In what could well be a preview of the District 3-2A title game, Fairfield scored three runs in the top of the seventh to battle back and down Delone Catholic, 7-6.
Ellie Snyder and Alyssa Wiles started the rally with a pair of singles with nobody down, Snyder then scored on an error and Kira Weikert dealt the hammer blow with a two-run, go-ahead blast to center field.
The Squirettes struck back with a run in the bottom half and loaded the bases before Weikert struck out Carolina Arigo to end the ball game.
Weikert got the win, coming on in relief of Snyder.
For Delone, Alma Partenza went 2 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored, while pitcher Amy Anderson struck out six against just two walks and three earned runs.
The Squirettes now sit second in the D3-2A power rankings with Fairfield fourth, solidly inside the cut line for the last playoff spot.
Fairfield 7, Delone Catholic 6
Fairfield 120 010 3 — 7 7 6
Delone Catholic 002 300 1 — 6 9 4
Ellie Snyder, Kira Weikert (4). Amy Anderson. WP: Weikert. LP: Anderson. SO-BB: F-Snyder 4-0, Weikert 3-1; DC-Anderson 6-2. 2B: DC-Anderson, Alma Partenza. 3B: DC-Nicole Brown. HR: F-Weikert.
Trinity 15, Biglerville 0
The Canners found it tough sledding against the powerhouse Shamrocks, who sit atop the D3-3A standings at 13-1.
Olivia Miller had the only hit for Biglerville, while Alexis Pickett reached on a walk.
Biglerville 000 0XX X — 0 1 5
Trinity 234 6XX X — 15 14 0
WP: M. Smith. LP: Abigail Reckard. SO-BB: B-Reckard 3-9, T-Smith 8-1; 2B: T-R. Smith, Whitmyer.
Baseball
Biglerville 8,
York Catholic 1
Eli Weigle pitched 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball and the Canners exploded for six runs in the second innings to easily top the Irish.
Logan Brewer, Connor Orner and Kolton Trimmer each had a pair of RBI for Biglerville in the victory, with the latter notching a double as well.
Cameron Hartzel also had an RBI to go along with two runs scored for the hosts.
York Catholic 000 010 0 — 1 4 4
Biglerville 060 200 X — 8 5 1
Caterall, Campbell (5) and Ford. Eli Weigle, Austin Black (5) and Kolton Trimmer. WP: Weigle. LP: Caterall. SO-BB: YC-Caterall 4-4, Campbell 2-2. B-Weigle 5-5, Black 2-1. 2B: B-Trimmer, Weigle.
Dallastown 10, Gettysburg 9
The Warriors hung 19 hits on four different Wildcats pitchers but fell just short of victory, stranding the tying run on first in the bottom of the seventh.
Marshall Mott took the loss on the mound, but made up for it at the plate with four hits and three RBI. Logan Moseley also struggled in relief of Mott, but went 3 for 5 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Dallastown 241 201 0 — 10 14 1
Gettysburg 231 110 1 — 9 19 0
Jones, Flinchbaugh (3), Alwan (5), Beach (5) AND Holt. Marshall Mott, Logan Moseley (3), Bryce Rudisill (5) and Cody Furman. WP: Jones. LP: Mott. SO-BB: D-Jones 1-1, Flinchbaugh 1-1, Alwan 0-0, Beach 3-0; G-Mott 4-5, Moseley 0-2, Rudisill 3-2. 2B: D-Flinchbaugh, Jones. G-Alex Meckley. HR: D-Beach.
Girls’ Lacrosse
New Oxford 27, Red Lion 1
The Colonials roared past the Lions as Ally Mathis, Eryn Little and Bethany Cohee all scored five goals in the romp. Hannah Zimmer added four goals of her own, while Sav Winpigler and Cohee each had four assets. Morgan Scott made six saves in goal.
New Oxford 16 11 — 27
Red Lion 1 0 — 1
Goals: NO-Ally Mathis 5, Eryn Little 5, Bethany Cohee 5, Hannah Zimmer 4, Sav Wingpigler 3, Morgan Sauter 2, Hailey Linebaugh 2, Sydney Wingpigler 1; RL-Lanius 1. Assists: NO-Sa. Winpigler 4, Cohee 4, Little 3, Sy. Winpigler 3, Zimmer 2, Linebaugh 2, Mathis 1, Sauter 1, Madison Cohee 1. Shots: NO-43; RL-8. Saves: NO-Morgan Scott 6; RL-Dettinger 13.
