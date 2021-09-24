Freshman Alex Wenz tipped in a pass from senior Emma Bertrando with no time left in the third quarter and Gettysburg College held off a furious rally by Bryn Mawr College in the final minutes to pull out a 2-1 victory in Centennial Conference field hockey action at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium.
Bryn Mawr (5-2, 0-1 CC) 0 0 0 1 — 1
Gettysburg (5-1, 1-0 CC) 1 0 1 0 — 2
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Lauren Beccaria ’22: Goal, 4 Shots
• Alex Wenz ’25: Goal
• Henna Fraiman ’22: Assist
• Emma Bertrando ’22: Assist, 4 Shots
• Eilene Besselman ’22: 5 Saves
Bryn Mawr’s Top Performers
• Novy Goetgeluk: Goal (stroke)
• Maggie Titus: 8 Saves
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Gettysburg controlled the action in the first quarter with six shots and four penalty corners. The game’s first tally came after a corner as a rebound off Titus was corralled by Fraiman at the top of the arc and slipped down to Beccaria. The senior stroked the shot inside the left post for her team-best fourth goal of the season at 7:16. Titus picked up two more saves to maintain the one-goal margin.
• Second Quarter: Bryn Mawr pressed the ball up the field and challenged the Gettysburg goal throughout the second quarter. The Owls were wide of the cage until a rocket by Sara Rilatt was knocked away by Besselman following a corner in the 26th minute.
• Third Quarter: The two teams combined for 11 shots in the third quarter, but the goalies countered with seven total saves. Besselman logged her third save of the period on a shot by Thekla Jubinville at 40:54 and Titus came right back with a stop on a shot by freshman Charlotte Lacey less than a minute later. The go-ahead goal came with no time left on the clock as the hosts earned a penalty corner as time expired. The in-bounds pass went to Betrando who tapped it once before unloading just outside of the top of the arc. Wenz was posting in front of the keeper and redirected the pass into the left corner of the goal.
• Fourth Quarter: Bryn Mawr forced six shots and five penalty corners, while holding Gettysburg to none of each in the final 15 minutes of play. The Owls had a point-blank look at the cage thwarted when the ball bounced off a Bullet defender, but Goetgeluk made the most of the penalty stroke by sending a high shot into the top left corner of the cage in the 58th minute. Bryn Mawr opted to pull the goalie and add in an extra field player to try and score the equalizer in the final minutes. With just 18 seconds left, the Owls forced a penalty corner, but the in-bounds pass skirted past the attempted swing and Gettysburg ran out the game’s final seconds.
By the Numbers
• The game was a rematch of the 2019 Centennial Conference Championship First Round, which Gettysburg also won by one goal (1-0).
• Bryn Mawr’s fourth-quarter flurry gave it more shots (15-14) and penalty corners (10-9) than Gettysburg.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg has won 28 of 29 meetings with Bryn Mawr. Each of the last three contests have been decided by one goal.
Next Up
Gettysburg turns right back around with a non-conference road trip to No. 4 Kean University on Saturday at 4 p.m.
