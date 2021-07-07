From 2012-2019, Anthony Lippy was an integral part of the New Oxford Twins’ organization.
He helped them to win three South Penn League championships and earned two Pitcher of the Year awards, as well.
Prior to last season, he made the jump to Cashtown and helped the Pirates capture their fourth straight league title.
Facing his old team for the first time, Lippy came within one out of throwing a no-hitter, as he led the Bucs to an 8-1 victory in South Penn League action Wednesday evening at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
“I used to get fired up before games, especially against Hanover, because they told me that they didn’t need me,” Lippy said. “But now, I just want to go out, pitch well and help the team win.”
Lippy was facing Derek Huff with two down in the seventh when Huff jumped on the first pitch he saw and lined it to left field for a solid single.
That didn’t bother Lippy at all, as he struck out the next hitter to pull the curtain down on his gem.
It took him 88 pitches, with 56 of them being strikes, for Lippy to go the distance. He struck out seven and walked two, while allowing an unearned run.
“We’re trying to get Anthony ramped up for the playoffs and this is probably his last start of the regular season. He’ll be out of town next week,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “You don’t ever count anyone out in this league, but I felt pretty comfortable with Lip on the mound after we jumped on them early.”
Cashtown (16-5) hung a four-spot on the board in the bottom of the first, an inning that started with back-to-back singles from Mike Tempel and Travis Black.
Then with two down, Ethan Ketterman singled to pack the sacks. That’s where the wheels fell off for Ox starter Gavin Miller.
Miller issued three straight bases-loaded walks before being pulled from the game.
Reliever Jordan Arnold walked the first hitter he saw to push the fourth run across.
“I wasn’t feeling too good about our chances after the first inning,” Arnold, New Oxford’s player-manager admitted. “(Lippy) is always going to pitch well and his defense was very good behind him tonight.”
New Oxford (13-10) plated its only tally of the contest in the third when Lippy got himself in trouble by hitting Hunter Gillin with a pitch.
An errant pickoff attempt allowed Gillin to take second and a wild pitch moved him up another base. Then Danny Shafer hit a run-scoring ground ball.
Cashtown responded with two runs in the third on a wild pitch that scored Simeon Davis and a single by Temple that chased home J.C. Collins.
In the fourth, the Buccos added two more tallies as Ethan Ketterman singled in Chase King and Davis’ sac fly plated Chris Schachle.
In addition to his two RBI and two runs scored, Davis made a pair of sparkling plays at shortstop where he ranged behind second base, spun completely around and threw out the runner racing down the first base line.
“I told Sim after the game that he was the Player of the Game tonight,” Lippy said. “He was unbelievable at shortstop and he can play any position on the field well.”
Tempel and Ethan Ketterman each had two knocks apiece to pace Cashtown’s nine-hit offense.
The win keeps the Pirates in third place in the league, while the loss for the Twins drops them into a tie with Biglerville for fifth.
Both teams return to action with home games tonight. New Oxford hosts North Carroll, while the Pirates host Biglerville. It will be the fourth straight day with a game for Cashtown.
New Oxford 001 000 0 — 1 1 0
Cashtown 402 200 x — 8 9 1
Gavin Miller, Jordan Arnold (1), Eric Velez (5), Andrew Warthen (6) and Austin Roth; Anthony Lippy and J.C. Collins, Chris Boone (5). SO-BB: Miller 2-3, Arnold 0-1, Velez 2-1, Warthen 0-0; Lippy 7-2. W-Lippy. L-Miller. 2B: C-Chris Schachle.
