It was a crisp, cool autumn morning at Big Spring High School for the District 3 Cross Country Championships, but the competition was hot. Perhaps too hot for area runners, as only one girl in the area ran well enough to qualify for the state championships.
Cali Cook, the energetic South Western freshman, threw aside her nerves and ran a solid race to place 19th in the 3A race. Her time of 19:33.6 placed her within the top 20 runners who were not on the top four teams, thus sending her on to her first state championship.
“I was really nervous, because I really wasn’t sure about my place and I was slowing down towards the end,” Cook said. “But it feels good, and I am excited. I think my start may have been a little too fast, but I needed to get out. I think I felt that fast start at the end of the race. As soon as I got up Kill Hill (two miles) I felt like I needed to start pushing. I wasn’t sure if I was in the top twenty at that point, and that is what I was shooting for.”
Cook has steadily improved through the season. She placed seventh in the YAIAA championship race two weeks ago as she led the Mustangs to the district meet as a team. Teammate and senior Paige Watson had a disappointing day for the final cross country meet of her high school career, placing 74th in 21:07.3. The Mustangs finished 20th as a team.
The competition for the four teams to move on to states was very tight. Manheim Twp. won the meet with 135 points, but was closely followed by YAIAA champion Dallastown (140), Mid-Penn third-place Chambersburg (148), and Mid-Penn runner-up Hershey (149). All four will go to states.
In perhaps a big upset, Dallastown senior Kailey Granger won the race in a fine time of 18:04.0. Sophomore teammate Victoria Rodriguez, the YAIAA champion, had been the Wildcats’ top runner for most of the year, but Granger set a torrid pace that fairly dragged Rodriguez behind. The teammates were 1-2 with 800 meters to go, but a furious finish by Greencastle-Antrim’s defending champion Claire Paci split the Wildcat pair and Rodriguez finished third.
Paci led the race early, but the Dallastown duo took over the race going up Kill Hill to the two-mile mark.
Gettysburg junior Winter Oaster has had a solid season after coming back from illness. After placing 11th at the Mid-Penn meet to lead the Warriors to districts as a team, Oaster ran even faster on the same course in the district meet, but it only got her 31st place. Her time of 19:50.8 was faster than last year’s state qualifying performance, but it wasn’t fast enough, as she finished two places behind the final qualifying spot.
Oaster was out in the first 800 in 16th place, then dropped to 25th at about 1900 meters. With 800 to go she was holding on to 35th place, then had a good finish to move into 31st. Alas, it was not enough.
“It was pretty much the second mile with the rolling hills that was really rough,” Oaster said. “I just felt really tired. I have been dealing with a little bit of a hip issue since the Gettysburg Invite, so I haven’t been able to get in the training I needed since then. I think I need some rest. We worked hard in the summer and all season. It didn’t go as planned for us, because we had a lot of us struggling with injuries at the end of the year.”
Though it was a disappointing district race, with their 23rd-place team finish, the Warriors had a great season, winning the Mid-Penn Keystone title and qualifying for districts as a team. The team will graduate just one senior, and looks to come back strong next year.
In the 1A race, York Catholic dominated a larger than usual field to claim the team title. Sophomore Madeline Murphy won the race easily in 20:10.8, but the other Irish runners really piled it on, placing fourth, fifth, and seventh, respectively, to win easily with 28 points. Covenant Christian, who did not even have a team at districts last year, was second with 69 points, and earned a trip to states as well.
Murphy had built a 36 second lead at two miles, then held that lead in the final mile. Claire Thomas of Lancaster Mennonite placed second, nearly 37 seconds behind Murphy at the finish.
Delone Catholic’s Samantha Smith, a 2021 state qualifier, is suffering from a lower leg stress fracture and did not compete. That left the Squirettes without their front runner, and they struggled, placing seventh as a team.
Fairfield’s Kylee Partilla had a great finish, passing Delone’s Kaylie Brown in the final stretch to place 25th in 24:50.6.
The 2A race went as expected, with Annville-Cleona winning the team title. Missing district champion Braetan Peters to graduation from last year’s 1A champion team, Annville moved up to 2A and did not miss a beat. The Dutch scored 82 points to win the title, with a much-improved Bishop McDevitt team taking second with 109.
What made Annville’s victory even more impressive is the fact that the Dutch had no runners in the top 10. Their one-five split was only 1:40, and they cruised to the title, with freshman Mackenzie Stellmach leading the way with a 12th-place finish and time of 20:30.7. The 2A race was won by Susquehannock’s Nicole Dauberman in a speedy time of 18:53.1, 31 seconds ahead of second place.
In a cruel twist of fate, Boiling Springs was denied a spot in states. The Bubblers scored 143 points to tie with Donegal for third place, with the top three teams going on to states. The tie-breaker goes to the sixth runner, and Donegal’s sixth runner was six places ahead of Boiling Springs’s sixth runner, sending Donegal on and leaving Boiling Springs home.
The top area finisher in the 2A race was Biglerville’s Isabel Mauss, who placed 85th in 23:30.2.
