help lift head coach Kevin McManama to his first career victory.
Stuart went four strong on the mound and allowed just three runs — two earned — in addition to three punchouts. He was also 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI double.
Reinert tripled and Riley Martin singled twice for the Eagles.
Tech led 3-0 after four innings, but Bermudian posted a four-spot in the fifth and added two more in the sixth to give it the necessary cushion to pick up the win.
Bermudian looks to make it two straight when it visits Camp Hill today.
Bermudian 000 042 0 — 6
York Tech 101 101 1 — 5
Dalton Reinert, Carter Stuart (4). Saylor, Giacopelli (5). WP: Stuart. LP: Saylor. SO-BB. Reinert 4-5, Stuart 3-3. Saylor 3-6, Giacopelli 2-1. 2B: BS-Stuart. YT-Bond. 3B: BS-Reinert.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Northeastern 3,
Bermudian Springs 2
The Bobcats dealt the Eagles their first setback of the season on Monday in a contest that featued a trio of three-set matches.
Nate Edmondson gave Berm a point in singles action with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 triumph at No. 2. Teammate Brett Laughman dropped a three-setter at No. 1 singles to Northeastern’s Seth Sidle.
In doubles action, Eagles Colby David and Gage Bjonnes triumphed in straight sets but the Bobcats secured a narrow victory at No. 2 to help seal the match.
Singles: 1. Seth Sidle (NE) d. Brett Laughman 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; 2. Nate Edmondson (BS) d. Gibbs 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Gavohn Conley (NE) d. Parker Sanders 6-3, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Colby David/Gage Bjonnes (BS) d. Troy Billingslea/Ryan Smith 6-3, 6-4; 2. Caleb Olver/King Igwa (NE) d. Mylers Avery/Logan Shaw 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
