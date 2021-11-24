WRESTLING: Senior Ray Martin was named the Centennial Conference Wrestler of the Week for the second time in his career following a strong performance at the Wildcat Invitational last Saturday.

Martin racked up three wins on the way to a runner-up finish at 174 in the event hosted by Penn College. He posted a 16-0 technical fall in his first match and tacked on a pair of first-period pins to reach the finals. Martin came up just short of his first individual title of the season, falling by a 2-0 decision.

The senior grappler is 10-3 overall with five pins and has placed in each of the first three tournaments this season. He was sixth at the Messiah University Invitational on Nov. 6 and fourth at the Washington & Jefferson College Invitational on Nov. 13. Martin’s first nod as CC Wrestler of the Week came during his sophomore campaign.

Gettysburg returns to action with the Petrofes Invitational hosted by Messiah on Dec. 3-4.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Senior Christina Richson was named the Centennial Conference Player of the Week in women’s basketball after leading Gettysburg College to an upset victory over No. 5 Messiah University last week.

Richson helped the Bullets knock off the fifth-ranked Falcons 65-55 with a career-high 20 points. She finished one three-pointer shy of the program record by hitting six from beyond the arc and topped her previous personal scoring high by five. The senior guard tallied eight points in the third quarter when Gettysburg out-scored Messiah 19-10. She finished 7-of-16 overall and 6-of-11 from three-point distance, while adding three rebounds and three steals.

The victory over Messiah marked Gettysburg’s biggest win over a ranked opponent since a 73-65 decision over No. 4 Scranton in the opening round of the 1995 NCAA Division III playoffs.

Richson leads a well-balanced lineup with 11.7 points per game this season. She has connected on 47.4 percent of her three-pointers.

ACADEMIC

HONOR ROLL

Gettysburg College wrapped up a return to competition this fall with 94 student-athletes being named to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll. Additionally, seven student-athletes landed spots on the Academic All-Centennial Team.

To be nominated for the Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing and have a cumulative GPA of 3.40 or higher. Members of the Academic All-Centennial Team made both the Academic Honor Roll and the all-conference team in their respective sports.

Women’s soccer led the way with five Academic All-Centennial selections in seniors Emma Bedell, Kelly Gaudian, Erika Muskus and Molly O’Shea and junior Grace Slevin. All five were named to the all-conference team with Muskus earning first-team status, O’Shea and Gaudian being named second team, and Bedell and Slevin picking up honorable mention. Gaudian and O’Shea were named Academic All-Centennial for the second time in their careers, while the remaining three players were all first-time honorees.

Senior defensive end Alex Raimondo earned Academic All-Centennial status for the second time in his career. He was a first-team all-conference selection and finished tied for third in the conference in tackles for a loss with 18 for the Bullets’ football team this fall.

Rounding out the Academic All-Centennial selections was senior forward Lauren Beccaria from the field hockey team. Beccaria picked up her first Academic All-Centennial nod after landing a second-team all-conference selection.

Football led all Gettysburg fall sports with 28 Academic Honor Roll selections, while women’s soccer featured 23 honorees.

The following student-athletes were named to the CC Academic Honor Roll this fall:

Men’s Cross Country

Noah Albanese SO Economics & Political Science Castleton On Hudson, N.Y./Maple Hill

Connor Elliott JR Health Sciences Media, Pa./Salesianum

Henry Goodson SR Pol. Science & Glob. Studies Staunton, Va./Robert E. Lee

Will Hopkins SR Economics Raleigh, N.C./Needham B. Broughton

Jack Kenyon SR Mathematical Economics Centerport, N.Y./Harborfields

Luke Matzke SR Pol. Science & Public Policy Collegeville, Pa./Malvern Prep

Dylan McKeever SR Health Sciences Furlong, Pa./Central Bucks East

Charles Norelli SR Philosophy Allentown, Pa./Emmaus

Matt Weller SR Mathematics Westminster, Md./Winters Mill

Women’s Cross Country

Amanda Addesso JR Pol. Science & Int. Affairs Cheshire, Conn./Cheshire

Ashlyn Booher SR Political Science Boiling Springs, Pa./Boiling Springs

Amy Cantrell JR Pol. Science & Int. Affairs Hailey, Idaho/Wood River

Rachel Fischler SO Public Policy & Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies Avon, Conn./Avon

Rachel Nori JR English & Psychology Avon, Conn./Avon

Lauren O’Neil SO Undeclared Fairfield, Conn./Fairfield Ludlowe

Claira Royce SO Psychology Canton, N.Y./Hugh C. Williams

Field Hockey

Lauren Beccaria SR Health Sciences Fairfield, Conn./Fairfield Ludlowe

Maura Farinelli JR Biochem.-Molecular Biology Canonsburg, Pa./Peters Township

Isabella Fragomeni JR Pol. Science & Public Policy Mountain Lakes, N.J./Madison

Henna Fraiman SR Economics Lutherville, Md./Roland Park Country

Christina Orio SR Health Sciences Marlton, N.J./Cherokee

Hailey Rhine SO Undeclared Denver, Colo./St. Mary’s Academy

Alyssa Ritchie JR Pol. Science & Public Policy Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep

Audrey Ross SO Health Sciences Turnersville, N.J./Washington Township

Sarah Scott SO Business, Org., and Mgt Newtown, Pa./Council Rock North

Katie Shaffer JR Psychology Dalmatia, Pa./Line Mountain

Jenna Vadinsky JR Pol. Science & Public Policy Bridgewater, N.J./Bridgewater-Raritan

