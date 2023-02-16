Reaching 100 wins in wrestling has long stood as a milestone worthy of recognition.

That century mark took on another meaning Tuesday when the 99th and 100th high schools in Pennsylvania officially sponsored girls’ wrestling programs. By reaching that magic number, girls’ wrestling could become officially become a sport sanctioned by the PIAA.

