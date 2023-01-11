Mid-Penn Swim Meet at
Palmyra
Gettysburg 92, Palmyra 78 — girls
Palmyra 86, Gettysburg 84 — boys
The Warrior girls got past the host Cougars behind the efforts of Megan Bishop, who finished first in the 100 fly, second in the 200 IM and was part of the second place finishing relay teams in the 200 medley and 400 free.
Maya Brainard won the 100 free, took second in the 50 free and was part of the winning relay team in the 200 free and a second place finish in the 200 medley relay
Rebekah Reaver helped the 200 free relay team to finish first and the 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams to finish second, while also snagging a third place finish in the 100 fly.
Hannah Green was part of the 200 free relay winner and the 200 medley relay team that finished second. Individually, she took second in the 500 free and 100 back.
Finally, Addy Dunlop was part of the 200 free and 400 free relay squads that grabbed second place and she finished third in the 50 free and 100 back.
On the boys’ side, the Cougars just slipped past the Warriors.
Zach Turner grabbed first in the 50 free and 100 free, individually and then helped the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams to first place finishes.
Zach Tipton won the 100 breast, finished second in the 200 IM and was part of the winning 200 medley relay team and the 200 free relay team that finished second.
Finn Clarke helped the 400 free relay team to a victory, while finishing second in the 200 fly, contributing to a second place finish in the 200 free relay and finished third in the 200 IM.
Sam Nelson won the 500 free, finished second in the 200 free and helped the 400 free relay and the 200 medley relay teams to win those events.
Alex Koufos was part of the winning 400 free relay team, finished second in the 100 back and third in the 100 free.
Girls
200 medley relay: 1. Palmyra (Lantz, Berarducci, Claar, Curry), 2:05.78; 2. Gettysburg (Morgan Bishop, Maya Brainard, Hannah Green, Addy Dunlop), 2:08.91; 3. Gettysburg (Claire Jurney, Samantha Scheungrab, Carolyn Scheungrab, Julia Canads-Salan), 2:20.95. 200 free: 1. Schoenbaum (Palmyra), 2:16.84; 2. Rebekah Reaver (Gettysburg), 2:24.23. 200 IM: 1. Berarducci (Palmyra), 2:22.85; 2. Bishop (Gettysburg), 2:31.33. 50 free: 1. Lantz (Palmyra), :26.31; 2. Brainard (Gettysburg), :27.04; 3. Dunlop (Gettysburg), :27.79. 100 fly: 1. Bishop (Gettysburg), 1:10.49; 3. Reaver (Gettysburg), 1:17.41. 100 free: 1. Brainard (Gettysburg), :59.06; 3. Canadas-Salan (Gettysburg), 1:02.62. 500 free: 1. Claar (Palmyra), 5:53.87; 2. Green (Gettysburg), 6:21.59; 3. C. Scheungrab (Gettysburg), 6:39.99. 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Green, C. Scheungrab, Reaver, Brainard), 1:53.73; 3. Gettysburg (Lily Jorgensen, Ryan Reichart, S. Scheungrab, Olivia Goldman-Smith), 2:11.08. 100 back: 1. Lantz (Palmyra), 1:07.82; 2. Canadas-Salan (Gettysburg), 1:12.27; 3. Dunlop (Gettysburg), 1:14.44. 100 breast: 1. Berarducci (Palmyra), 1:16.20; 2. Green (Gettysburg), 1:22.68. 400 free relay: 1. Palmyra (Lantz, Schoenbaum, Claar, Berarducci), 4:05.22; 2. Gettysburg (Dunlop, Canadas-Salan, Reaver, Bishop), 4:12.49.
Boys
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Alex Koufos, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Zach Turner), 1:45.65. 200 free; 1. Cummings (Palmyra), 1:51.43; 2. Nelson (Gettysburg), 1:51.57. 200 IM: 1. Gladysz (Palmyra), 2:08.58; 2. Tipton (Gettysburg), 2:12.07; 3. Finn Clarke (Gettysburg), 2:23.58. 50 free: 1. Turner (Gettysburg), :22.71. 100 fly: 1. Mintonye (Palmyra), 1:00.13; 2. Clarke (Gettysburg), 1:00.69. 100 free: 1. Turner (Gettysburg), :51.39; 3. Koufos (Gettysburg), :54.32. 500 free: 1. Nelson (Gettysburg), 5:03.10. 200 free relay: 1. Palmyra (Gladysz, Claar, Mintonye, Cummings), 1:37.44; 2. Gettysburg (Wes Coolbaugh, Sam Coolbaugh, Clarke, Tipton), 1:43.40. 100 back: 1. Wolfe (Palmyra) :58.64; 2. Koufos (Gettysburg), 1:05.14. 100 breast: 1. Tipton (Gettysburg (1:06.03). 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clarke, Koufos, Nelson, Turner), 3:29.66.
