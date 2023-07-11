OX
Coy Baker is mobbed by teammates after hitting a two-out, two-run base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning that gave New Oxford a 2-1 win over Northeastern in Game 2 of the York-Adams American Legion Baseball championship series on Tuesday. Game 3 is slated for Wednesday at Northeastern. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Down a run with two outs and nobody on base, New Oxford faced tough odds to keep its season going, but back-to-back two-strike singles from A.J. Bachota and Mason Weaver gave Coy Baker a chance to be the hero.

Baker quickly found himself in an 0-2 hole before battling back to even the count and then belted a ball to the gap in left-center. It eluded the dive of Northeastern centerfielder Konner Reeser, and Bachota and Weaver both raced around to score the tying and winning runs in the Ox’s 2-1 victory in Game 2 of the best-of-3 York-Adams Legion baseball championship series on Tuesday at New Oxford.

