They wear sneakers like everyone else, but it would almost be fitting if the Biglerville girls’ basketball players strapped hiking shoes to their feet before taking the court, considering the climbing they’ve done the last three years.
The Canners, particularly their veterans, have endured difficult times as the program continues working through a rebuild under head coach Jeff Kahlbaugh. As with most overhauls, trying times were aplenty as Bville won just one varsity game three years ago. But that win total jumped to five the following year and increased to nine last season. The District 3 playoffs, once a mirage, were within reach heading into the final game of the regular season before a 54-45 loss at Hanover kept Biglerville just one spot outside the qualifying cut.
With three of their top five scorers from last season returning, the Canners are hoping to hike just a little higher up that mountain.
“That was really huge for us,” said Kahlbaugh of being in position to make districts. “The measure of success is getting into the playoffs and to get that close with that team that had gone from one win to five wins and then vying to get in, it was a huge step for us. Now the challenge is, and I think we’re up to it, can we ride that momentum and confidence into this year?”
With heavy hitters Bermudian Springs, Delone Catholic and York Catholic stationed in the YAIAA-3, a rebuild has been an incredibly challenging proposition. Kahlbaugh and Co. have found success through not only hard work but picking up the tempo on both ends of the floor. Biglerville is a team that loves nothing more than to pressure the ball, which in turn generates more offensive opportunities.
The Canners have discovered that the more pressure applied – and in turn, shots put up – the better. They enjoyed a remarkable improvement offensively last year, averaging 44.2 points per game, fourth-best among Times Area teams and a whopping increase over the 26 points per game they averaged in 2019.
Additionally, Biglerville increased its shots per game by 20 and saw a double-digit increase in points off turnovers from the previous season.
“A significant amount came off our pressure defense and getting points off turnovers,” said Kahlbaugh. “Are we going to change that? Absolutely not. Do we have the horses to sustain that? I think we do.”
Kahlbaugh pointed to a returning trio of seniors Katie Woolson and Morgan Martin and sophomore Brylee Rodgers as the foundation of this year’s team. That group combined to average 25 points per game last season, led by Rodgers at 11.0. Rodgers came into her own midway through the season and was a force at both ends of the court. Her 19 made 3-pointers were just one less than Biglerville’s entire season total from two years ago.
She was also a tough defender up top, locking onto opposing guards.
“It wasn’t in any way a surprise because we knew her abilities, but she exceeded what we expected,” said Kahlbaugh. “There was a little deference to the older players in the beginning but once she realized they not only supported her but wanted her on the court, I think she felt more comfortable.”
Woolson, fearless when slashing through the lane, earned a whopping 125 trips to the foul line, second-most among area players. A high-energy player, she also paced the team in steals and overall rebounding.
Martin, a forward, posted the best field goal percentage on the team and was second in defensive rebounding, giving the Canners a presence in the paint. The Juniata-bound senior is expected to carry more of the scoring load this season with the graduation of Myla Garber and Mya Miller.
Woolson and Martin both have starting experience since their freshman year and spent the summer competing on the same AAU team.
“Katie, Morgan and Brylee led us in every category and in a lot of cases they were one and two,” said Kahlbaugh. “There is a lot of weight on their shoulders and my expectation for them is high. They’re going to be key because with no scrimmages, the younger kids just don’t know the level of play yet, so they have to lead us.”
As comfortable as Kahlbaugh is having Woolson, Martin and Rodgers returning, he is quick to acknowledge the Canners’ preferred style of play requires a capable cast of supporting players.
“We play high-pressure defense most, if not all game, and we push the ball as much as we can and we need depth to do that,” he said. “Our philosophy is no different from last year in that we need five starters to play the way we want to play, and we need at least 3-4 other kids I’m confident I can throw in there.”
He pointed to underclassmen Emily Woolson, Abigail Reckard, Joscelynn Anglin, Hannah Naylor and Natalie Showaker as players who have impressed in practice.
“Emily is extremely hard working in practice and has the skill level, and she will certainly see time,” he said. “Abigail understands the offense very well and how we want to run our press. Those two stand out the most.”
Kahlbaugh said Anglin has developed a solid shot and Naylor is an instinctive defender who needs to gain confidence as she progresses through her freshman season. Showaker, a sophomore who is returning to basketball after taking a year off, has displayed tremendous athleticism.
“Natalie reminds me of (2020 graduate) Hailey Slusser in that offensively she can help you here and there but defensively she can wreak havoc,” he said. “If you’re able to do that you’ll play a lot.”
Kahlbaugh said both Emily Woolson and Showaker missed a good portion of the preseason due to ankle injuries, providing yet another hurdle as teams continue to wait for the green light to resume practicing and kick off their respective seasons.
“We haven’t had scrimmages so we haven’t been able to test ourselves,” he said. ‘That’s going to be tough for us to keep that confidence because we’re in the thick of things right away. There is a certain amount of nervous energy when you first play and (Katie Woolson, Martin and Rodgers) will certainly have that feeling but once the ball is tossed up they’ll settle into who they are and how they play. The challenge is going to be for the others players, and it will be fun to see who steps up.”
