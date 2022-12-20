SWIMMING
Gettysburg boys 103, Mechanicsburg 67
Mechanicsburg girls 114, Gettysburg 56
The Warriors received contributions from up and down their roster to prevail in the boys’ meet against the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Gettysburg’s boys swept all three relays and captured five individual event victories. Zach Tipton and Zach Turner were point machines once again, with both winning two individual races while also competing on two relays each. Tipton was first to the wall in the 50 free and 100 breast while Turner outclassed the field in the 200 IM and 100 back. Both seniors also swam legs on winning relay squads.
Alex Koufos joined the Zachs on a pair of relays in addition to winning the 100 free in 55.28. Finn Clarke provided a spark with efforts in the 200 free and 400 free relays as well.
The Gettysburg quartet of Carolyn Scheungrab, Hannah Green, Rebekah Reaver and Maya Brainard claimed victory in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:53.82. Brainard was also second in both the 50 free and 500 free, while Julia Canadas Salan was the runner-up in the 100 free and 100 back.
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Alex Koufos, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Zach Turner) 1:44.63; 200 free: 1. L. Ginter (M) 1:48.99, 2. Nelson (G) 1:50.34, 3. Evan Kahn (G) 2:16.55; 200 IM: 1. Turner (G) 2:12.34, 3. Koufos (G) 2:21.82; 50 free: 1. Tipton (G) 24.79, 3. Wes Coolbaugh (G) 26.16; 100 fly: 1. D. Ginter (M) 1:00.21, 2. Finn Clarke (G) 1:01.51, 3. Sam Coolbaugh (G) 1:18.12; 100 free: 1. Koufos (G) 55.28, 3. Clarke (G) 1:02.74; 500 free: 1. L. Ginter (M) 4:54.45, 2. Nelson (G) 4:57.46, 3. Kahn (G) 6:06.27; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clarke, London Mitchell, Tipton, W. Coolbaugh) 1:43.70; 100 back: 1. Turner (G) 1:00.27, 3. W. Coolbaugh (G) 1:12.59; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:04.45; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clarke, Koufos, Nelson, Turner) 3:35.52
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Mechanicsburg 2:03.40; 200 free: 1. Kretschman (M) 2:12.18; 200 IM: 1. Hoover (M) 2:18.89, 2. Morgan Bishop (G) 2:33.96; 50 free: 1. Foose (M) 26.74; 100 fly: 1. Hoover (M) 1:06.92; 100 free: 1. Foose (M) 59.52, 2. Julia Canadas-Salan (G) 1:03.06; 500 free: 1. Gray (M) 6:07.64, 2. Maya Brainard (G) 6:12.50; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Carolyn Scheungrab, Hannah Green, Rebekah Reaver, Brainard) 1:53.82; 100 back: 1. Rudy (M) 1:10.52, 2. Canadas-Salan (G) 1:11.67; 100 breast: 1. Sprankle (M) 1:21.41, 3. Green (G) 1:24.77; 400 free relay: 1. Mechanicsburg 3:59.72
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 41, Littlestown 33
The Knights erased an 11-0 deficit behind 17 points from Breana Valentine and pressure defense to down the Bolts on Tuesday.
Cadence Holmberg netted all nine of her points in a decisive third quarter for the hosts, while Valentine chipped in with five to help account for a 19-6 run. Catherine Aker netted eight points and Hannah Myers had six in Fairfield’s fourth victory of the season.
For the Bolts, Celi Portillo pumped in a dozen points while Hailey Shelley and Becca Lanahan finished with eight apiece.
Littlestown 13 5 6 9 – 33
Fairfield 6 10 19 6 – 41
Littlestown (33): Andrell 0 0-2 0, Lanahan 3 2-3 8, Mathews 0 0-1 0, Portillo 3 6-9 12, Cassatt 1 0-0 3, Miller 0 2-2 2, Shelley 4 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Harmon. Totals: 11 10-19 33
Fairfield (41): Holmberg 3 2-3 9, Myers 2 1-2 6, Fulgham 0 1-5 1, Aker 4 0-2 8, Valentine 5 4-6 17. Non-scorers: Calore, Klinedinst, Sanders, Miller, Laird, Click. Totals: 14 8-18 41
3-pointers: L-Cassatt; F-Valentine 2, Holmberg, Myers
West Perry 43, Gettysburg 25
The Mustangs doubled up the Warriors in the first half on their way to a Mid-Penn decision on Tuesday evening.
