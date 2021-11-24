WRESTLING: Senior Ray Martin was named the Centennial Conference Wrestler of the Week for the second time in his career following a strong performance at the Wildcat Invitational last Saturday.
Martin racked up three wins on the way to a runner-up finish at 174 in the event hosted by Penn College. He posted a 16-0 technical fall in his first match and tacked on a pair of first-period pins to reach the finals. Martin came up just short of his first individual title of the season, falling by a 2-0 decision.
The senior grappler is 10-3 overall with five pins and has placed in each of the first three tournaments this season. He was sixth at the Messiah University Invitational on Nov. 6 and fourth at the Washington & Jefferson College Invitational on Nov. 13. Martin’s first nod as CC Wrestler of the Week came during his sophomore campaign.
Gettysburg returns to action with the Petrofes Invitational hosted by Messiah on Dec. 3-4.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Senior Christina Richson was named the Centennial Conference Player of the Week in women’s basketball after leading Gettysburg College to an upset victory over No. 5 Messiah University last week.
Richson helped the Bullets knock off the fifth-ranked Falcons 65-55 with a career-high 20 points. She finished one three-pointer shy of the program record by hitting six from beyond the arc and topped her previous personal scoring high by five. The senior guard tallied eight points in the third quarter when Gettysburg out-scored Messiah 19-10. She finished 7-of-16 overall and 6-of-11 from three-point distance, while adding three rebounds and three steals.
The victory over Messiah marked Gettysburg’s biggest win over a ranked opponent since a 73-65 decision over No. 4 Scranton in the opening round of the 1995 NCAA Division III playoffs.
Richson leads a well-balanced lineup with 11.7 points per game this season. She has connected on 47.4 percent of her three-pointers.
ACADEMIC
HONOR ROLL
Gettysburg College wrapped up a return to competition this fall with 94 student-athletes being named to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll. Additionally, seven student-athletes landed spots on the Academic All-Centennial Team.
To be nominated for the Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must be a sophomore or higher in class standing and have a cumulative GPA of 3.40 or higher. Members of the Academic All-Centennial Team made both the Academic Honor Roll and the all-conference team in their respective sports.
Women’s soccer led the way with five Academic All-Centennial selections in seniors Emma Bedell, Kelly Gaudian, Erika Muskus and Molly O’Shea and junior Grace Slevin. All five were named to the all-conference team with Muskus earning first-team status, O’Shea and Gaudian being named second team, and Bedell and Slevin picking up honorable mention. Gaudian and O’Shea were named Academic All-Centennial for the second time in their careers, while the remaining three players were all first-time honorees.
Senior defensive end Alex Raimondo earned Academic All-Centennial status for the second time in his career. He was a first-team all-conference selection and finished tied for third in the conference in tackles for a loss with 18 for the Bullets’ football team this fall.
Rounding out the Academic All-Centennial selections was senior forward Lauren Beccaria from the field hockey team. Beccaria picked up her first Academic All-Centennial nod after landing a second-team all-conference selection.
Football led all Gettysburg fall sports with 28 Academic Honor Roll selections, while women’s soccer featured 23 honorees.
The following student-athletes were named to the CC Academic Honor Roll this fall:
Men’s Cross Country
Noah Albanese SO Economics & Political Science Castleton On Hudson, N.Y./Maple Hill
Connor Elliott JR Health Sciences Media, Pa./Salesianum
Henry Goodson SR Pol. Science & Glob. Studies Staunton, Va./Robert E. Lee
Will Hopkins SR Economics Raleigh, N.C./Needham B. Broughton
Jack Kenyon SR Mathematical Economics Centerport, N.Y./Harborfields
Luke Matzke SR Pol. Science & Public Policy Collegeville, Pa./Malvern Prep
Dylan McKeever SR Health Sciences Furlong, Pa./Central Bucks East
Charles Norelli SR Philosophy Allentown, Pa./Emmaus
Matt Weller SR Mathematics Westminster, Md./Winters Mill
Women’s Cross Country
Amanda Addesso JR Pol. Science & Int. Affairs Cheshire, Conn./Cheshire
Ashlyn Booher SR Political Science Boiling Springs, Pa./Boiling Springs
Amy Cantrell JR Pol. Science & Int. Affairs Hailey, Idaho/Wood River
Rachel Fischler SO Public Policy & Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies Avon, Conn./Avon
Rachel Nori JR English & Psychology Avon, Conn./Avon
Lauren O’Neil SO Undeclared Fairfield, Conn./Fairfield Ludlowe
Claira Royce SO Psychology Canton, N.Y./Hugh C. Williams
