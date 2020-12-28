The Littlestown boys basketball began the 2019-20 season like, well, Thunderbolts.
The Bolts fired out of the gates and put up an impressive 14-5 record, including an 8-2 record in YAIAA Division 4 to claim the division championship.
The postseason, however, was a different story, as Littlestown went 0-3 in the YAIAA and District 3 tournaments to leave it with a slightly sour taste in its mouth.
Buoyed by the return of star guard Jayden Weishaar and a team that head coach John Forster calls his deepest yet, the Thunderbolts are back with a vengeance entering an abbreviated 2021 season and feel ready to take the next step.
“We just need to continue to do what we’ve been doing,” Forster said of how his team can achieve postseason success. “We need the guys to buy into the system and continue to do what we’ve been doing. This year until the shutdown practice has been really competitive, they’re hungry to make a push and to continue to build on some of the things we did last year.”
At the center of Littlestown’s goals lies Weishaar, a dynamic scorer who surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career as a junior. Forster says he’s expecting even more from his senior leader in his final season.
“His ability to shoot the ball from pretty much anywhere and his speed make him incredibly difficult to defend,” Forster said. “His first step is amazing and this offseason he spent a great deal of time in the weight room and transformed his body. So we’re excited to see what he can do.”
To his credit, Weishaar isn’t backing and is expecting even more from himself than he’s shown previously.
“I feel like I’ve improved the most in knowing what my teammates need me to do during the season,” he said. “I’ve been working on being more of a leader and being the voice of the team.
“Last year I didn’t step up to that assignment like I really needed to, and I feel like that could have been a big change in the way our team played together. We had a bunch of great players but we just didn’t communicate enough. This year I want that to change.”
Returning starters Brayden Staub and Logan Collins highlight what Forster called one of his deepest teams to date. He also noted Dante Elliot, Braden Unger and Jacob Bosley as players that have taken steps forward in the offseason.
“It’s a huge asset,” Forster said of the depth. “We have a lot of depth and we’re a very long team this year and it gives us a lot of flexibility. We like to usually play man-to-man defense and it gives us a lot of different ways to match up on that end.”
He also feels that the depth could provide particularly beneficial in a condensed season where players will have masks on at all times.
“It’s a huge advantage just knowing that we have the ability to get to our bench and honestly there’s really not much drop-off,” Forster said. “We have 12 guys on varsity this year and I think all of our guys on varsity this year could see the floor. When you have guys playing in masks and playing a lot of games in a short period of time, that’s huge.”
Both Forster and Weishaar have set lofty goals for the Thunderbolts, with the latter bullish on his team’s outlook.
“Personally, my goals are to just play my hardest and I’d like to break the school record for most points if I can,” Weishaar said. “But my team goals are to have an undefeated regular season, win the division, make it to states and hopefully win a couple games if we have a state tournament this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.