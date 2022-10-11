GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Gettysburg 3, Northern 1
Hailey Williams smashed her 100th kill of the season in a 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 26-24 win over Northern on Tuesday. The victory moves the Warriors to 8-8 overall and puts them on the cusp of a District 3 Class 3A playoff bid.
Gettysburg wraps up the regular season with matches against Shippensburg (3-11), Big Spring (8-4) and Greencastle (13-0).
Marissa Clapsadle clobbered a dozen kills and Maya Brainard added nine more for the winners. Elana Granger dished 19 assists to direct the offense while Addalyn Hebert came up with 16 digs on defense.
Gettysburg won the JV match 25-19, 25-19.
Littlestown 3, Hanover 0
Hannah Cherry hammered nine kills as the Bolts dealt the Hawkettes a 25-19, 25-12, 25-13 defeat in YAIAA action on Tuesday.
Littlestown (6-7) moved ahead of Lancaster Catholic for the sixth and final playoff spot in Class 2A with the victory. The Bolts host Delone Catholic (12-3) in a pivotal match on Thursday before closing the regular season against Fairfield and York Tech.
Makayla Branham passed out a dozen assists on Tuesday to go along with 10 digs. Jenna Young’s 11 digs paced the defense while Gracie Plunkert and Isabella MacCall combined for seven kills, with Plunkert also charting four aces.
Lily Welty aided the offense with four kills as well.
Littlestown won the JV match 20-25, 25-15, 15-9.
Delone Catholic 3, Fairfield 0
The Squirettes posted their 12th win of the season on Tuesday when they took care of the Knights in 25-6, 25-13, 25-14 fashion.
Laura Knobloch led a balanced attack with four kills and Campbell Chronister served up eight aces. Emma Anderson posted six digs as well.
Delone won the JV match 25-13, 25-14.
FIELD HOCKEY
Delone Catholic 2, York Tech 0
The Squirettes scored twice in a 44-second span of the fourth quarter to top the Spartans on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Baumgardner connected on a penalty corner with 7:56 left in regulation to put Delone (6-8) ahead, 1-0. Less than a minute later, Meredith Mace stuffed home a goal on a cross by Sabrina Harriett to ice the victory.
Sophia Galysh needed to make just one save for the shutout.
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 2 — 2
York Tech 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Kaitlyn Baumgardner, Meredith Mace. Assists: DC-Sabrina Harriett. Shots: DC-18; YT-1. Corners: DC-2; YT-15. Saves: DC-Sophia Galysh 1; YT-13. JV: Delone 6, York Tech 0
Littlestown 8, Fairfield 0
The Bolts chalked up their second shutout in as many days on Tuesday when they blanked the Knights in YAIAA play.
Summer Rathell, Miranda King and Ashlyn Rebert racked up two goals apiece for Littlestown (11-4), with King also assisting on a Rathell tally. Giana Grelli and Kelsey McClintock both scored in a three-goal first period for the winners.
Bella Kozack stopped 13 shots for Fairfield (2-10-1).
Littlestown 3 1 2 2 — 8
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Summer Rathell 2, Giana Grelli, Kelsey McClintock, Miranda King 2, Ashlyn Rebert 2. Assists: L-King. Shots: L-21; F-3. Corners: L-19; F-3. Saves: L-Taytum Lombardi 2; F-Bella Kozack 13
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Fairfield 1, Bermudian Springs 0
Cadence Holmberg snapped a scoreless tie at 39:04 of the second half on Tuesday to lift the Knights over the host Eagles.
Fairfield improved to 11-1 overall and 10-1 in YAIAA-3 competition. The Knights close out the regular season with a trip to York Catholic on Thursday.
Chloe Stuart chalked up 13 stops in goal for Bermudian (5-11-1).
Fairfield 0 1 — 1
Bermudian Springs 0 0 — 0
Goals: F-Cadence Holmberg. Corners: F-4; BS-2. Saves: BS-Chloe Stuart 13/Lily Chubb 1
BOYS’ SOCCER
Littlestown 0, Hanover 0
A battle of keepers ended in a draw on Tuesday as neither Christopher Meakin or Justus Feeser flinched.
Meakin stopped 10 shots for the Bolts (8-5-3), who are holding the 10th and final District 3 playoff spot in Class 2A. Littlestown faces York Country Day (8-6) in its regular-season finale today.
Feeser was up to the task as well, making six saves for the Hawks (6-8-2).
Littlestown 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots: L-8; H-25. Corners: L-6; H-4. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 10; H-Justus Feeser 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.