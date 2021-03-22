BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 4, York Catholic 1
The Eagles nearly pulled off a sweep in their league win over the Irish on Monday.
Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes scored singles triumphs for Berm, both winning in straight sets.
In doubles action, Parker Sanders and Hunter Madara recorded a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1, with the team of Colby David and Myles Avery doing the same at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Nate Gingerich (YC) d. Brett Laughman 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Nate Edmondson (BS) d. Joe Zues 6-0, 6-0; 3. Gage Bjonnes (BS) d. Domanic Mannelli 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara (BS) d. John Marinelli/Will Hinkson 6-1, 6-1; 2. Colby David/Myles Avery (BS) d. Matthew Doyle/Evan Costlow 6-1, 6-1
Delone Catholic 4, Littlestown 1
Ben Elsner, Andrew Gervasi and Isaac Sheerer led a Squire sweep in singles action on Monday, all prevailing in straight sets.
Delone’s Will Seymour and Sebastian Fielding also delivered a 6-2, 6-2 nod at No. 1 doubles.
The Bolts got on the board thanks to a straight-set win by Mason Adams and Nathan Snyder at second doubles.
Singles: Ben Elsner (DC) d. Cyrus Marshall 6-3, 6-3; 2. Andrew Gervasi (DC) d. Nolan Westfall 6-2, 6-2; 3. Isaac Sheerer (DC) d. Shawn Nelson 7-5, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Will Seymour/Sebastian Fielding (DC) d. Trent Boritz/Derek Reed 6-2, 6-2; 2. Mason Adams/Nathan Snyder (L) d. Jon Frizzell/Evan Glass 6-2, 6-1
Spring Grove 3, New Oxford 2
The Rockets captured a three-set thriller at second doubles to edge the Colonials on Monday.
Adam Farmer gave the Ox a point with his straight-set win at No. 3 singles. Daniel Wolf and Wade Deckman dispatched their opponents at No. 1 doubles before the Rockets worked for a 7-6 (7), 3-6, 7-5 nod in the deciding match.
Singles: 1. Nicholas Etter (SG) d. Aaron Wampler 6-3 6-4; 2. Mike Shaqfeh (SG) d. Zach Barnhart 6-1 6-1; 3. Adam Farmer (NO) d. Logan Covington 6-3 6-0
Doubles: 1. Daniel Wolf/Wade Deckman (NO) d. Joseph Kelly/Will Cummings 6-3 6-2; 2. Cameron Gutshall/James Raub (SG) d. Dylan Fissel/Tommy King 7-6(7) 3-6 7-5
