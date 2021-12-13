Littlestown’s Makayla Orwig and Delone Catholic’s Makenna Mummert were named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Team on Monday. Both seniors were selected to the Class 2A squad.
Orwig, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, posted 130 kills and 13 blocks for the Thunderbolts during the regular season. She was a first-team YAIAA-3 selection after helping Littlestown to a 13-5 overall record. The Bolts qualified for the District 3 Class 2A playoffs, where they recorded a quarterfinal win before losing to eventual champion Trinity in the semifinals.
Mummert, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter, also had 130 kills during regular-season play. A two-sport standout who also stars for the Delone basketball team, Mummert helped the Squirettes go 15-5 and reach the District 3-2A semifinals.
In addition to Orwig and Mummert, the York Catholic trio of Lindsey Beck (setter/outside hitter), Mia Citrone (libero) and Adeline Phillips (outside hitter) also garnered all-state selections.
COLLEGIATE CROSS COUNTRY: Rio Strosnider of Fairfield High School, a sophomore at Robert Morris University, was the third finisher for her cross country team at the NCAA Division I Mid-Atlantic Regional meet in a time of 24:44.2. That was her personal best time for a 6,000 meter course.
Leanne Sneeringer, a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, ran in the top seven on the cross country team at University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The senior placed 76th in the America East championship in a time of 19:51.85 for 5,000 meters. She was the fourth runner for the Retrievers at the NCAA Division I Mid-Atlantic Regional meet in 24:26.7.
Kelty Oaster, Gettysburg High School graduate, was the top runner for the Elizabethtown College cross country team. The sophomore was named to the All-Landmark Conference first team, having placed sixth in the Landmark Conference championship with a time of 23:42.9 on the 6,000 meter layout. She was also named to the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional team for her 16th place finish at Regionals with a time of 24:03.9.
Jeremy Allinger, graduate of Gettysburg High School, was the No. 1 runner on the cross country team at Shenandoah University. Having never run cross country in high school, the sophomore ran a season-best time of 27:42 at Old Dominion Athletic Conference Preview Meet in October, then placed 27th in 28:24.5 at the ODAC championships.
Ed Riggs contributed to this report.
