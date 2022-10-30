It was a crisp, cool autumn morning at Big Spring High School for the District 3 Cross Country Championships, but the competition was hot. Perhaps too hot for area runners, as only one girl in the area ran well enough to qualify for the state championships.

Cali Cook, the energetic South Western freshman, threw aside her nerves and ran a solid race to place 19th in the 3A race. Her time of 19:33.6 placed her within the top 20 runners who were not on the top four teams, thus sending her on to her first state championship.