The state meet will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Parkview Course in Hershey. Class 1A girls will start at 11:00 am, with the 2A race going off at 11:45 am and the 3A race taking place at 12:30 pm.
District 3 Girls’
Cross Country Championships
Saturday — Big Spring H.S.
Class 1A
Team (8 scoring teams – top 2 teams to states): 1.York Catholic 28, 2.Covenant Chr 69, 3.Susquenita 83, 4.Tulpehocken 89, 5.Camp Hill 106, 6.Lancaster Catholic 134, 7.Delone Catholic 158, 8.Newport 187.
Individual Results
(72 runners – top 10 plus Times Area runners – top 10 not on
top 2 teams to states)
1.Madeline Murphy (YC) 20:10.8, 2.Claire Thomas (LancMenn) 20:47.4, 3.Ellen Brown (CSY) 20:56.4, 4.Sheila Driscoll (YC) 20:57.6, 5.Madelyn McKee (YC) 21:15.4, 6.Braelyn Prinz (Sq) 21:22.5, 7.Reagan Cheramie (YC) 21:26.9, 8.Lily Asplundh (Kutz) 21:30.8, 9.Isabella Headley (Tulp) 21:44.3, 10.Eden Lin (LC) 21:47.9…25.Kylee Partilla (Fair) 23:32.5, 26.Kaylie Brown (DC) 23:35.5, 35.Samantha Bealmear (DC) 24:15.0, 42.Emma Haines (Fair) 24:50.6, 55.Emma Bunty (DC) 26:15.2, 57.Emma Goddard (DC) 26:35.2, 65.Mea Mohr (Fair) 30:08.4, 68.Ava Speakman (DC) 31:24.8.
Class 2A
Team (17 scoring teams – top 3 teams to states): 1.Annville-Cleona 82, 2.Bishop McDevitt 106, 3.Donegal 143*, 4.Boiling Springs 143, 5.Wyomissing 173, 6.Conrad Weiser 182, 7.Trinity 190, 8.Berks Catholic 221, 9.Lampeter Strasburg 226, 10.Octorara 236. *won tiebreaker
Individual Results
(139 runners – top 10 plus Times Area runners – top 15 not on
top 3 teams to states)
1.Nicole Dauberman (Susq) 18:53.2, 2.Addie Cohen (Wyo) 19:24.3, 3.Lila Shore (Tr) 19:29.2, 4.Haylee Erme (BoSp) 19:33.8, 5.Aubrey Ressler (PeqVal) 19:40.7, 6.Sydney Werner (CW) 19:52.6, 7.Kaydence Strange (EYork) 19:59.5, 8.Angelina Hammond (KDale) 20:08.9, 9.CaleighVincent (PeqVal) 20:12.3, 10.Erin Roche (BMcD) 20:20:14.6…85.Isabel Mauss (Big) 23:30.2, 87.Abigail Riedel (Lit) 23:39.3, 88.Livia Lighty (BermSp) 23:43.5, 133.Kaiti Kline (Big) 27:34.6, 135.Hope Chapman (Big) 28:09.4.
Class 3A
Team (25 scoring teams – top 4 teams to states): 1.Manheim Twp 135, 2.Dallastown 140, 3.Chambersburg 148, 4.Hershey 149, 5.Cedar Crest 212, 6.Twin Valley 253, 7.Exeter 255, 8.J.P. McCaskey 263, 9.Cumberland Valley 266, 10.Elizabethtown 284…20.South Western 435, 23.Gettysburg 530.
Individual Results
(210 runners – top 10 plus Times Area runners – top 15 not on
top 4 teams to states)
1.Kailey Granger (Dal) 18:04.0, 2.Claire Paci (Green-Antrim) 18:10.2, 3.Victoria Rodriguez (Dal) 18:13.7, 4.Brooke Preputnik (Her) 18:25.8, 5.Camryn Kiser (Chamb) 18:35.4, 6.Carly Keith (Ex) 18:59.0, 7.Gabrielle Keith (Ex) 19:04.5, 8.Gabrielle Thiery (JPM) 19:05.8, 9.Lydia Drago (GovMiff) 19:08.6, 10.Elena Barrall (ManT) 19:15.3…19.Cali Cook (SW) 19:33.6, 31.Winter Oaster (Get) 19:50.8, 74.Paige Watson (SW) 21:07.3, 89.Lily Arnold (Get) 21:19.1, 123.Julia Smith (SW) 21:50.1, 144.Elise Leonard (SW) 22:18.8, 145.Cecilia Thomason (SW) 22:21.9, 148.Ryan Reichert (Get) 22:26.8, 168.Erin Deak (NOx) 22:50.2, 182.Madison Flickinger (Get) 23:18.4, 187.Brooke Myers (Get) 23:30.7, 192.Megan Hurst (Get) 23:41.3, 198.Mary Duggan (SW) 23:56.0, 199.Kali Neiderer (NOx) 24:07.2, 201.Beatrice Russell (Get) 24:10.1, 207.Aubrie Berwager (SW) 25:12.3, 209.Katelyn Dicken (NOx) 26:10.5.
