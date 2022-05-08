No. 18 Gettysburg College rallied from a seven-goal deficit in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Centennial Conference men’s lacrosse championship game at No. 7 Dickinson College, but the Red Devils prevailed in overtime, 10-9, to claim the league title at a rain-soaked Biddle Field.
With the win, Dickinson (18-0) earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, while the Bullets (12-7) will await word on a potential at-large bid.
Gettysburg trailed 7-0 at halftime of Saturday’s championship tilt and faced a daunting 9-2 deficit in the fourth quarter. Determined not to go away quietly, the Bullets score six times in the first 8:44 of the final stanza of regulation, pulling to within one at 9-8 with 6:16 remaining when senior Connor Hume scored off an assist from fellow senior Spencer Knife.
Gettysburg continued to battle for the equalizer and was rewarded when Hume fired home his second goal with just 38 seconds left to tie the score at 9-9.
A wild scramble for the ball occurred on the ensuing face-off, with Dickinson ultimately picking up the groundball just before the horn sounded. A slashing penalty was called against the Bullets in the scrum, giving the Red Devils possession and an extra-man opportunity to start overtime.
Ethan Gess scored the game-winning just 22 seconds into overtime, with Skyler Schluter assisting on the man-up game-winner.
Juniors George Raymond and Kyle Howard recorded three points apiece to lead Gettysburg’s attack on the day, with Raymond scoring three goals and Howard adding a goal and two assists.
Hume finished with two goals, and Knife added a goal and an assist. Senior Griffin Gallagher and sophomore Quinton Mather also scored goals for the Bullets, while senior Kieran Ward and junior Aidan Wykoff chipped in with an assist apiece.
Senior goalkeeper Scott MacMillan (12-7) made eight saves in the loss for Gettysburg.
Saturday’s game was scoreless for the first 11-plus minutes before Dickinson scored twice in the final 3:05 of the first quarter to hold a 2-0 advantage at the end of the opening period.
The Red Devils outscored Gettysburg 5-0 in the second period to open up a seven-goal halftime advantage, but the Bullets scored twice in the first three and a half minutes of the third quarter to pull to within five at 7-2.
Dickinson scored twice in the final eight and a half minutes to hold a seemingly comfortable 9-2 advantage entering the last 15 minutes of regulation before Gettysburg launched its furious comeback.
Junior Jonathan Moshe won nine face-offs for the Bullets while leading the squad with four groundballs.
Junior Declan Harrigan picked up three groundballs and was one of seven Bullets with a caused turnover in the game. Junior Michael Zima also picked up a trio of groundballs for the visitors.
Gettysburg outshot Dickinson 40-27 for the game and claimed a 32-27 advantage in the groundball battle. The Bullets, who committed 15 turnovers on the afternoon, went 20-for-22 on clears and 0-for-2 on extra-man opportunities.
Dickinson held a slight edge on face-off wins, 13-9, while being forced into 22 turnovers by the Bullets. The Red Devils were 23-for-28 on clearing attempts and 1-for-2 with the extra man.
Gettysburg was assessed two penalties in the game for 1:30, while Dickinson served 1:00 on two infractions.
The NCAA Tournament field was scheduled to be announced on Sunday night.
SOFTBALL: Swarthmore used a four-run third inning and limited Gettysburg to just two hits, defeating the Bullets 5-0 in an elimination game at the Centennial Conference softball championships on Sunday at Clothier Field.
The top-seeded Garnet (29-6) advanced to face second-seeded Muhlenberg College (22-20) in Sunday afternoon’s championship game, where the Mules claimed the title with a 3-2 win.
The teams combined for three walks through the first two innings before Swarthmore’s bats came alive in the top of the third inning, scoring four runs on four hits to open up a 4-0 advantage.
The Garnet opened the scoring with an RBI double, followed by a run-scoring triple. Gettysburg got the second out of the inning on a foul out, but following a walk, Kate Hart connected on a two-run double to give Swarthmore the four-run cushion.
In the visitor’s fifth, the Garnet put runners on the corners with one out before a wild pitch allowed Swarthmore’s fifth run to come home.
Freshman Lauren O’Leary led off the bottom of the fifth with a double to center, and sophomore Allegra DeCandia followed with a single to right to put runners on the corners for Gettysburg (19-18) with nobody out.
However, the Garnet caught a pinch-runner attempting to steal before getting a popout and a flyout to escape the jam unscathed.
That was as close as the Bullets would come on the day as Swarthmore pitcher Gwen Glatz (10-2) finished off a complete game, two-hitter in which she also issued a pair of walks while striking out three batters.
The fifth-inning hits for O’Leary and DeCandia marked Gettysburg’s only two hits, while sophomore Giovanna Komst drew a pair of walks in the loss.
Sophomore Megan Hughes tossed 4.1 innings in relief for Gettysburg and struck out six batters while yielding one run on six hits and one walk.
Freshman Paige Forry started in the circle for the Bullets and held Swarthmore off the scoreboard. Junior Jasmin Herrera (3-6) was charged with the loss after surrendering four runs on four hits and one walk while fanning two batters on the day.
Swarthmore held a 10-2 advantage in hits for the game while leaving nine runners on base. Gettysburg stranded three baserunners in the season-ending setback.
