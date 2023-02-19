FINS

Dale Sanders, known by his trail name as Grey Beard, hiked the full length of the Appalachian Trail in 2017 when he was 82 years old, which at the time stood as a world record. The photo was taken at Harper’s Ferry at the conclusion of the hike. (Ed Riggs photograph)

On the brink of turning 50 years old, some 18 years ago, I remember feeling somewhat insulted, and definitely peculiar, when I received my invitation into the realm of AARP – the American Association of Retired Persons. But having been a faithful member of the organization for all these years, I can now see the benefits of belonging.

Not only have I been “empowered to choose how I live as I age,” as is stated on the website, I have access to AARP Magazine, the “nation’s most-read magazine.” And I must admit, I always look forward to reading the next issue, because there seems to be something in there that I can relate to, or that seems important to me as an older person.

