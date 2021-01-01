When Brandon Staub took over the Delone Catholic boys’ basketball program in 2019, it was with the vision of changing the culture and turning the Squires back into a perennial winner.
In his first season in charge, Staub started to do just that, leading Delone to a 9-13 record that included five losses by eight points or less.
Now, despite the graduation of last year’s leading scorer Corbyn Keller, Staub says his program is ready to take the next step.
“I think they’re definitely ahead of schedule,” he said. “I think from the time that we spent this summer and then in open gyms and everything before the shutdown, they’re picking up on the stuff they need to and showing that we can be a pretty good team.”
Leading the way for the Squires will be guards Matt Rineman and Coltyn Keller, who combined to average 20.2 points per game last year. Both are multi-year starters and expected to be leaders for Staub’s bunch in 2021.
“I think the biggest thing we’re going to need from those guys is going to be leadership,” Staub said. “The last five or six years the program’s been a bit down and a big reason for that I think has been lack of real leadership on the floor. So we need that from them.”
Rineman says that while he’s ready to handle a larger workload on the offensive end, it’s the defensive end where Staub has made significant improvements.
“Coach Staub has been a very positive impact on our team,” he said. “He emphasizes defense, which is something we lacked in past years. Implementing a strong offense on top of that this season is really going to hit other teams hard and catch them off guard, and as a team this summer we worked really hard to improve in areas where we were lacking.”
Staub also pointed out younger players, such as junior Asher Rudolph, sophomore Bryson Kopp and freshman Camdyn Keller, the younger brother of Corbyn and Coltyn, as players who could provide impactful minutes this season.
“We’re much deeper than last year,” Staub said. “We think we have nine to 11 guys who could see the floor on any given night. So when you think about some of our more established guys and then add in some of those young guys, we like where we stand.”
He added that the improved depth is not only helpful in games, but has also added to the intensity of the Squires’ practices.
“They’re coming in every day and playing hard,” Staub said. “I think the biggest thing for us is instilling a little bit more emphasis on leading by example, coming in every day and competing against your teammates in a positive way. A slogan we’ve used along the way is ‘earned not given’ and these guys are proving that everyone has to earn their spot in the lineup, their spot in the rotation.”
Delone finished last season 6-4 over its last 10 games, and Staub feels his program is definitely ready to build upon that success.
“We finished last year strong,” he said. “One of the things we preached is about finishing games and finishing possessions and the different things you need to do when teams up their intensity. Things like how to hold a lead and finish games. If we can do that, we’ll be successful.
Contact Clay Sauertieg at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
