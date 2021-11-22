Caveat emptor.
Loosely translated, that is a Latin phrase meaning “let the buyer beware.” Mr. Bushman, my former Latin teacher at BHS, would either be proud of my fantastic ability to recall what he taught all those years ago, or he’d fire a chalkboard eraser at my head for needing to double-check the internet to make sure I was right. Either way, it’s a message I offer to Penn State University.
There has been speculation that PSU could extend head football coach James Franklin’s contract, possibly as early as Tuesday. The board of trustees’ Subcommittee on Compensation, which handles contract negotiations for university employees of Franklin’s status, is scheduled to meet online on Tuesday afternoon. Could that meeting include extending a reworked contract for Franklin?
Perhaps, if you see the tea leaves lining up a certain way.
Franklin’s current deal, which was approved in December of 2020, is guaranteed to pay more than $38 million over six years, and is loaded with potential bonuses and incentives. He is paid among the top 10-15 NCAA coaches in the country. Whether Penn State is getting a solid return on that investment remains open for debate.
What appeared clear just a few weeks ago was that Franklin was again a hot commodity in the coaching community. Red-hot, in fact.
When USC and subsequently LSU announced openings at their respective programs, Franklin’s name was linked to both positions. The rumor mill put Franklin as the favorite to lead the Trojans, who have mostly been mired in mediocrity since the Pete Carroll dynasty crumbled.
But then Iowa happened. And so did Illinois (inexplicably), and Ohio State, and Michigan. Once 5-0 and ranked third nationally, the Lions fell out of the College Football Playoff mix and the AP Top 25 altogether. Gone in a matter of few weeks was a shot at the national stage. So too, was Franklin’s shine, or so it seemed.
Even with the sudden slide, Franklin didn’t come out and put the rumors to rest. That’s a negotiating tactic, clearly, but it would have shown his unwavering commitment to Penn State. Instead, the door was left open.
And that mixed message has been his tenure at Penn State, in a nutshell.
A 67-32 record with three New Year’s 6 bowl appearances and a Big Ten conference title over nearly eight seasons would lead one to believe Franklin has been wildly successful. There are dozens of schools that could only dream of such success over a relatively short span.
But other numbers must be included on Franklin’s resume, like Penn State’s 10-19 mark versus ranked opponents under his watch, a dreadful 2-13 record against Top 10 teams, and seven defeats in eight tries at the hands of rival Ohio State. (Is it really a rivalry at this point?)
And no appearances in the College Football Playoff, meaning the PSU national title drought has been extended to 35 years and counting.
This is part of what makes Franklin a polarizing figure. His highs have been matched by lows, most of which have come in the biggest moments.
This is true even when stepping away from statistics. Franklin’s ability to recruit is without question. He has done – and his currently doing – a masterful job of bringing top-shelf talent to Happy Valley. Recruiting services Rivals and 247Sports have Penn State’s incoming class ranked fifth nationally, with more than a dozen 4-star recruits having given verbal pledges. Among them stud quarterback Drew Allar of Ohio and dazzling halfback Nick Singleton, who has rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season at Governor Mifflin.
Franklin has charisma to spare and is clearly quite happy to be the face of the program he leads. There is little stoicism when things are going well, and he has sprinter’s speed when it comes to getting in front of a camera.
Alas, the flipside. His in-game coaching decisions and clock management have been suspect on more than a few occasions – and again, at the most inopportune times. A doomed fake field goal attempt against Michigan two weeks ago was the latest puzzling decision, and that blunder led to an eventual loss.
So, what is Penn State to do? If the school still believes Franklin to be capable of acheiving great things, extend the deal. If it thinks he remains a commodity for a current vacancy, rework the numbers and acquire more stability.
Nittany Lion fans, among the most loyal in the nation, continue to flock to Beaver Stadium, which, let’s face it, may be the biggest factor of all. If the revenue streams continue to flow and you’re winning more than you’re losing, why rock the boat?
The answer to that question may have been given by Franklin during a memorable, if not bizarre, post-game press conference following a narrow loss to Ohio State in 2018.
“We’ve gone from an average football team to a good football team to a great football team, and we’ve worked really hard to do those things, but we’re not an elite football team yet,” Franklin told reporters. “And as hard as we have worked to go from average to good, from good to great, the work that it’s going to take to get to an elite program is gonna be just as hard as the ground and the distance that we’ve already traveled.”
He went on to add: “Right now we’re comfortable being great, and I’m gonna make sure that everybody in our program, including myself, is very uncomfortable. Because you only grow in life when you’re uncomfortable. So, we are going to break through and become an elite program by doing all the little things.”
Has the PSU program shown signs of becoming elite since that speech three years ago? Not exactly. Not even close, really. The Lions are 11-9 in their last 20 games.
Nice speech, lousy execution. Again, style over substance. Always something to sell.
It should be enough to at least give Penn State brass pause before drawing up a contract extension. Perhaps it has.
Or, perhaps the university will announce a new deal for Franklin in the hopes he can deliver not just greatness, but an elite program.
He has yet to do either in eight years, regardless of what he might say otherwise.