Field Hockey
Lauren Beccaria SR Health Sciences Fairfield, Conn./Fairfield Ludlowe
Maura Farinelli JR Biochem.-Molecular Biology Canonsburg, Pa./Peters Township
Isabella Fragomeni JR Pol. Science & Public Policy Mountain Lakes, N.J./Madison
Henna Fraiman SR Economics Lutherville, Md./Roland Park Country
Christina Orio SR Health Sciences Marlton, N.J./Cherokee
Hailey Rhine SO Undeclared Denver, Colo./St. Mary’s Academy
Alyssa Ritchie JR Pol. Science & Public Policy Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep
Audrey Ross SO Health Sciences Turnersville, N.J./Washington Township
Sarah Scott SO Business, Org., and Mgt Newtown, Pa./Council Rock North
Katie Shaffer JR Psychology Dalmatia, Pa./Line Mountain
Jenna Vadinsky JR Pol. Science & Public Policy Bridgewater, N.J./Bridgewater-Raritan
Football
Dylan Conkling SO Undeclared Park Ridge, N.J./Park Ridge
Logan Edmond JR Business, Org., and Mgt Coopersburg, Pa./Southern Lehigh
Garrett Frick SR Economics Glastonbury, Conn./Glastonbury
Jake Frisco SO Undeclared Falls, Pa./Tunkhannock
Ryan Furey SO Mathematical Economics Belle Mead, N.J./Montgomery
Jake Gandolfo SO Undeclared North Wales, Pa./La Salle College
Teddy Girton JR Business, Org., and Mgt Wayne, Pa./Radnor
William Haussman SO Mathematical Economics Phillipsburg, N.J./Phillipsburg
Joseph Karvois SO Undeclared Shenandoah, Pa./Shenandoah Valley
JP Kelter SO Undeclared Danvers, Mass./Danvers
Jacob Kezmarsky SO Undeclared Mahwah, N.J./Mahwah
Hunter Klein SO Economics Shohola, Pa./Delaware Valley
Matt Lajoie SR Health Sciences Mount Laurel, N.J./Lenape
Chris Lessel SO Undeclared Orefield, Pa./Parkland
Ryan McAndrew SO Undeclared Denville, N.J./Morris Catholic
Chris McGovern SO Undeclared Malvern, Pa./Conestoga
Will McIntyre SO Undeclared Somerville, N.J./Somerville
Tommy Megna JR Biochem.-Molecular Biology Katonah, N.Y./John Jay
Rob Meyer SO Economics Doylestown, Pa./Archbishop Wood
Matt Mikulka SO Health Sciences Lititz, Pa./Manheim Township
Eamon Morrissey SR Org. and Management Studies Essex Fells, N.J./West Essex
David Nasimi SO Undeclared Greenwich, Conn./Greenwich
Melvin Perez JR Economics Bronx, N.Y./John F. Kennedy
Alex Raimondo SR Health Sciences Coatesville, Pa./Coatesville
Caden Simons SO Psychology Easton, Conn./Joel Barlow
Mason Stolarik JR Health Sciences Ellicott City, Md./Howard
Kyle Sweeney JR Political Science Chelmsford, Mass./Chelmsford
Daniel Tate JR Undeclared Partlow, Va./Fredericksburg Christian
Men’s Soccer
Julian Burden JR Economics & Mathematics New York, N.Y./Riverdale Country
Nathaniel Comi-Morog SO Psychology Baltimore, Md./Loyola Blakefield
Gaoussou Coulibaly SO French & International Affairs Bronx, N.Y./Urban Assembly for Media
Colin Lawless JR Business, Org., and Mgt Valley Stream, N.Y./Chaminade
Sam Majka SO Health Sciences Strongsville, Ohio/Strongsville
Henry Marshall SO Psychology Arlington, Va./Yorktown
Kevin Muhic SO Mathematical Economics Moorestown, N.J./Moorestown
Maro Ramadan SO Undeclared Oxford, England/South Kent School (Conn.)
Matt Tennant JR Economics Yardley, Pa./Pennsbury
Women’s Soccer
Caitlin Amman JR Health Sciences Westfield, N.J./West Field
Emma Bedell SR Health Sciences Chatham, N.J./Mount Saint Mary
Dani Bloching SO Undeclared Houston, Texas/Stratford
Maddie Cunningham SR Mathematical Economics Mount Airy, Md./Linganore
Eilanna Dolan JR Political Science Darien, Conn./Darien
Kelly Gaudian SR Biology Arlington, Va./Washington-Lee
Morgan Hobson SO Undeclared Rumson, N.J./Rumson-Fair Haven
Naomi Joseph JR Cinema & Media Studies South Orange, N.J./Columbia
Kirin Kunukkasseril SO Undeclared East Windsor, N.J./Princeton
Leah Mangold SO Health Sciences Short Hills, N.J./The Pingry School
Anna Margarites SO Undeclared Matawan, N.J./Matawan
Paige Merz SR Psychology Kensington, Md./St. John’s College
Claudia Mischler JR Sociology Allendale, N.J./Northern Highlands
Chelsea Mojica JR Philosophy Virginia Beach, Va./First Colonial
Erika Muskus SR Health Sciences Scotch Plains, N.J./Scotch Plains Fanwood
Molly O’Shea SR Political Science Reading, Pa./Wilson
Hanna Reinhard SO English Westhampton, N.J./Rancocas Valley
Lena Schaefer JR Economics Atlanta, Ga./Lakeside
Grace Slevin JR Mathematics Virginia Beach, Va./Frank W. Cox
Allie Strazzella SO Health Sciences Arlington, Va./Yorktown
Laurel Teel SO Undeclared Cranford, N.J./Cranford
Grace Wild SO Health Sciences Columbus, Ohio/Upper Arlington
Sully Williams JR Psychology Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Latin
Volleyball
Shannon Beissel SO Health Sciences Breezy Point, N.Y./Xaverian
Olivia Biggs SO Psychology Winchester, Va./James Wood
Sarah Ellis SR Biology Moon Township, Pa./Moon Area
Jordyn Horowitz SR Health Sciences East Brunswick, N.J./East Brunswick
Brooke Lauletta SO Health Sciences Coatesville, Pa./Downingtown East
Chelsea O’Leary SO English & Health Sciences Mechanicsburg, Pa./Cumberland Valley
Callie Pidoriano SO Health Sciences Cortlandt Manor, N.Y./Hendrick Hudson
