Reaching 100 wins in wrestling has long stood as a milestone worthy of recognition.
That century mark took on another meaning Tuesday when the 99th and 100th high schools in Pennsylvania officially sponsored girls’ wrestling programs. By reaching that magic number, girls’ wrestling could become officially become a sport sanctioned by the PIAA.
In order for the PIAA to assume jurisdiction over girls’ wrestling it must pass a PIAA Board of Directors vote, which will take place at an undetermined date.
Pennridge High School became the 100th school to approve a program, reaching the threshold set by the PIAA for official recognition. Since then, Coatesville has increased the number to 101 schools.
J.P. McCaskey was the first school to officially act, approving girls’ wrestling in May of 2020. Thiry schools from District 3 have since approved programs, including Gettysburg which was the eighth to do so in October of 2020. Dallastown, Spring Grove and South Western of the YAIAA were also among the first 100.
The driving force behind getting girls’ wrestling recognized has been SanctionPA, a nonprofit organization that provides information, assistance and awareness. Upon hitting the 100-school threshold, SanctionPA released the following statement on Facebook: “We’re incredibly emotional from the day we just had. THANK YOU, PA wrestling family, for making 100 schools a reality. We would not be here without each of these 100 schools and everyone that was a part of this journey in some way. This is a monumental accomplishment that many felt was impossible but all of you believed in it and together we made it happen. The effort that was put in was historic. We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this wrestling family.”
There will be no change to this year’s girls’ wrestling state tournament, which will be held on March 12 at Central Dauphin High School, the day after the boys’ PIAA Championships conclude.
Gettysburg hosted the first independent girls’ state championship meet in 2018. Former Warrior Montana DeLawder, who is nationally ranked at King University, was a four-time champion.
“PIAA would like to congratulate those member schools that are sponsoring girls’ wrestling and supporting their growth,” PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said in a press release. “We are looking forward to developing a first-class program to highlight these athletes and wish to thank all those involved with SanctionPA for their commitment to this growing sport.”
According to SanctionPA, more than 34,000 girls competed in high school wrestling in 2021-2022, with more than 550 of those in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State has experienced a growth rate of more than 200 percent over the past several years with all 12 PIAA districts represented in girls’ wrestling.
PA Schools Sponsoring
Girls’ Wrestling Programs
1. J.P. McCaskey, 2. Easton, 3. Executive Education Academy, 4. North Allegheny, 5. Central Mountain, 6. Governor Mifflin, 7. Annville-Cleona, 8. Gettysburg, 9. Brandywine Heights, 10. Delaware Valley, 11. Western Wayne, 12. Bald Eagle, 13. Parkland, 14. Exeter Township, 15. Souderton, 16. Newport, 17. Seneca, 18. Milton, 19. Canon-McMillan, 20. Connellsville, 21, Hanover Area, 22. Honesdale, 23. Penn Manor, 24. Chestnut Ridge, 25. Big Spring, 26. Greater Nanticoke, 27. Warwick, 28. Athens, 29. Wallenpaupack, 30. Manheim Township, 31. Kiski Area, 32. Berks Catholic, 33. Southmoreland, 34. Mercer Area, 35. Palisades, 36. Northern Bedford, 37. Montgomery, 38. Wyomissing, 39. Lampeter-Strasburg, 40. Bishop McCort, 41. Pequea Valley, 42. Cumberland Valley, 43. Montrose, 44. Boyertown, 45. Curwensville, 46. Palmyra, 47. Plum, 48. Octorara, 49. Reading, 50. Fort Cherry, 51. spring Grove, 52. Bensalem, 53. Harry S. Truman, 54. Saegerstown, 55. South Western, 56. General McLane, 57. Pine Grove, 58. Seneca Valley, 59. William Tennent, 60. Bethlehem Catholic, 61. Dallastown, 62. Quakertown, 63. Freedom, 64. Liberty, 65. Hamburg, 66. North Penn, 67. Laurel, 68. Mount Lebanon, 69. Donegal, 70. Lebanon, 71. Schuylkill Valley, 72. Moon, 73. Elizabethtown, 74. Burgettstown, 75. Hughesville, 76. Wilkes-Barre Area, 77. Pine-Richland, 78. Penn Hills, 79. Tamaqua, 80. Wilson, 81. Hempfield, 82. Central Cambria, 83. Bedford, 84. Hazleton, 85. Camp Hill, 86. Trinity, 87. United, 88. Lehighton, 89. Pocono Mountain West, 90. Pocono Mountain East, 91. Boiling Springs, 92. Benton, 93. Claysburg-Kimmel, 94. Mid Valley, 95. Sun Valley, 96. Philipsburg-Osceola, 97. Lancaster Catholic, 98. Upper Perkiomen, 99. Perkiomen Valley, 100. Pennridge, 101. Coatesville
SPEAKING OF MONTANA
DeLawder is 24-5 in her sophomore campaign for King University in Tennessee. DeLawder, who has 17 pins this season, is ranked second nationally at 130 pounds.
King plays hosts to the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Coalition Region II Championships on Saturday.
For her career competing for the Tornado, DeLawder is 50-9 with 35 falls.
SOLID START
FOR CHERRY
Add Jacob Cherry to the impressive list of Gettysburg High School graduates finding success on the collegiate wrestling scene.
Cherry, a freshman at Roanoke College, is fresh off a runner-up finish at 165 pounds at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships held in Winchester, VA. Cherry scored a pair of sudden-victory decisions to reach the finals, where he dropped a 7-5 decision.
On the season, Cherry is 23-12 with seven pins, two technical falls and a pair of major decisions. In addition to placing second at the ODAC tourney, Cherry was second in the Cougar Open at Averett and third in the Star City Class in Salem, VA.
The Maroons went 5-1 in conference matches to share the ODAC title with Averett.
HAINES SLOTTED 8TH NATIONALLY
Penn State University true freshman Levi Haines is No. 8 at 157 pounds in the most recent InterMat NCAA Division I rankings. Haines (17-1) moved down one spot from last week while N.C. State sophomore Ed Scott (15-5) jumped in front of Haines. Scott was a two-time state champ from DuBois with a career record of 151-6, including 105 pins.
The Nittany Lions close out the dual meet season on Sunday when they host Clarion at 1 p.m. at Rec Hall. After that PSU will prepare for the Big Ten Championships, to be held March 4-5 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