WRESTLING
New Oxford 55, West York 12
The Colonials kept themselves tied atop the YAIAA-1 table with Spring Grove by dusting off the Bulldogs in a match Tuesday night.
New Oxford (7-2, 3-0) received pins from Lane Johnson, Derek Price, Austin Speros, Tristan Camacho and Ashton Abbott, while also getting three victories by forfeit.
The Colonials tussle with the Rockets on Thursday for the top spot in the division.
152: Clayton Miller (NO) d. Zech (WY), 7-3; 160: Lane Johnson (NO) p. Small (WY) 1:00; 172: Derek Price (NO) p. Vazquez (WY), 4:25; 189: Austin Speros (NO) p. Fultz (WY), 1:43; 215: Antwon Bell (NO) win by forfeit; 285: Micah Smith (NO) win by forfeit; 107: Tristan Camacho (NO) p. Hampton (WY), 1:42; 114: Conde (WY) d. Ethan Aiello (NO), 4-3; 121: Brown (WY) d. Trent Uhler (NO), 8-5; 127: Ashton Abbott (NO) p. Martin (WY), 1:00; 133: Jerry Dattoli (NO) win by forfeit; 139: Jones (WY) p. Wylan Hess (NO), 4:34; 145: Riley Miller md. McNicholas (WY), 11-2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dallastown 46,
New Oxford 40
The Ox gave a strong Wildcat squad all it could handle, but didn’t have quite enough to pull out the win on the road in a YAIAA-1 meeting Tuesday night.
Dallastown (7-5, 4-1) led by ten going to the final stanza, but a push by the Colonials made the hosts sweat a little.
Lily Crabbs tossed in 11 to lead the Ox, while Georgia Mummert tallied 10 and Timberley Linebaugh tossed in 7.
New Oxford 10 6 12 12 — 40
Dallastown 14 7 17 8 — 46
New Oxford (40): Kelbie Linebaugh 1 2-3 4, Sydney Flesch 1 0-0 2, Georgia Mummert 4 2-4 10, Timberley Linebaugh 2 2-2 7, Lily Myers 2 1-1 6, Lily Crabbs 3 5-9 11. Totals: 13 12-19 40.
Dallastown (46): Good 1 2-2 4, Groh 4 1-2 9, Kelley 2 1-2 5, McNealy 3 2-6 8, O’Neill 1 0-0 3, Feff 0 0-2 0, H. Jamison 2 1-2 7, Matthews 1 0-0 2, A. Jamison 3 0-2 8. Totals: 17 7-18 46.
Three-Pointers: NO — T. Linebaugh, Myers; D — H. Jamison 2, A. Jamison 2, O’Neill.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Biglerville 32,
York Country Day 20
The Canners snapped a six-game losing streak when they got past the visiting Greyhounds in a non-division tussle Wednesday night.
YCD hung around until the fourth quarter, trailing by six heading for the final stanza, before the Canners put the game out of reach.
Robert Salazar put in a team-best 11 points, including five in the fourth quarter, to lead Biglerville. Cam Tyson chipped in with nine.
YCD 5 8 3 4 — 20
Biglerville 9 11 2 10 — 32
YCD (20): Totals: 8 3-8 20.
Biglerville (32): Christian Shaffer 1 0-0 3, Caden Althoff 0 0-2 0, Lukas Smelser 1 0-0 2, Caleol Palmer-McGraw 1 0-0 2, Robert Salazar 5 1-1 11, Nolan Miller 1 2-3 4, Cam Tyson 4 0-2 9, Bear Zullinger 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Caleb Woolson, Owen Steinour. Totals: 13 4-10 32.
Three-Pointers: YCD — 1; B — Shaffer, Tyson