For Gettysburg, Lydia Floreck knocked down a shot in each quarter to lead the way with nine points and Madeline Delaney added seven.
West Perry 12 12 10 9 — 43
Gettysburg 4 8 8 5 — 25
West Perry (43): Dyer 3 1-2 9, Lupfer 3 1-2 7, Weibley 2 0-0 6, Yoder 7 0-2 14, Frederick 3 1-2 7. Totals: 18 3-8 43
Gettysburg (25): Emma Raville 2 0-2 4, Addison Caywood 1 0-0 3, Madeline Delaney 3 0-0 7, Jade Barrick 1 0-0 2, Lydia Floreck 4 0-0 9. Non-scorers: Royer, Makkenchery, Kibler, Picarelli. Totals: 11 0-2 25
3-pointers: WP-Dyer 2, Weibley 2; G-Caywood, Delaney 1
Three-Pointers: NO - Ahmetovic 2, Calvo-Perez, Fuhrman, Bro. Holmes.
Spring Grove 42,
New Oxford 30
The Rockets rode a 14-2 first-quarter lead to a win over the Colonials in YAIAA play on Monday. Leah Kale paced the winners with 14 points.
For the Ox, Georgia Mummert netted eight of her team-high 13 points in the opening half, and Sydney Flesch scored seven.
New Oxford 2 8 5 15 – 30
Spring Grove 14 7 5 16 – 42
New Oxford (30): Sydney Flesch 2 3-3 7, Meredith Bergen 1 0-0 2, Georgia Mummert 4 3-6 13, Timberley Linebaugh 1 0-0 3, Lily Myers 1 0-0 2, Lily Crabbs 1 1-3 3. Non-scorers: Unger. Totals: 10 7-12 30
Spring Grove (42): Sliver 3 1-2 7, Boyer 3 1-1 8, Abel 0 1-2 1, Kale 4 5-10 14, Garrison 4 2-4 10, Handy 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 10-19 42
3-pointers: NO-Mummert 2, Linebaugh; SG-Boyer, Kale
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 46,
Biglerville 33
The Canners had no answer for Tyson Carpenter, who filled up the bucket with 22 points to help lift the Eagles to their first win on Tuesday night.
Carpenter had a big second half, chalking up 15 of his 22 to help put the game away. Ethan Young chipped in with 10 points and Lane Hubbard had seven as well.
Cam Tyson and Caden Althoff tallied nine points apiece and Christian Shaffer added eight for Biglerville, which was 5-for-15 at the free throw line.
Biglerville 4 8 13 8 – 33
Bermudian 9 14 11 12 – 46
Biglerville (33): Anthony Cervantes 1 0-2 3, Christian Shaffer 3 1-3 8, Caden Althoff 4 1-2 9, Lukas Smelser 0 1-3 1, Robert Salazar 1 0-0 2, Cam Tyson 3 1-1 9, Bear Zullinger 0 1-4 1. Non-scorers: Miller, Steinour. Totals: 12 5-15 33
Bermudian Springs (46): Tyson Carpenter 7 7-8 22, Ethan Young 4 0-0 10, Dylan Hubbard 1 2-2 4, Jack Gautsch 1 0-1 2, Lane Hubbard 3 0-0 7, Ayden Knight 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Watkins, Kline, Stem, Reinert. Totals: 16 10-13 46
3-pointers: Big-Cervantes, Shaffer, Tyson 2; BS-Carpenter, Young 2, L. Hubbard
Gettysburg 56, West Perry 30
Four different players scored at least nine points each for the Warriors in their Mid-Penn triumph over the Mustangs on Tuesday.
Leading the way for Gettysburg (3-3) was Ian McLean with 15 points, followed by 12 from Brody Wagner and Tegan Kuhns with 11. Josh Herr chipped in with 9 points.
