Tyler Reinert pitched Penn State University’s club baseball team to the NCBA Division I World Series on Saturday.
He’s scheduled to pitch again when the Nittany Lions begin play against LSU in the World Series next Thursday. But in between, Reinert was looking to get some work in.
Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman was more than happy to oblige and Reinert threw an electric 4 1/3 innings of relief to help the Pirates to a 4-0 victory over visiting Biglerville in South Penn League action Thursday evening at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
Reinert didn’t allow a hit while striking out 11 and walking one. He threw 40 strikes out of his 65 pitches.
“I felt alright tonight. It was nice to get on the mound and get some work in,” Reinert said. “I’m in mid-season shape and I’ve been working on a slider to go with my fastball and curveball. That gives me a pitch that has vertical movement and one that has lateral movement.”
Reinert relieved J.C. Collins, who left with the bases loaded and two in the third. Collins tweaked something in his hip warming up in the bullpen prior to the game, but gutted out 2 2/3 scoreless frames of two-hit ball.
“I woke up this morning not knowing what I was going to do for pitching tonight,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “We’re fortunate to have a guy like J.C. on the team, because he’ll do anything that we need him to do. Tyler just got back in town, told me he’d be available and that he’d like to get some work.”
Cashtown (3-0) scored all of the game’s runs in the bottom of the first as Biglerville starter Dylan Johnson had trouble locating his pitches and hurt his own cause by loading the bases with a pair of hit batters and a walk.
That brought Dylan Ed to the plate and the Bucco backstop belted an 0-1 pitch to the gap in left-center that chased home D.J. Cool, Ethan Ketterman and Chris Schachle and ended up with Ed on third with a triple.
“We’ve had high hopes for Dylan for several years and he’s always been up and down,” Ketterman said. “He’s had injuries and surgeries that he’s had to come back from, but he’s never given up. He’s always been a talented kid and we plan on having him catch every game for us this year that he shows up for.”
Brock Carpenter beat out an infield single to score Ed to produce the game’s final run.
Collins found himself in trouble in the top of the second when the Black Sox packed the sacks with one out, but a pair of ground outs kept the visitors off the board.
In the third, Collins retired the first two hitters before an error, walk and hit batter brought Ketterman from the dugout and Reinert with him to replace Collins. Reinert fanned the next hitter to keep the lead at 4-0.
While Reinert was gas-facing the Sox, Biglerville (1-1) received a trio of shutout innings from eighth grader Branson Diller.
The 14-year old blanked the Pirates over three innings of relief work, allowing four hits with one strikeout.
“What he did was impressive,” Ketterman said of Diller. “He did a really nice job for them.”
Brandon Miller replaced Diller on the hill in the fifth and hung two more zeroes to keep the Sox at least within striking distance.
“I’m happy with the way we pitched tonight,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said. “We threw a lot of strikes and our defense played well. We’ve got to have better hitting than we had. But Cashtown is a tough team and Reinert is an excellent pitcher.”
The eight-hit Pirate attack was buoyed by two knocks apiece from Ed and Carpenter, while Biglerville’s two hits, both singles in the second, came off the bats of Pat Armor and Logan Brewer.
Both teams return to action with road twinbills on Sunday that begin at 1 p.m. Cashtown is at Frederick, while the Black Sox hit the road to North Carroll.
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Cashtown 400 000 0 — 4 8 1
Dylan Johnson, Branson Diller (2), Brandon Miller (5) and Pat Armor; J.C. Collins, Tyler Reinert (3) and Dylan Ed. WP: Reinert. LP: Johnson. SO-BB: Johnson 0-1, Diller 1-0, Miller 1-1; Collins 1-2, Reinert 11-1. 3B: C-Ed.
