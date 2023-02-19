On the brink of turning 50 years old, some 18 years ago, I remember feeling somewhat insulted, and definitely peculiar, when I received my invitation into the realm of AARP – the American Association of Retired Persons. But having been a faithful member of the organization for all these years, I can now see the benefits of belonging.
Not only have I been “empowered to choose how I live as I age,” as is stated on the website, I have access to AARP Magazine, the “nation’s most-read magazine.” And I must admit, I always look forward to reading the next issue, because there seems to be something in there that I can relate to, or that seems important to me as an older person.
I always enjoy reading about those who have resisted letting aging get in the way of doing those things that they most enjoy. For me, that would be hiking, among other things. So, when I read the December issue of the magazine, I got to the regular feature called “Real People,” and shouted out to my wife, “Hey, I know this guy!”
Dale Sanders, who goes by the trail name of Grey Beard, is an adventurer. He has hiked the full length of the Appalachian Trail, done a Rim-to-Rim-to-Rim hike of the Grand Canyon, and has paddled the entire length of the Mississippi River. . . twice. His most recent completion of the nearly 2,340-mile aquatic voyage was done by canoe, finishing this past September. He started his journey on his birthday in June from Minnesota’s Lake Itasca, and finished 87 days later at the Gulf of Mexico. Those numbers are significant, because on his birthday in June, Sanders turned 87 years old. When he completed his trip, he earned entry into the Guiness Book of World Records as the oldest person to paddle the entire length of the “Source to Sea” journey.
The short story in AARP Magazine on Grey Beard was written in first person by Sanders himself. As he says in the article, “it is important to push ourselves, because we need to feed our body and mind…anyone can get out into nature and just be.”
It is not often when we get a chance to “just be,” without the pressures of life interfering. And that is one of my favorite, great things about hiking.
In the summer of 2017, I had been following Grey Beard on social media as he attempted to become the oldest person to hike the nearly 2,200 mile-long Appalachian Trail. Since I spend a lot of time working as a docent at the A.T. Museum in Pine Grove Furnace, I thought it would be exceptionally cool to meet him as he passed the halfway point of the trail.
I calculated which day I thought he would make it to Pine Grove Furnace, and I signed up to work the day before I thought he would hike through, and the next day. He didn’t come through the first day, and as I was closing the museum down on the next day at 4 p.m., he still was a no-show. I figured I had erred in my calculations, and finally got in my car to go home at about 4:45.
As I was leaving, I took one last look down the road out of the park. There coming were three people, and it looked like one of them had a big white beard. Sure enough, Grey Beard had reached Pine Grove Furnace on his endeavor to become the oldest A.T. thru-hiker.
He was most disappointed that he and his companions had gone so slowly that day, because he really wanted to visit the museum. Of course, I let him in and I didn’t close the door for the day until 6 p.m. We had a nice visit, and he was so grateful for the experience and for learning some different perspectives on the trail.
Grey Beard had decided that instead of ending his epic A.T. journey at celebrated Mt. Katahdin in Maine, he would reserve the final mile of his trek for Harper’s Ferry, WV where the Appalachian Trail Conservancy headquarters are located. So in October of 2017, after having summited Katahdin, Grey Beard returned to Harper’s and hiked with about 50 other hikers and lookers-on from downtown Harper’s Ferry on the A.T. to the ATC main office. I was honored to be part of that entourage, and was surprised at the large number of news media, from print to television, there at the end.
At 82 years old, Sanders had become the oldest thru-hiker ever, and he held that title until 2022, when M.J. Eberhart, or Nimblewood Nomad, hiked the trail at 83. Each of these senior trail warriors are older than the trail itself.
“I am not at all disappointed that he took my record from me,” said Grey Beard in an interview with the New York Times. “I actually promote older people to get out and break my record.”
In 2020, Grey Beard went after, and attained, another age-related hiking record when he ventured into the Grand Canyon. On that trip, he took six days to hike from the south rim of the canyon to the north rim, and then back again. This is a dream hike for many long-distance hikers, and he accomplished it at 84-years old to, again, become the oldest to do so.
“I just really stay active,” Sanders said in an interview with explorersweb.com. “And then, if I stay active, it doesn’t matter if it’s a hike or a paddle. I’m very competitive and have been since high school. It takes a certain type of competitive, stubborn personality to complete long-distance trips like that. But if your heart’s not in it, if you’re not willing to eat it, live it, and sleep it, don’t do it. It’s so challenging.”
Grey Beard is fond of saying, when he is planning out another hike or paddle, “If the Lord is willing and the creeks don’t rise…” His latest finish to that sentence is, “…I will get that hiking record back in 2024.” He will be 90 years old.
As I continue my own hiking adventures, talking with Grey Beard makes me feel like I am just a kid. His experience, wisdom, quirky sense of humor, and determination are motivation for any of us who have aspirations for aging gracefully.
But to get joy out of the outdoors and nature, a person does not need to embark on epic adventures. A simple walk in the woods, or paddle around a lake, can be just as satisfying. The fact is, the “epic” stuff would hardly be epic if everyone could do it. So, to get out and “just be” can be for anyone. Whatever it is that floats your boat and gives you peace is worth pursuing, whatever your age.
And if it is the great adventures that motivate you, you can follow Dale “Grey Beard” Sanders at https://www.greybeardadventurer.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.