Gettysburg 13 14 18 9 – 56
West Perry 7 17 9 4 – 30
Gettysburg (56): Gavin Cole 1 0-0 2, Tegan Kuhns 4 2-2 11, Brody Wagner 6 0-1 12, Carson Kuhns 1 0-0 3, Kayson Johnson 0 0-2 0, Ian McLean 5 4-4 15, Josh Herr 4 1-1 9, Charlie Shull 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Warren, Darnell, Harnish. Totals: 23 7-10 56
West Perry (30): Middleton 2 4-6 8, Twigg 2 0-0 6, McKeever 5 5-7 16. Totals: 9 9-13 30
3-pointers: G-T. Kuhns, C. Kuhns; WP-Twigg 2, McKeever
Littlestown 84, Fairfield 15
The Thunderbolts poured in 37 shots from the floor in dismantling the Knights on Tuesday.
Zyan Herr led the scoring wave with 22 points on 10 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. Chris Meakin piled up 18 points and Cole Riley scorched the nets for 16 as Littlestown built a 78-8 lead through three quarters.
Fairfield 3 0 5 7 – 15
Littlestown 29 23 26 6 – 84
Fairfield (15): Jayden Bell 1 0-2 2, Tyler Mumpower 1 3-4 5, Connor Joy 1 1-2 3, Wyatt Kuhn 0 3-4 3, Trent Witte 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Williams, Koons, Williams, Seymour. Totals: 4 7-8 15
Littlestown (84): Peyton Bossom 1 0-0 2, Logan Smith 2 0-0 4, Brayden Clabaugh 1 1-1 3, Caleb Unger 2 0-0 5, Lucas Denault 3 1-1 7, Jake Bosley 3 0-0 7, Cole Riley 7 0-1 16, Chris Meakin 8 2-4 18, Zyan Herr 10 0-0 22. Non-scorers: Thomas, Thayer, Alberts, Kamara. Totals: 37 4-7 84
3-pointers: L-Unger, Bosley, Riley 2, Herr 2
Delone Catholic 49,
York Tech 44
The Squires used a pivotal 12-4 run in the third quarter to deny the upset-minded Spartans on Tuesday.
Delone, who was a sizzling 16-for-18 at the foul line, got 19 points from Gage Zimmerman and 15 by Bryson Kopp. Kopp was 6-for-6 from the stripe in the third quarter.
Delone Catholic 11 11 13 14 – 49
York Tech 11 14 4 15 — 44
Delone Catholic (49): Aidan Wittmer
1 3-4 5, Cam Keller 2 0-1 4, Gage Zimmerman 7 5-5 19, Bryson Kopp 3 8-8 15, Luke Rebert 1 0-0 3, Aidan Bealmear 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Grenchik, Dettinburn, Smith. Totals: 16 16-18 49
York Tech (44): Overton 3 1-2 8, Robinson 3 3-5 9, Gladney 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 3, Torres 6 3-4 15, Shimmel 3 0-0 7. Totals: 17 7-11 44
3-pointers: DC-Kopp, Rebert, Bealmear; YT-Overton, Smith, Shimmel
New Oxford 78, Dover 41
The Colonials used a 21-10 second quarter to take control against the Eagles and never looked back in a YAIAA-2 contest on Tuesday night.
Idriz Ahmetovic (9 points) and Brennan Holmes (8 points) led the way in the decisive frame for the Ox and Holmes finished the evening with a game-high 16 markers. Ahmetovic tossed in 15, while Brody Holmes pitched in 13 and Nick Calvo-Perez put up 12 for the winners.
New Oxford, which snapped a five-game losing skid in the process, poured it on in the second half, posting 45 points after intermission.
Dover 8 10 13 10 - 41
New Oxford 12 21 28 17 - 78
Dover (41): T. Smyser 1 0-0 2, Dickens 1 0-0 2, Slater 4 1-3 9, B. Link 1 0-0 2, Baker 2 1-2 5, Cooper 0 0-2 0, J. Smyser 5 3-3 13, W. Link 3 0-0 6, White 0 2-4 2. Totals: 17 7-12 41.
New Oxford (78): Brayden Billman 0 1-2 1, Idriz Ahmetovic 5 3-4 15, Nick Calvo-Perez 5 1-1 12, Joey Fuhrman 1 0-0 3, Jackson Mummert 1 0-0 2, Jake Lawrence 1 3-4 5, Brennan Holmes 8 0-0 16, Emrah Karic 2 0-0 4, Ryan Carver 3 0-0 6, Brody Holmes 6 0-0 13, Holden Crabbs 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Cruz Moore, Jackson Wolfe, Jett Moore, Wyatt Daniels. Totals: 32 9-13 78.
