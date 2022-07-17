Cashtown 11, North Carroll 1
Cashtown 11, Frederick 0
The Pirates posted 11 runs in a pair of games to close out their regular season at 25-4-1. Cashtown will enter the upcoming SPL playoffs as the No. 2 seed behind defending champion Hagerstown.
Against North Carroll, Tyler Reinert had a monster day at the dish, going 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Reinert slugged a home run and two doubles.
Simeon Davis swatted three hits while Kody Clausius, Josh Hippensteel and Aden Juelich had two hits apiece. Hippensteel drove in three runs in support of starter Nathan Holt, who fanned nine in a five-hitter.
Against Frederick, Davis spun a three-hitter while the Pirates scored 11 times over the first two frames. Davis whiffed five and did not walk a batter.
Brock Carpenter, Clausius, Hippensteel and Juelich cracked two hits each with Juelich posting a team-high three RBI.
North Carroll 000 10 — 1 5 1
Cashtown 022 43 — 11 15 1
Brathuhn, Bodmer (5). Holt. WP: Holt. LP: Brathuhn 0-3, Bodmer 0-0, Holt 9-2. 2B: C-Carpenter, Clausius, Davis, Reinert 2. HR: C-Reinert
Frederick 000 00 — 0 3 0
Cashtown 650 0x — 11 10 0
WP: Davis. LP: Shriver. SO-BB: Shriver 2-6, Davis 5-0.
Hagerstown 9, Biglerville 0
Mikey Hawbaker fired a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts on Saturday as the Braves closed out an unbeaten run through the regular season. Hawbaker had pinpoint control, throwing strikes on 62 of 78 pitches without walking a batter.
Corey Walters went 3-for-3 and Peyton Mason homered for Hagerstown (29-0-1) which holds the No. 1 seed for the upcoming South Penn League playoffs.
Biglerville (16-14-0) saw Bo Redding go 2-for-2 and Branson Diller double. The Black Sox will enter the playoffs as the No. 4 or No. 5 seed.
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Hagerstown 023 310 x — 9 11 0
Ayers, Diller (4). Hawbaker. WP: Hawbaker. LP: Ayers. SO-BB: Ayers 2-3, Diller 2-1, Hawbaker 11-0. 2B: B-Diller; H-Biesecker 2, Talbert, Walters 2. HR: H-Mason
