That an animal had bolted around the pretty maze of flats-upon-flats of flowers and made its way out the other side of the Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden Store in Mechanicsburg would not be anything new for white-tailed deer behavior.
Deer browse businesses at most times of the year.
Nothing to see here. Move along.
Then, I heard the motor of a lift nearby and saw a man using a long pole to prod a raccoon that appeared to be on the roof.
Things were looking up.
Now, we had some news!
Stauffers General Manager Steve Eberly, the guy with the long stick, said raccoons love the heat inside the two-sheeted plastic roof and it wasn’t unusual to find one or two up there from time to time. The opaque two-layer roof was inflatable and made for cozy confines for the occasional ringtail.
Steve said the raccoons had nearly destroyed that section of roof; it had been patched many times from their ripping at it.
But on this day, at 9 a.m., the call went out that multiple raccoons were still up there.
Three young raccoons had gotten down and out of there relatively early in the encounter and were the wildlife (not deer) that had scurried out the other side.
Mama, on the other hand, was a bit disoriented and not about to be coaxed to leave.
Time and again she walked between the plastic and over the arching roof and from one side to the other.
On the lift above the flowery floor, Steve cut small slits in the plastic to make it easy for the raccoon and prodded her to no avail.
Enter local Cumberland County game wardens Scott Brookens and Tim Wenrich. Surely, they’ve caught and cajoled just about every kind of critter, but this challenge was a high-light of their day.
Back and forth between the layers, up and over the arched top she went, before and after the wardens got there.
Up on the lift with Brookens, Wenrich was able to get close enough to the relaxed ringtail raider to inject her with tranquilizer, saying it could take about five minutes to work.
Twenty minutes later, she was still traipsing between the layers.
Throughout the process, Stauffers staff and the wardens treated the confused mama with utmost respect and concern for her welfare. She had air to breathe and they were not about to let her fall.
In a climax with much less drama than the three-hour encounter, mother raccoon eventually found her way to the corner of the roof, poked her head out of an opening along the edge, and left on her own terms, scampering down and out in the direction her young-uns had gone.
During the ordeal, staff occasionally went by to check on progress, or lack of it.
Some customers gawked and pulled out their smartphones.
Other customers shopped for flowers nearby and were unaware.
Had the mama raccoon decided to take her leave from above one of those folks, it would have been one of the more memorable wild exits.
SLOW GOING
Sometimes, the wheels of progress grind slowly.
It’s not like a surge in business on the first day applications for antlerless licenses are first accepted should be a surprise to those stuffing their pink envelopes, or to the upgraded technology keyed to deal with it.
Yet, the Pennsylvania Game Commission finds itself working with vendor NIC Inc., to speed up the sales process. NIC operates the new HuntFishPA licensing system.
It’s been taking longer to issue antlerless licenses.
Eventually, hunters will be able to check in to huntfish.pa.gov to log into their accounts and see if their license has been awarded.
In January, the Game Commission and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission began issuing hunting, furtaker and fishing licenses through the HuntFishPA platform. Previously, those licenses were issued by another vendor, but the contract had expired. NIC was one of four companies to submit a bid and was awarded the contract.
The Game Commission says NIC has over 20 years’ experience in outdoor licensing across 11 states. NIC says the slowdowns experienced in Pennsylvania result from a high volume of transactions, which is a testament to the number of hunters and trappers in Pennsylvania compared to other states.
“While the new system has been slow, antlerless licenses still are being issued and no doubt will be in hunters’ mailboxes well before the first deer seasons begin in September,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “In the meantime, we will be working with NIC to improve the system.”
SNAPSHOTS
• Five shark species are common visitors to the Chesapeake Bay: Sandbar, Bull, Spiny dogfish, Smooth dogfish, and Sand tiger.
• Young sea turtles started to emerge from their nests on Hilton Head Island this week.
• As the cause of an illness killing songbirds remains a mystery, researchers do know that it is not a bacterial agent like salmonella, bird flu, West Nile, a form of herpes, pox virus, or sexually transmitted parasite.
• Avoid bites during tick season by avoiding high grass, using repellent with 20 percent DEET, wearing light-colored clothing, checking for ticks, and showering within two hours of coming indoors.
