SWIMMING
Susquehannock girls 86,
Gettysburg 83
Gettysburg boys 110,
Susquehannock 60
Five different Gettysburg swimmers posted individual event wins in Thursday’s rout of Susquehannock.
Zach Turner led the charge with victories in the 200 free and 500 free, with respective times of 1:58.43 and 5:24.85. Kassidy Oussoren (50 free), Sam Nelson (100 fly), Harry Nelson (100 back) and Zach Tipton (100 breast) recorded victories as well.
On the girls’ side, Gettysburg’s Hannah Brainard was first to the wall in the 100 free (54.88) and 100 back (1:06).
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Hannah Green, Natalie Hurwitch, Hannah Brainard, Katie Ketterman) 2:08.99; 200 free: 1. Verba (S) 2 23.36, 2. Lily Crowner (G) 2:33.29, 3. Anna Crawford (G) 2:36.76; 200 IM: 1. Weichseldorfer (S) 2:38.51, 2. Green (G) 2:40.72, 3. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:44.38; 50 free: 1. Dauberman (G) 27.00, 2. Ketterman (G) 29.61, 3. Gabby Sainato (G) 31.01; 100 fly: 1. Kalmanowicz (S) 1:03.19, 3. Green (G) 1:16.68; 100 free: 1. Brainard (G) 54.88; 500 free: 1. Weicheldorfer (S) 6:09.09, 2. Reaver (G) 6:52.19, 3. Crowner (G) 7:00.65; 200 free relay: 1. Susquehannock 1:52.14; 100 back: 1. Brainard (G) 1:06.15, 3. Maddie Yingling (G) 1:22.00; 100 breast: 1. Kalmanowicz (S) 1:18:07; 400 free relay: 1. Susquehannock 4:05.38
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Harry Nelson, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Liam Christianson) 1:47.80; 200 free: 1. Zach Turner (G) 1:58.43; 200 IM: 1. Wade (S) 2:09.65, 2. Tipton (G) 2:16.34; 50 freestyle: 1. Kassidy Oussoren (G) 22.79, 2. Brandon Gladfelter (G) 24.11; 100 fly: 1. S. Nelson (G) 59.05, 3. Jacob Bordatto (G) 1:01.29; 100 free: 1. Wade (S) 49.17, 2. Oussoren (G) 50.08, 3. Christianson (G) 56.31; 500 free: 1. Turner (G) 5:24.85; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Gladfelter, H. Nelson, Oussoren, Turner) 1:31.68; 100 back: 1. H. Nelson (G) 56.68, 2. Gladfelter (G) 1:03.80; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:06.19, 2. Alex Aumen (G) 1:14.54; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (H. Nelson, Christianson, Turner, Oussoren) 3:30.67
South Western girls 99,
Dallastown 77
Dallastown boys 102,
South Western 68
Rachel Cunningham, Leah Leonard and Julia Yates scored wins for the Mustangs in their victory over the Wildcats on Thursday.
Cunningham won the 100 free (55.25) and 200 free (2:02.68), and also swam a leg on the victorious 200 free relay squad with Leonard, Katerina Lucabaugh and Yates.
Leonard was triumphant in the 50 free and Yates won the 500 free.