Track and Field
Fairfield boys 104, Hanover 45
Fairfield girls 96, Hanover 49
The Green Knights’ boys raced by the Nighthawks, both literally and figuratively, en route to victory. Marcus Pruy swept the 100 and 200 and Declan Phelan swept the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles to help lead Fairfield.
For the ‘Hawks, Zyaire Myers won the long jump and took third in the high jump after missing the end of the basketball season following a health scare.
On the girls’ side, Fairfield made it a clean sweep thanks in large part to Ava Deming taking home wins in the 100, 200 and long jump. For the Hawkettes, meanwhile, Reagan Wildasin impressed with wins in the javelin and shot put.
BOYS
3200 relay-1. Fairfield 10:39; 110 hurdles-1. Declan Phelan (F) 17.2, 2. Tamas Peli (H) 18.1, 3. Gabriel Minetos (H) 19.8; 100-1. Marcus Pruy (F) 11.4, 2. William Gonzalez (H) 11.6, 3. Peyton Stadler (F) 12.3; 1600-1. Matthew Nawn (H) 4:38.2, 2. Gabe Schubring (F) 4:49.8, 3. Matt Turner (F) 5:11.0; 400 relay-1. Fairfield 47.0; 400-1. Kyle Davis (F) 55.5, 2. Alex Montgomery (F) 1:00.3, 3. Jaden Stanfield (H) 1:05.8; 300 hurdles-1. Phelan (F) 44.3, 2. Darius Trice (H) 47.0, 3. Peli (H) 50.1; 800-1. Ethan Collins (F) 2:12.0, 2. Nawn (H) 2:17.2, 3. Turner (F) 2:20.3; 200-1. Pruy (F) 22.9, 2. Joey Wilkinson (H) 24.0, 3. Zak Kritsburg (F) 25.2; 3200-1. Schubring (F) 10:41, 2. Levi Davis (F) 11:13.8, 3. Malpica (F) 11:56; 1600-1. Fairfield 3:54; Javelin-1. Trent Witte (F) 133-6, 2. Jonah Longenecker (F) 99-7, 3. Wyatt Gebhart (H) 99-4; Shot put-1. Dakota Mongan (F) 38-9, 2. John Anders (F) 37-7, 3. Gabe Yeager (F) 37-2, Discus-1. Conner McVey (F) 108-4, 2. Anton Mackey (F) 101-6, 3. Yeager (F) 37-2; Triple jump-1. Kyle Garmin (F) 39-10.5, 2. Willy Tolale (H) 37-2, 3. Collins (F) 35-1; Long jump-1. Zyaire Myers (H) 19-10, 2. Garmin (H) 19-1, 3. Trice (H) 17-11; High jump-1. Jake Ogle (F) 5-10, 2. Nate Snyder (F) 5-8, 3. Myers (H) 5-6; Pole vault-1. Snyder (F) 10-6, 2. Peli (H) 8-6.
GIRLS
3200 relay-1. Fairfield 11:55; 100 hurdles-1. Emma Dennison (F) 17.4, 2. Therese Phelan (F) 18.6, 3. Anna Chen (H) 18.6; 100-1. Ava Deming 13.3, 2. Jaycie Miller (H) 14.1, 3. Alanys Perez-Beltran (H) 14.5; 1600-1. Morgan Dennison (F) 6:07.4, 2. Johnette Espinoza (F) 6:48.7, 3. Libby Huston (H) 6:57.2; 400 relay-1. Fairfield 53.8; 400-1. Miller (H) 1:07, 2. Audrey Chesko (F) 1:09.3, 3. Lauren Phillips (H) 1:20; 300 hurdles-1. E. Dennison (F) 51.2, 2. Liv Cliber (F) 55.5, 3. Anna Chen (H) 56.5; 800-1. Molly Nightengale (F) 2:41.4, 2. Tianna Gray (H) 2:48.6, 3. Mia Mohr (F) 3:02.7; 200-1. Deming (F) 27.6, 2. Miller (H) 29.2, 3. Maddi Wivell (F) 30.2; 3200-1. Honey Strosnider (F) 12:25.5, 2. M. Dennison (F) 13:35.9, 3. Espinoza (H) 15:21; 1600 relay-1. Fairfield 5:52.4; Javelin-1. Reagan Wildasin (H) 79-9, 2. Ivy Mohr (F) 79-1, 3. Eleana Solrzano (H) 61-9; Shot put-1. Wildasin (H) 28-10.75, 2. Natalie Brown (F) 27-9.75, 3. I. Mohr (F) 24-11.25; Discus-1. Brown (F) 108-0, 2. I. Mohr (F) 71-1, 3. Wildasin (H) 65-2; Triple jump-1. Perez-Beltran (H) 28-9.5, 2. Chesko (F) 27-9; Long jump-1. Deming (F) 14-7.5, 2. Gray (H) 13-8, 3. Perez-Beltran (H) 12-10; High jump-1. Anna Chen (H) 4-4; Pole vault-1. Alliyah Hillman (F) 10-0, 2. Cliber (F) 7-6, 3. Ashlyn Hewitt (F) 5-0.