Football

Dylan Conkling SO Undeclared Park Ridge, N.J./Park Ridge

Logan Edmond JR Business, Org., and Mgt Coopersburg, Pa./Southern Lehigh

Garrett Frick SR Economics Glastonbury, Conn./Glastonbury

Jake Frisco SO Undeclared Falls, Pa./Tunkhannock

Ryan Furey SO Mathematical Economics Belle Mead, N.J./Montgomery

Jake Gandolfo SO Undeclared North Wales, Pa./La Salle College

Teddy Girton JR Business, Org., and Mgt Wayne, Pa./Radnor

William Haussman SO Mathematical Economics Phillipsburg, N.J./Phillipsburg

Joseph Karvois SO Undeclared Shenandoah, Pa./Shenandoah Valley

JP Kelter SO Undeclared Danvers, Mass./Danvers

Jacob Kezmarsky SO Undeclared Mahwah, N.J./Mahwah

Hunter Klein SO Economics Shohola, Pa./Delaware Valley

Matt Lajoie SR Health Sciences Mount Laurel, N.J./Lenape

Chris Lessel SO Undeclared Orefield, Pa./Parkland

Ryan McAndrew SO Undeclared Denville, N.J./Morris Catholic

Chris McGovern SO Undeclared Malvern, Pa./Conestoga

Will McIntyre SO Undeclared Somerville, N.J./Somerville

Tommy Megna JR Biochem.-Molecular Biology Katonah, N.Y./John Jay

Rob Meyer SO Economics Doylestown, Pa./Archbishop Wood

Matt Mikulka SO Health Sciences Lititz, Pa./Manheim Township

Eamon Morrissey SR Org. and Management Studies Essex Fells, N.J./West Essex

David Nasimi SO Undeclared Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich

Melvin Perez JR Economics Bronx, N.Y./John F. Kennedy

Alex Raimondo SR Health Sciences Coatesville, Pa./Coatesville

Caden Simons SO Psychology Easton, Conn./Joel Barlow

Mason Stolarik JR Health Sciences Ellicott City, Md./Howard

Kyle Sweeney JR Political Science Chelmsford, Mass./Chelmsford

Daniel Tate JR Undeclared Partlow, Va./Fredericksburg Christian

Men’s Soccer

Julian Burden JR Economics & Mathematics New York, N.Y./Riverdale Country

Nathaniel Comi-Morog SO Psychology Baltimore, Md./Loyola Blakefield

Gaoussou Coulibaly SO French & International Affairs Bronx, N.Y./Urban Assembly for Media

Colin Lawless JR Business, Org., and Mgt Valley Stream, N.Y./Chaminade

Sam Majka SO Health Sciences Strongsville, Ohio/Strongsville

Henry Marshall SO Psychology Arlington, Va./Yorktown

Kevin Muhic SO Mathematical Economics Moorestown, N.J./Moorestown

Maro Ramadan SO Undeclared Oxford, England/South Kent School (Conn.)

Matt Tennant JR Economics Yardley, Pa./Pennsbury

Women’s Soccer

Caitlin Amman JR Health Sciences Westfield, N.J./West Field

Emma Bedell SR Health Sciences Chatham, N.J./Mount Saint Mary

Dani Bloching SO Undeclared Houston, Texas/Stratford

Maddie Cunningham SR Mathematical Economics Mount Airy, Md./Linganore

Eilanna Dolan JR Political Science Darien, Conn./Darien

Kelly Gaudian SR Biology Arlington, Va./Washington-Lee

Morgan Hobson SO Undeclared Rumson, N.J./Rumson-Fair Haven

Naomi Joseph JR Cinema & Media Studies South Orange, N.J./Columbia

Kirin Kunukkasseril SO Undeclared East Windsor, N.J./Princeton

Leah Mangold SO Health Sciences Short Hills, N.J./The Pingry School

Anna Margarites SO Undeclared Matawan, N.J./Matawan

Paige Merz SR Psychology Kensington, Md./St. John’s College

Claudia Mischler JR Sociology Allendale, N.J./Northern Highlands

Chelsea Mojica JR Philosophy Virginia Beach, Va./First Colonial

Erika Muskus SR Health Sciences Scotch Plains, N.J./Scotch Plains Fanwood

Molly O’Shea SR Political Science Reading, Pa./Wilson

Hanna Reinhard SO English Westhampton, N.J./Rancocas Valley

Lena Schaefer JR Economics Atlanta, Ga./Lakeside

Grace Slevin JR Mathematics Virginia Beach, Va./Frank W. Cox

Allie Strazzella SO Health Sciences Arlington, Va./Yorktown

Laurel Teel SO Undeclared Cranford, N.J./Cranford

Grace Wild SO Health Sciences Columbus, Ohio/Upper Arlington

Sully Williams JR Psychology Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Latin

Volleyball

Shannon Beissel SO Health Sciences Breezy Point, N.Y./Xaverian

Olivia Biggs SO Psychology Winchester, Va./James Wood

Sarah Ellis SR Biology Moon Township, Pa./Moon Area

Jordyn Horowitz SR Health Sciences East Brunswick, N.J./East Brunswick

Brooke Lauletta SO Health Sciences Coatesville, Pa./Downingtown East

Chelsea O’Leary SO English & Health Sciences Mechanicsburg, Pa./Cumberland Valley

Callie Pidoriano SO Health Sciences Cortlandt Manor, N.Y./Hendrick Hudson

