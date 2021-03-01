As the calendar flips over from February to March, that can mean only one thing for high school basketball teams in Pennsylvania: playoff time.
That’s particularly true for four Times Area boys’ teams who are looking to take home District 3 gold.
Of that group, only Littlestown in Class 4A is making a return trip to the playoffs from a year ago, with Bermudian Springs (4A), Biglerville (3A) and South Western (5A) all representing new entrants in the postseason field.
The Bolts enter the 4A tournament as the fourth seed and having won nine of their last 10 contests. Last year saw Littlestown drop its opening round matchup with Susquehanna Township, which enters this year’s tournament as the No. 3 seed.
This year, however, the Bolts have been more balanced than ever. While star guard Jayden Weishaar still leads the way with 17.8 points per game, others have joined him in carrying the scoring load, with Jake Bosley averaging 10.9 and Rachard Holder at 9.6. Add into that the emergence of 6-foot-6 freshman Christopher Meakin and Littlestown could be a tough out for anyone in the 4A field.
At 58.5 points per game this season, the Bolts scored more than any team in the area, and their 45.4 points per game allowed were second-best in the area.
Littlestown will host fifth-seeded Oley Valley in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. The Lynx are 12-2 on the year and currently ride a seven-game winning streak entering the postseason.
Joining those two in the 4A tournament is Bermudian, which posted an 11-6 record to grab the 10th and final playoff spot.
The Eagles shine brightest on the defensive end. Their 42.8 points per game allowed over the course of the regular season was the best in the area. Additionally, Bermudian has made the most of its trips to the line, shooting 68.4 percent from the charity stripe on 193 attempts, or 11.3 per attempts per game.
Offensively, Jay Martinez leads the way with 11.8 points per game, followed closely behind by Ethan Beachy with 10.8. Martinez also hit 17 3-pointers on the season, which put him first in school history in all-time 3-pointers made. Additionally, he finds himself second among active area players with 820 career points scored, second only to Weishaar.
Bermudian will face seventh-seeded Bishop McDevitt in Tuesday’s play-in round. The Crusaders are 10-7 on the year and have won six of their last seven ball games.
After a late start to the season due to COVID-19, the South Western boys put together a sporty 6-8 record to grab the 15th of 16 seeds in the Class 5A district tournament. Perhaps more impressive is that the Mustangs played all 14 games in a span of 29 days.
Sam Stefano is the danger man for South Western. The junior averages 12.9 points per game and is dangerous from beyond the arc, hitting 36 triples on the year. He also shoots an impressive 82 percent from the foul line.
Shilo Bivins chips in with 8.8 points per game of his own for a Mustang offense that averages 55.5 points per game as a team.
South Western will begin its postseason run at 7 p.m. on Tuesday as sizable underdogs when it travels to second-seeded Lower Dauphin. The Falcons boast a 15-3 record and have won six consecutive games entering the tournament.
Lastly, we’ve got Biglerville in the Class 3A field. The Canners record, at just 3-15, may not be much to look at, but that doesn’t mean they’re not dangerous.
Led by star duo Drew Parker and Eli Weigle, Biglerville can pose a threat to anyone. Parker’s 18.8 points per game led the Times Area in the regular season. Weigle, meanwhile, is averaging 10 points per game and his 32 trifectas on the year land him at fifth-best in the area.
The Canners will have a tall task, however, as they face top-seeded perennial power Lancaster Catholic at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The Crusaders are 14-3 on the year with all three losses coming to teams in larger classifications.
Should Biglerville, South Western and Bermudian advance, the next round of playoffs is set for Thursday night, where each team would again have to hit the road as the lower seed.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