Bryan Collins delivered a win for the Mustangs in the 100 free, posting a time of 49.74 that was three seconds clear of the runner-up.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Dallastown 1:58.69; 200 free: 1. Rachel Cunningham (SW) 2:02.68, 3. Katerina Lucabaugh (SW) 2:07.03; 200 IM: 1. Schneider (D) 2:19.89, 2. Megan Bish (SW) 2:40.20; 50 free: 1. Leah Leonard (SW) 25.78, 3. Julia Yates (SW) 26.40; 1 meter diving: 1. Grace Allen (SW) 115.8; 100 fly: 1. Schneider (D) 1:03.04, 3. Lucabaugh (SW) 1:10.83; 100 free: 1. Cunningham (SW) 55.25; 500 free: 1. Yates (SW) 6:02.07, 2. Cora Rebert (SW) 6:39.51; 200 free relay: 1. South Western (Leonard, Lucabaugh, Yates, Cunningham) 1:44.69; 100 back: 1. Brockway (D) 1:04.38, 2. Leonard (SW) 1:05.14; 100 breast: 1. Trumble (D) 1:20.31, 3. Bish (SW) 1:23.35; 400 free relay; 1. South Western (Leonard, Lucabaugh, Yates, Cunningham) 3:51.94
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. South Western (Richard Plesic, Bryan Collins, Derek Cracium, Carter Klein) 1:49.54; 200 free: 1. McDermott (D) 1:51.13, 2. Collins (SW) 1:55.59; 200 IM: 1. Neutzel (D) 2:14.44, 2. Plesic (SW) 2:25.44, 3. Mason Neiderer (SW) 2:31.98; 50 free: 1. Thomas (D) 22.60, 3. Klein (SW) 25.69; 100 fly: 1. Neutzel (D) 59.34, 2. Plesic (SW) 1:00.68; 100 free: 1. Collins (SW) 49.74; 500 free: 1. McDermott (D) 5:01.47, 2. William Fenwick (SW) 5:46.95; 200 free relay: 1. Dallastown 1:35.35; 100 back: 1. Pechinski (D) 1:00.03, 3. Cracium (SW) 1:07.40; 100 breast: 1. Thomas (D) 58.60; 400 free relay: 1. Dallastown 3:30.02
WRESTLING
Gettysburg 76, West York 0
The Warriors won six of seven contested bouts by fall as they improved to 8-0 on Thursday.
Sam Rodriguez (215), Trevor Gallagher (285), Reed Miller (106), Gabe Pecaitis (113) and Jared Townsend (152) did the honors for the Warriors, who also picked up an 11-1 major decision from Dalton Redding at 132.
160-Jake Cherry (G) fft; 172-Nathan Ridgley (G) fft; 189-Max Gourley (G) fft; 215-Sam Rodriguez (G) p. Lawless, 2:43; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) p. Anglorlis, 2:51; 106-Reed Miller (G) p. Brown, 3:44; 113-Gabe Pecaitis (G) p. Conde, 2:41; 120-Montana DeLawder (G) fft; 126-Jake Fetrow (G) p. Jones, 3:18; 132-Dalton Redding (G) md. Ritchey, 11-1; 138-Ethan Dalton (G) fft; 145-Tyler Withers (G) fft; 152-Jared Townsend (G) p. Barb, 2:54
York Tech 48, Fairfield 6
James Buchanan 36, Fairfield 12
Kyle Davis and Jacob Moyer recorded falls for Fairfield in Thursday’s tri-meet that included York Tech and James Buchanan.
Moyer, who received a forfeit against Tech, flattened Rocket Hunter Smith in 2:28 in their bout at 285. Moyer’s pin came after Davis decked Gauge Spoonhour in 3:27 at 189.
York Tech 48, Fairfield 6
215-Markel (YT) fft; 285-Jacob Moyer (F) fft; 106-no contest; 113-no contest; 120-Gotwols (YT) fft; 126-Butler (YT) fft; 132-Youngblood (YT) fft; 138-Edick (YT) fft; 145-Whitacre (YT) fft; 152-Smock (YT) fft; 160-no contest; 172-no contest; 189-Nieves (YT) p. Kyle Davis, 4:57
James Buchanan 36, Fairfield 12
106-no contest; 113-no contest; 120-no contest; 126-Shirk (JB) fft; 132-no contest; 138-Stoner (JB) fft; 145-Frey (JB) fft; 152-Stewart (JB) fft; 160-Miller (JB) fft; 172-Brake (JB) fft; 189-Davis (F) p. Spoonhour, 3:27; 215-no contest; 285-Moyer (F) p. Smith, 2:28
Other: James Buchanan 31, York Tech 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.