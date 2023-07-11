Down a run with two outs and nobody on base, New Oxford faced tough odds to keep its season going, but back-to-back two-strike singles from A.J. Bachota and Mason Weaver gave Coy Baker a chance to be the hero.
Baker quickly found himself in an 0-2 hole before battling back to even the count and then belted a ball to the gap in left-center. It eluded the dive of Northeastern centerfielder Konner Reeser, and Bachota and Weaver both raced around to score the tying and winning runs in the Ox’s 2-1 victory in Game 2 of the best-of-3 York-Adams Legion baseball championship series on Tuesday at New Oxford.
“(Northeastern reliever Brinden Floyd) threw me a curveball and I was just trying to put the ball in play,” Baker said. “I really just wanted to keep the game alive and give us a chance.”
The victory for the Ox forces a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. at Manchester Community Park. The winner advances to the Region 4 tournament which starts on Saturday in Waynesboro.
“Coy is a veteran kid, who we didn’t have (Monday) night,” New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson said. “I was happy to have him back tonight. He’s great behind the plate and he has good at-bats at the plate. He’s been in that position many times before.”
New Oxford (9-5) wasn’t able to get much going against Northeastern starter Quinn Shindler, who baffled the hosts’ bats for six shutout frames. Shindler allowed five hits, while fanning 10 and issuing three free passes, though he did navigate some trouble in the early innings.
The Ox had runners on second and third with two down in the second and a ground out ended that threat. Then in the third, singles by Bachota and Baker, sandwiched around a walk drawn by Weaver, bloated the bags with one away.
However, Shindler buckled down and punched out the next two hitters.
“We’ve seen two outstanding pitchers (Shindler and Nate Moser) the last two nights. They’re the reason we only have three runs in 14 innings in this series,” Anderson said. “That’s an excellent all-around ballclub over there.”
Northeastern (9-4) struck for its only tally of the night in the top of the second when Shindler raced in from third on a sac bunt by Brandt Johnson with one down. Shindler had singled to leadoff the inning, then advanced to third on Ethan Reibold’s knock.
Johnson’s bunt wasn’t the best, as it came back to Ox hurler Aaron Smith, but he decided to concede the run and threw Johnson out at first.
“It wasn’t bunted very hard and it was early in the game,” Smith said of why he didn’t try to get Shindler at the plate. “I figured we’d be able to score some runs and that one run wasn’t going to beat us.”
Smith made sure that the visitors didn’t add-on to their lead as he used a variety of off-speed stuff that had them pounding the ball into the ground. The southpaw didn’t strike out any batters and walked just one, while yielding five hits. He recorded 16 of his 21 outs on ground balls, particularly to Weaver. The longtime shortstop was busy throughout the contest, and recorded eight assists on the night.
“I try to throw strikes and let the defense work. They made every single play tonight,” Smith said. “My sinker had more bite than usual and I think that got them to hit the ball on the ground a lot. My change up was really good, too.”
Anderson said of his veteran lefty, “Smitty is in, out, up and down. He’s gonna change speeds and hit his spots and he did that very well tonight.”
Bachota led the winners’ eight-hit attack with three singles, while Baker had a pair of hits, as well.
Northeastern 010 000 0 — 1 5 0
New Oxford 000 000 2 — 2 8 0
Quinn Shindler, Brinden Floyd (7) and Brandt Johnson; Aaron Smith and Coy Baker. SO-BB: Shindler 10-3, Floyd 2-0; Smith 0-1. WP-Smith. LP-Floyd. 2B: NO-Baker.
