Coming off a short but outstanding 2021 campaign, the Gettysburg College softball team has its sights set even higher as it embarks on a full competitive schedule for the first time since 2019.
Gettysburg made the most of its 14-game regular season by earning the program’s fifth Centennial Conference championship and second in four seasons. The Bullets kept the good times rolling in the NCAA Division III Regionals hosted by Virginia Wesleyan University, knocking off Penn College and No. 6 Moravian University before finishing out the year with a 13-5 overall record.
A strong core of returners, including five all-conference selections, will lead a large and relatively inexperienced roster in 2022. A dozen freshmen joined the program and no one on the entire roster has played a full 40-game slate of collegiate competition.
“I’m super excited,” said junior Jess Campana (Brick, N.J./Saint John Vianney), who was second-team all-league at shortstop last spring. “The last two seasons have been fun, but getting the full total 40 games will be different from what we’ve experienced before. Playing only 10 games when we were freshmen was tough on us, and I think with that we want to come back even hungrier because we haven’t had those full 40 games. It’s going to drive us even further into postseason than we got last year.”
With no seniors on the team, Head Coach Annette Hunt Shepherd will look for leadership from her junior class, including Campana, Jasmin Herrera (Hollywood, Fla./Coopery City), and Olivia Moser (Robbinsville, N.J./Robbinsville). Herrera and Moser joined Campana on the all-conference team a year ago with the former earning honorable mention as a pitcher and the latter copping second team as a third baseman.
“I think the leadership this season is going to have to come from the junior class since we’ve obviously been here the longest,” said Herrera. “We’ve learned so much from the seniors in the past and how they wanted the team to be led. We’re going to carry that through our next two seasons. Our coaches have talked about you don’t need to be a senior to lead the team; it’s about the way you carry yourself and the relationships you have with the rest of your teammates.”
Despite the tumult of the last two shortened season, the Bullets went 21-7 overall and have long established themselves as a front-runner from the conference crown. The team won 20 or more games each year from 2014 to 2018 and won the title at Bobby Jones Field in 2018.
The team ran past the competition in the shortened 2021 season and rose high above expectations, but that doesn’t mean the goals are any lower heading into 2022.
“Some of the goals we have are to make postseason again and keep the Centennial Conference trophy in Gettysburg,” said Moser. “We definitely want to have a great spring break trip and use that momentum to power into our regular season, keep a winning record, and then eventually have a long run into the postseason.”
INFIELD
Gettysburg took a big hit in the infield and in the linupe with the graduation of all-conference performers Shelby Baker and Emily Colline. Despite playing two partial seasons, Baker still finished as the program’s all-time leader in home runs with 17 and plated 96 RBI in 105 games. Baker played at catcher and designated hitter during her career, while Colline hit over .400 in each of her final two campaigns as the team’s starting first baseman.
“They were definitely very powerful hitters and big key leaders on our team, especially with hitting,” noted Moser. “I think the power we had from our sophomore and junior class now combined with the freshmen class now will make up for those losses hopefully and be just as good.”
Moser was an all-region selection last spring after leading the team with a .426 batting average with 15 runs, seven doubles, two home runs, and 19 RBI in 18 games. She slides back into her starting role at third base alongside Campana. The Gettysburg shortstop hit .381 with a team-leading 21 runs scored last spring.
The bulk of the first-year class could challenge for spots in the infield with both second base and catcher up for grabs. Sophomore Allegra DeCandia (Basking Ridge, N.J./Ridge) has shown pop in her bat this spring and could fill Colline’s void at first base.
OUTFIELD
Three sophomores appear locked into starting roles in the outfield after productive debut campaigns. Fresh off competing on the Bullets’ indoor track and field team, Giovanna Komst (Londonderry, N.H./Londonderry) resumes the starting spot in right field. Komst hit .352 with eight doubles and 10 RBI as a freshman.
Bailey Quinn (Hanford, Calif./Robinson Secondary School) has the lead on the job in left field after hitting .359 with 11 runs scored and a team-high eight stolen bases last year. Julia Smith (Marydel, Md./Queen Anne’s County) and Julia Schinik (Osprey, Fla./Watchung Hills) both saw time in the infield and outfield a year ago. Smith was perfect on six stolen base attempts and hit .265 in 34 at bats, while Schinik hit .391 over 23 at bats as a utility player.
PITCHING
Gettysburg returns both of its all-conference pitchers in Herrera and sophomore Megan Hughes (Woodstock, Md./Marriots Ridge). Herrera compiled a 6-1 record and 3.11 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 47.1 innings of work in 2021. Hughes garnered first-team All-CC recognition in the circle and finished her first season with a 7-4 record and 2.68 ERA with 36 strikeouts over 60 innings. Sophomores Nikki Caesar (Manorville, N.Y./Eastport South Manor) and Ella Meyer (Alexandra, Va./Thomas A. Edison) and three freshmen hurlers give the team one of its deepest rotations ever.
“I think our mindset going out to pitch every game is to do the best we can, make sure we’re hitting our spots, and strike people out hopefully, or just making sure they hit the ball places people can catch them,” said Herrera. “We just have to have faith in our team that they’re going to catch the ball and score the runs to help us win the games.”
SCHEDULE
Gettysburg, which received its first national ranking by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) at No. 24 this spring, runs through a non-conference slate that sees the team play a total of 18 games before April, including 10 game at the Fastpitch Dreams Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and a doubleheader against traditional national powerhouse Randolph-Macon College on March 12.
After the non-conference slate winds down, the Bullets begin their conference title defense at Ursinus College on April 2. Despite winning the title a year ago, Gettysburg was selected second in the CC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Bullets received the most first-place votes (4), but Washington College earned top billing with the most total points.
The Centennial Conference Championship is scheduled for May 3 and May 6-7.
