Littlestown 6, Biglerville 2
The surging Dodgers used a four-spot in the third to take down the Black Sox on Tuesday evening.
Littlestown (9-1) saw four players post two-hit efforts, including Trent Copenhaver, Sam Wertz, Brandon Naill and Jacob Crawmer. Naill tripled and finished with two RBI, while Jacob Saylor plated a pair of runs as well.
Justin Keith worked around seven hits by fanning five batters to notch the win.
Dylan Johnson and Lane Runk both singled twice for Biglerville (6-3).
Littlestown 004 000 2 — 6 9 0
Biglerville 000 020 0 — 2 7 0
Justin Keith. Branson Diller, Skylar Gentzler (7). WP: Keith. LP: Diller. SO-BB: Keith 5-3, Diller 5-3, Gentzler 1-1. 3B: L-Brandon Naill
New Oxford 3, Brushtown 1
Hunter Gillin doubled home Matt Martin and Cody Valentine in the second inning and Derek Huff took it from there, pitching the Twins past the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Huff twirled a three-hitter, posting six straight scoreless frames to close the contest. He struck out seven and walked four for the win.
Martin had a base knock and drove in a run for the Twins (2-5).
Trent Giraffa singled home a run in the first for Brushtown (1-8).
New Oxford 002 100 0 — 3 4 2
Brushtown 100 000 0 — 1 3 1
Huff. Giraffa, Sherdel (5), not provided (6). WP: Huff. LP: Giraffa. SO-BB: Huff 7-4, Giraffa 2-3, Sherdel 0-1, not provided 3-0. 2B: NO-Gillin
Shippensburg 9, Hanover 7
The Stars rallied from an early 5-1 deficit to top the visiting Raiders on Tuesday evening. Ship (3-6) scored seven times over the third and fourth frames to secure the win.
Joey Maun paced the winners by going 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI. Evan Wagaman also smacked a three-bagger and finished with three RBI.
For Hanover (1-2), which was limited to three hits, Pat Brady had a pair of RBI.
Hanover 014 020 0 — 7 3 3
Shippensburg 103 401 x — 9 8 4
Peterson, Smith (4), Bowman (5). Wagaman, Walk (3), Seaman (3). WP: Seaman. LP: Smith. SO-BB: Peterson 3-2, Smith 0-1, Bowman 0-0, Wagaman 2-5, Walk 0-2, Seaman 4-0. 3B: S-Wagaman, Maun
SUNDAY
Littlestown 3, Cashtown 0
The Dodgers rode a pair of complete-game shutouts to a road sweep of the Pirates on Sunday, getting big pitching performances from Justin Gladhill and Calvin Benevento.
In the opener, the Dodgers plated three runs in the third inning on just two hits. Justin Keith and Gladhill singled to start things off before a pair of Pirate errors eventually led to three runs scoring.
That was plenty for Gladhill, who stacked up a dozen strikeouts in another complete-game performance on the mound. He walked only one batter and scattered six singles during his 106-pitch outing.
Zach Nedzel went 2-for-3.
Cashtown’s Austin Kunkel was equally effective, striking out eight against one walk while also yielding six singles. Kunkel did not allow an earned run.
Benevento spun a three-hitter for the sweep, fanning four without issuing a walk.
Benevento had plenty of support as the Dodgers posted a dozen hits, including a home run by Nedzel. Jacob Ingle, Sam Wertz, Jacob Saylor and Jacob Crawmer all had two base knocks for the winners.
Zach Koons went 2-for-3 for Cashtown, and Darian Mort had eight strikeouts in four innings of work from the hill.
Littlestown 003 000 0 — 3 6 2
Cashtown 000 000 0 — 0 6 3
WP: Justin Gladhill. LP: Autin Kunkel. SO-BB: Gladhill 12-1, Kunkel 8-1.
Littlestown 400 122 0 — 9 12 1
Cashtown 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Calvin Benevento. Darian Mort, Zach Williams (5). WP: Benevento. LP: Mort. SO-BB: Benevento 4-0, Mort 8-5, Williams 2-0. 2B: L-Justin Keith. HR: L-Nedzel
