BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 52, York Tech 22
The Eagles continued their torrid start to the season by clamping down on the Spartans Friday.
Bermudian (4-0) allowed only nine first-half points, carrying a 28-9 lead into the break.
Ethan Beachy canned seven shots from the floor for a game-high 14 points, with teammate Jaylen Martinez on his heels with 13. Brandt Yurick netted eight points and Jacob Schriver tacked on seven as well.
Bermudian Springs 18 10 18 6 – 52
York Tech 3 6 6 7 – 22
Bermudian Springs (52): Ethan Beachy 7 0-0 14, Nick Erdman 1 0-0 2, Blake Young 2 0-0 4, Jaylen Martinez 3 6-6 13, Jacob Schriver 3 0-0 7, Brandt Yurick 3 1-2 8, Connor Shaw 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Kline, Carpenter. Totals: 21 7-8 52
York Tech (22): Hernandez 3 3-4 9, Gentry 2 0-0 4, Banks 1 0-0 2, Gladney 2 0-0 5, Stubbs 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Johnson, Parker, Allen. Totals: 9 3-4 22
3-pointers: BS-Martinez, Schriver, Yurick; YT-Gladney
York Catholic 65, Fairfield 44
Eric Ball torched the nets for 20 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, as the Green Knights fell to hosts York Catholic in a YAIAA Division 3 matchup.
Trey Griffith followed with nine and Nik Nordberg added eight for Fairfield.
Preston Boeckel’s 25 points led all scorers for the Irish, while John Forjan followed closely behind with 22 of his own.
Fairfield 15 7 15 7 — 44
York Catholic 12 24 10 19 — 65
Fairfield (44): Nik Nordberg 3 0-0 8, Trey Griffith 4 1-2 9, Eric Ball 8 1-3 20, Will Myers 1 0-2 3, Griffin Tabler 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Beaudette, Valentine, Koons, Myers. Totals: 18 2-7 44.
York Catholic (65): Walker 1 0-1 3, Sterling 0 3-4 3, Goulbourne 3 1-4 7, Forjan 7 8-10 22, Boeckel 10 2-2 25, Sheller 2 0-0 5. Totals: 23 14-21 65.
3-pointers: F: Ball 3, Nordberg 2, Myers 1. YC: Boeckel 3, Shelley 1, Walker 1.
Central York 86,
New Oxford 52
The Panthers used a 48-point first half to take control of Friday’s game against the host Colonials.
Senior Torbyn Eakins shouldered the offensive load for the Ox with a game-high 22 points. Eakins connected on eight field goal attempts and 6 of 8 offerings from the line. Connor Jenkins tallied eight points in the loss as well.
Central York 24 24 23 15 – 86
New Oxford 15 14 14 9 – 52
Central York (86): Baker 4 0-1 10, Luckenbaugh 3 0-0 6, Hubbs 8 0-1 18, Betancur 3 6-6 12, Brown 7 4-4 19, Dobon 3 0-0 9, Guidinger 4 3-4 12. Totals: 32 13-16 86
New Oxford (52): Nick Lawrence 2 2-2 6, Aden Strausbaugh 3 0-0 6, Connor Rebert 1 0-0 3, Braden Carver 1 1-2 3, Connor Jenkins 3 2-2 8, Hunter Crabbs 2 0-0 4, Torbyn Eakins 8 6-8 22. Non-scorers: Moore, Cook, Rex, Floyd, Pascoe, Barnhart. Totals: 20 11-14 52
3-pointers: CY-Baker 2, Hubbs 2, Brown 1, Dobon 3, Guidinger 1; NO-Rebert
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover 54, Littlestown 33
Jaycie Miller dialed up 23 points to lead the Hawkettes to their victory over the Thunderbolts on Friday.
Miller splashed four 3-pointers as part of her big night, helping Hanover (1-2) enjoy a 34-17 lead at halftime. Tianna Gray finished with 13 points and Reagan Wildasin chipped in with six for the winners.
Kylah Green’s 14 points were tops for the Bolts, who saw Araceli Portillo and Kellee Staub combined for 14 as well.
Hanover 21 13 13 7 – 54
Littlestown 7 10 12 4 – 33
Hanover (54): Alanys Perez-Beltran 1 0-0 2, Maddie Starck 0 1-2 1, Jaycie Miller 8 3-6 23, Lola Garman 1 0-0 2, Reagan Wildasin 3 0-0 6, Tianna Gray 5 2-5 13, Keana Noel 2 0-0 5, Avery Abell 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Conover, Maloney, Moorhead. Totals: 21 6-13 54
Littlestown (33): Kellee Staub 2 0-0 6, Araceli Portillo 2 4-6 8, Wendi Snyder 0 2-4 2, Kylah Green 6 2-4 14, Hailey Shelley 1 1-2 3. Non-scorer: Myers-Sword. Totals: 11 9-16 33
3-pointers: H-Miller 4, Gray, Noel; L-Staub 2
Delone Catholic 67,
Biglerville 25
The Squirettes allowed 13 points in the opening quarter but only 12 over the remainder of Friday’s game in Biglerville.
Giana Hoddinott netted 14 of her game-high 21 points before the break, finishing with seven field goals and a 6-for-6 effort at the stripe. Makenna Mummert tacked on 13 points and Abigael Vingsen had seven more for Delone, which remained undefeated.
Brylee Rodgers had a sizzling opening frame for the Canners (2-1), netting 10 of her team-high 12 points.
Delone Catholic 20 17 16 14 – 67
Biglerville 13 2 6 4 – 25
Delone Catholic (67): Marissa Miller 1 0-0 3, Abigael Vingsen 3 0-0 7, Abby Jacoby 2 0-0 4, Giana Hoddinott 7 6-6 21, Brielle Baughman 1 0-0 3, Ella Hughes 1 0-0 2, Meredith Wilson 1 2-4 4, Makenna Mummert 6 1-2 13, Maggie Hughes 2 2-2 6, Kaitlin Schwarz 2 0-0 4. Non-scorer: McCann. Totals: 26 11-14 67
Biglerville (25): Natalie Showaker 1 0-0 2, Brylee Rodgers 4 2-3 12, Morgan Martin 2 0-0 4, Emily Woolson 1 0-0 2, Paige Miller 1 0-0 2, Katie Woolson 0 2-4 2, Tori Pirich 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Naylor, Kline, Anglin, Reckard. Totals: 9 5-9 25
3-pointers: DC-Miller, Vingsen, Hoddinott, Baughman; B-Rodgers 2
