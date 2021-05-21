VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Gettysburg College rallied back in thrilling fashion as sophomore Olivia Moser blasted a walk-off home run in the elimination game against Penn College at the NCAA Division III Softball Championship on Friday at Virginia Beach, Va., hosted by Virginia Wesleyan University. The Bullets dropped an 8-0 decision to 10th-ranked The College of New Jersey in the opening round of the Atlantic Regional.
Top Performances – Gettysburg
- Olivia Moser ’23
- Jasmin Herrera ’23 – 3.2 IP, 6 Hits, 3 Runs (Earned)
Game Summary
o The Lions scored their first two runs in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on three more in the bottom of the second.
o TCNJ logged in another run in the bottom of the third and two more in the bottom of the fifth to finish the game in five innings.
o Moser notched two hits for Gettysburg – one in the first and fourth inning.
Top Performances – Gettysburg
- Jess Campana ’23 – 3-3, Triple, 3 Runs,
- Olivia Moser ’23 – 2 -4, Home Run, 2 RBI, 2 Runs
- Emily Colline – 2-3, Double, 2 RBI
- Jasmin Herrera ’23 – 4 IP, 7Ks, 3 Hits, No Runs, No Walks
Game Summary
o The Wildcats took the early lead as they produced three runs in the top of the first inning.
o The Bullets made some noise in the bottom of the first as they responded with three runs of their own. A two RBI double by Colline and a sacrifice fly by sophomore Allie Cluster knotted the score at 3-3.
o Penn College regained the lead in the top of the fourth after assembling two runs to make it 5-3.
o Both teams would go three up, three down before the next set of runs were scored in the bottom of the fifth. Campana opened the fifth with her first career triple and then scored off a wild pitch to slice the deficit down to one.
o The Bullets defense went to work in the sixth and seventh inning with Penn College going three up, three down in the sixth and Herrera tossing two strikeout in the seventh.
o With one out, Moser ripped a walk-off two-run homer to left field to keep the Bullets marching on in the national tournament. It was Moser’s third career home run.
Quote by the Coach
“I thought the process looked a little bit better,” said head coach Annette Hunt-Shepherd after the Penn College victory. “Olivia Moser and Jasmin Herrera had key hits to get some momentum going for us. We’d like to continue to get that process a little bit better but I’m really proud of them for coming up with those big hits… Really special.”
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg has been to the national stage four times in program history and it is the second time in four years the Bullets have competed in the NCAA regionals.
• Herrera improves to a 6-1 record on the season. She tossed seven strikeouts against Penn College, tying her season-high.
Up Next
Gettysburg will compete today at 2 p.m. against the loser of the TNCJ vs. Moravian game.
