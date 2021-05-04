BASEBALL
Biglerville 10, York Tech 0
Logan Brewer pitched 4 2/3 innings of one-hit ball and Cameron Hartzel came on to get the last out as the Canners raced past the Spartans in five innings on Tuesday.
Brewer also recorded a two-RBI double, while Hartzel knocked in two and Connor Orner had a bases-clearing double for the hosts, who improved to 9-5.
York Tech 000 00 — 0 1 2
Biglerville 060 13 — 10 8 1
Logan Brewer, Cameron Hartzel (5). WP: Logan Brewer. LP: Saylor. SO-BB: Saylor 1-4, Shimmel 3-0, Brewer 8-2, Hartzel 0-0. 2B: YT-Castro; B-Austin Black, Connor Orner, Brewer.
SOFTBALL
York Tech 11, Biglerville 9
The Canners scored in each of the final five innings but came up just short in a YAIAA contest against the visiting Spartans on Tuesday.
Tech (9-6) erupted for eight runs in the second inning and looked to be in control until Biglerville (2-12) cut the lead in half in the third. Charlotte King and Olivia Miller sliced RBI singles before Lexi Pickett plated a pair of runs with a line drive hit to center.
Starter Abigail Reckard settled in and posted four straight scoreless innings as the hosts continued to chip away.
In the sixth, Emily Woolson doubled to right and scored on a grounder by McKenzie Weigle. Weigle later came home on a wild pitch to tie the game.
The Spartans answered back with three runs in the seventh, all coming with two outs.
Miller and Pickett were both 2-for-4, with Pickett and Hope Strouth driving in two runs each. Weigle and Miller both scored twice.
York Tech 080 000 3 — 11 11 6
Biglerville 004 112 1 — 9 8 2
WP: Steinfelt. LP: Abigail Reckard. SO-BB: Steinfelt 8-3, Reckard 3-7. 2B: YT-Bond; Big-Emily Woolson
Eastern York 5, Littlestown 1
The Bolts ran into one of the district’s best in Eastern York (9-4) on Tuesday afternoon.
Despite notching seven hits, timely hits were a problem and they could only push across one run on an RBI double from Bailey Smith in the top of the fourth inning.
Despite taking the loss, Chelsey Stonesifer was solid for Littlestown (11-4), striking out eight and allowing just four earned runs.
Littlestown 001 000 0 — 1 7 1
Eastern York 300 200 x — 5 7 1
LP: Chelsey Stonesifer. SO-BB: L-Stonesifer 8-7. 2B: L-Bailey Smith *Eastern York stats not available.
TRACK & FIELD
Delone Catholic girls 114,
Littlestown 36
Littlestown boys’ 95,
Delone Catholic 47
Delone and Littlestown split a YAIAA meet on Tuesday, with the Squirettes winning in girls’ competition and the Bolts taking a triumph on the boys’ side.
For the Squirettes, Abby Jacoby and Makenna Mummert won three events apiece. Jacoby was tops in the 100 hurdles (16.9) as well as the 100 (12.9) and 200 (27.2) dashes. Mummert came through with victories in the triple jump (30-11), long jump (15-0) and high jump (4-8). Marissa Miller placed second to Mummert in all three events, plus added a second behind teammate Emily Malesky in the pole vault.
Dante Elliot stole the show in the Bolts’ victory, topping the charts in the triple jump, long jump and high jump as well as running the third leg in the winning 400 relay.
William Shoemaker also had a big day for Littlestown, winning the 100, 200 and joining Elliot on the 400 relay team.
For the Squires, Wyatt DiDio took wins in both the pole vault as well as the 1600 relay, in which he ran the second leg.
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Littlestown (time not provided); 100 hurdles: 1.Jacoby (DC) 16.9, 2. McCann (DC) 18.0, 3. Bunty (DC) 18.4; 100: 1. Jacoby (DC) 12.9, 2. O’Brien (DC) 13.5, 3. King (L) 13.5; 1600: 1. Smith (DC) 5:57, 2. Myers (L) 5:59, 3. Reidel (L) 5:59.8; 400 relay: 1. Delone (Jacoby, O’Brien, Raville, McCann) 53.6; 400: 1. Hughes (DC) 1:08, 2. Repasky (L) 1:09.3, 3. Noel (DC) 1:13.1; 300 hurdles: 1. McCann (DC) 53.8, 2. Bunty (DC) 56.0, 3. Grelli (L) 59.4; 800: 1. Hernandez (DC) 2:41.9, 2. Meyers (L) 2:42.8, 3. Reidel (L) 2:45.8; 200: 1. Jacoby (DC) 27.2, 2. King (L) 28.7, 3. Stevens (L) 28.7; 3200: 1. O’Brien (DC) 13:13, 2. Smith (DC) 13:44, 3. Yingling (L) 15:27; 1600 relay: 1. Delone 4:45; Javelin: 1. Schwarz (DC) 93-4, 2. Orwig (L) 90-8, 3. Knobloch (Dc) 87-11; Shot put: 1. Roberts (DC) 28-10, 2. Cherry (L) 27-6, 3. Schwarz (DC) 27-0; Discus: 1. Wildasin (DC) 80-0, 2. Orwig (L) 77-10, 3. Myers (DC) 76-4; Triple jump: 1. Mummert (DC) 30-11, 2. Miller (DC) 29-11, 3. Sentz (L) 28-9; Long jump: 1. Mummert (DC) 15-0, 2. Miller (DC) 14-9, 3. Dillon (L) 13-7; High jump: 1. Mummert (DC) 4-8, 2. Miller (DC) 4-8, 3. Orwig (L) 4-6; Pole vault: 1. E. Malesky (DC) 8-6, 2. Miller (DC) 8-0, 3. Sentz (L) 6-6
BOYS
3200 relay-1. Littlestown (Diego, Anthony, Korie, Justice); 110 hurdles-1. Redifer (L) 21.0, 2. Marfia (L) 22.2; 100-1. Shoemaker (L) 11.2, 2. Murphy (D) 11.3, 3. Kopp (D) 11.7; 1600-1. Small (L) 5:08, 2. Eader (L) 5:12, 3. Lehigh (L) 5:36; 400 relay-1. Littlestown (Nelson, Shoemaker, Elliot, Herr) 45.7; 400-1. Feeser (L) 54.4, 2. Boyd (D) 55.6, 3. Reidel (L) 56.8, 300 hurdles-1. Redifer (L) 51.8, 2. Marfia (L) 56.6; 800-1. Goedecker (D) 2:24, 2. Guzman (L) 2:30.1, 3. Deal (D) 2:31.7; 200-1. Shoemaker (L) 23.3, 2. Feeser (L) 24.9, 3. Herr (L) 25.0; 3200-1. Small (L) 11:56, 2. Lehigh (L) 12:14, 3. Davis (D) 12:27; 1600 relay-1. Delone (Murphy, Didio, Staub, Kopp) 3:38.8; Javelin-1. Giraffa (D) 126-10, 2. Wildasin (D) 125-3, 3. Fleming (D) 107-10; Shot put-1. Wildasin (D) 36-6, 2. Redding (L) 35-11, 3. Feeser (L) 33-0; Discus-1. Feeser (L) 91-5, 2. Miller (L) 88-7, 3. Carucci (L) 84-5; Triple jump-1. Elliot (L) 42-10, 2. Kopp (D) 39-5, Long jump-1. Elliot (L) 20-10.5, 2. Kopp (D) 20-8, 3. Rider (L) 14-9.25; High jump-1. Elliot (L) 6-4, 2. Murphy (D) 6-4; Pole vault-1. Didio (D) 11-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.