Fairfield boys 102, York Tech 39
Fairfield girls 109, York Tech 25
The Green Knights’ boys’ dominated Tech, winning all but two events. Jacob Ogle, Gabe Schubring, Declan Phelan and Marcus Pruy all won a pair of individual events for Fairfield.
The Fairfield girls were even more dominant, winning every event contested including wins by Ava Deming in the long jump, 100 and 200 and a pair of individual wins from Emma Dennis, Audrey Chesko and Natalie Brown.
BOYS
3200 relay-1. York Tech 9:04; 110 hurdles-1. Declan Phelan (F) 17.2,; 100-1. Marcus Pruy (F) 11.4, 3. Peyton Stadler (F) 12.3; 1600-1. Gabe Schubring 4:49.8; 400 relay-1. Fairfield 47.0; 400-1. Kyle Davis (FF) 55.5, 3. Alex Montgomery (F) 1:00.3; 300 hurdles-1. Phelan (F) 44.3; 800-1. Joe Rizzuto (YT) 2:09.6, 2. Ethan Collins (F) 2:12; 200-1. Pruy (F) 22.9, 3. Zak Kritzburg (F) 25.2; 3200-1. Schubring (F) 10:41.0, 3. Levi Davis (F) 11:13.8; 1600 relay-1. Fairfield 3:54.8; Javelin-1. Trenton Witte (F) 133-6; Shot put-1. Dakota Mongan (F) 38-9, 2. K. Davis (F) 36-8, 3. Conor McVey (F) 37-0; Discus-1. McVey (F) 108-4, 3. Mongan (F) 96-5; Triple jump-1. Ethan Collins (F) 35-1, 2. Jonah Longenecker (F) 33-2.5; Long jump-1. Jacob Ogle (F) 17-3.5; 2. Alex Montgomery (F) 15-9.5; High jump-1. Ogle (F) 5-10; 2. Nate Snyder (F) 5-8, 3. Longenecker (F) 5-2; Pole vault-1. Snyder (F) 10-6.
GIRLS
3200-1. Fairfield 11:55; 100 hurdles-1. Emma Dennison (F) 17.4, 2. Therese Phelan (F) 18.6; 100-1. Ava Deming (F) 13.3, 3. Madison Wivell (F) 14.6; 1600-1. Morgan Dennison (F) 6:07.4; 400 relay-1. Fairfield 53.8; 400-1. Audrey Chesko (F) 1:09.3; 300 hurdles-1. E. Dennison (F) 51.2, 2. Liv Cliber (F) 55.5; 800-1. Molly Nightengale (F) 2:41.4, 3. Mia Mohr (F) 3:02.7; 200-1. Deming (F) 27.6, 3. Wivell (F) 30.2; 3200-1. Honey Strosnider (F) 12:25.3, 2. M. Dennison (F) 13:35.9; 1600 relay-1. Fairfield 5:52.4; Javelin-1. Ivy Mohr (F) 79-1, 2. Naia Roberts (F) 60-9; Shot put-1. Natalie Brown (F) 27-9.75; 3. I. Mohr (F) 24-11.25; Discus-1. Brown (F) 108-0; 2. I. Mohr (F) 71-1, 3. Ruthie Karstetter (F) 64-9; Triple jump-1. Chesko (F) 27-8; Long jump-1. A. Deming (F) 14-7.5; High jump-Starting height not reached; Pole vault-1. Aliyah Hillman (F) 10-0, 2. Cliber (F) 7-6, 3. Ashlynn Hewitt (F) 5-0.
