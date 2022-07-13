New Oxford rolled through the regular season in the York-Adams American Legion with an unblemished record and very little adversity before posting shutouts in the first two rounds of last week’s league tournament.
A matchup with Red Lion in the winner’s bracket final last Friday saw the Ox suffer its first defeat of the 2022 campaign, 7-1.
The Ox needed a win over Hanover on Saturday to keep its season going and to earn a rematch with Red Lion on Sunday. A 12-3 victory over Post 14 did the trick.
“Our players are a resilient group of guys,” Ox head coach Scott Anderson said via phone. “They’re basically the same group of guys that won six in a row down the stretch to win a division title back in the spring and they seem to play well with their backs against the wall.”
New Oxford (14-2) defeated Post 543, 16-1, in Sunday’s first game, but dropped the rubber match, 8-6. Despite the loss, the Ox still claimed a spot in the Region 4 tournament that will be hosted by Red Lion, at Horn Field, beginning on Friday.
It will be New Oxford’s third straight Region 4 appearance and the team finished third in 2021, losing in the first game on the final day to see its season end.
The Ox will begin the tournament against Chambersburg, one of two representatives from the Franklin County league, at 11 a.m.
“We don’t know much about the teams that we’ll see in this tournament, aside from Red Lion, obviously,” Anderson said. “We’ve looked at some personnel and Chambersburg has a lot of their high school kids. We expect them to be pretty good when we face them on Friday.”
Pitching is what has spearheaded the team’s strong run so far this season. The staff has pitched to a 1.32 cumulative earned run average. Combined, they’ve allowed 34 runs (19 earned) in 101 innings with 114 strikeouts and 32 walks.
Jesse Bitzer, an Ox 2021 grad who pitched this past spring at Bucks County Community College, leads the way with a microscopic 0.21 ERA, allowing one earned run in 33 innings of work. He’s fanned 45 hitters, walked six and was the winning pitcher in Saturday’s win over Hanover. He also shutout Spring Grove last Wednesday.
Mason Weaver, the 2022 ace for the high school team, threw a shutout against Hanover on Thursday and has pitched to a 0.49 ERA in 14.1 innings this summer with 20 strikeouts. Anderson has kept Weaver well-rested during the legion season after he logged 55 innings for the Colonials during the high school season and earned the YAIAA-2 Pitcher of the Year award for his efforts.
Aaron Smith, a lefty that graduated from New Oxford last month, pitched the team to victory in Sunday’s first game with six strong innings of one-run, six-hit ball. On the legion season, he’s compiled a 1.31 ERA with 19 punchouts in 16 frames.
Cade Baker, a rising sophomore, has a 0.70 ERA in 20 innings this summer with 12 strikeouts, but just two free passes.
“It comes down to your pitching in a tournament like this. You could play five or six games in five days,” Anderson said. “Once you reach that fifth day, the team that has the most pitching left probably has a distinct advantage. Our pitching may be a little bit deeper than it was last season.”
On the offensive side of things, the team has put up an average of 8.9 runs per game and posted a .323 team batting average.
Kolton Haifley, a rising senior, is having a fantastic legion season. He’s posted a .488 average, .611 on-base percentage and .585 slugging percentage, while scoring 19 times, driving in 13 runs and swiping 11 bases.
“Kolton is a very versatile player and he’ll be our shortstop next spring,” Anderson said. “He plays short for us now when Mason pitches and center field when Mason isn’t pitching. His hitting has improved significantly, too. He’s gotten much better at not trying to pull everything and he now hits the ball hard to all fields.”
Smith is hitting .394 with a .608 OBP. He’s scored 20 times, earned 16 walks and stolen seven bags.
“Smitty kinda gets overlooked by some people, but the coaching staff certainly recognizes all of the contributions that he makes to the team,” Anderson said. “He’ll play anywhere in the field that we ask him to and he’ll pitch when we ask him to. He also does a great job of hitting out of the second spot in the order.”
Connor Main is batting .375 with 16 RBI in 13 games, while Weaver checks in with a .371 average with 17 RBI in just 11 games.
Adam Pascoe is perhaps the team’s hottest stick in the postseason, as he went 7-of-15 in the league tournament, scored seven runs and drove in seven more in six games. For the season, he’s hitting .345 with 13 walks and nine stolen bases.
Coy Baker, a junior in the fall, has caught every inning of the season so far this summer and is hitting .333 with a team-best seven doubles. He’s knocked in 15 runs and walked 11 times.
“Coy has been great for us. He catches every game and he’s a rock behind the plate,” Anderson said. “He’s really improved over the past year and he’s got a lot of gap power.”
Waynesboro (Franklin County) faces Hampden Twp (Cumberland County) in the second game on Friday, followed by Annville (Lebanon County) taking on defending champion Paxton (Dauphin County). Then Red Lion matches up with Fredericksburg (Lebanon County) in the nightcap.
Anderson has now piloted the team to six appearances in the Region 4 tournament in his 15 years at the helm.
The tournament is set to end on July 19 with the champion advancing to play in the state tournament played at Boyertown the following week.
