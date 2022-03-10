After winning the first District 3 titlesof their respective careers, Gettysburg seniors Sam Rodriguez and Trevor Gallagher entered the PIAA Wrestling Championships with even bigger goals.
Both state qualifiers for the first time, the duo is also looking to become state placewinners for the first time.
Those journeys took successful first steps on Thursday night, as each won their opening round match in convincing fashion at the Giant Center in Hershey to move into Friday afternoon’s quarterfinals.
“We came into the day with four. We’ve got three still alive with a good chance to be on the medal stand. We just have to make sure they come out tomorrow and wrestle the way we know they can,” Gettysburg coach Chris Haines said of the first day.
After a three-hour plus wait to take the mat in the opening session for Class 3A teams, Rodriguez (36-2) squared off with Council Rock’s Aden Roe at 215.
While he entered as the underdog, it was Roe who struck first with a single-leg takedown on the edge to take a 2-0 lead.
“Going out to my match I was pretty nervous. Just with family being here, my first time here, a lot of expectations that I need to meet,” Rodriguez said of the slow start.
It didn’t take him long to shake the nerves, however. A reversal tied the score at 2-2 before Roe escaped to lead 3-2 after one. Following another Roe escape to start the second period, Rodriguez took his opponent from his feet, directly to his back for a takedown and two nearfall points to go ahead 6-4. Roe escaped again to cut the lead to 6-5, but once more Rodriguez took him directly to his back and led 10-5 after two periods.
The onslaught continued in the third period, as Rodriguez notched two more takedowns and a 14-6 major decision victory to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals where he’ll face State College sophomore Nick Pavlechko (29-3).
“After he took me down I realized that no one here is going to be a slouch,” Rodriguez said. “So I’ve got to work hard for what I want.”
While Rodriguez was taking care of business in his opening round contest, Gallagher was wasting no time against his first-round opponent, Emmaus’ Trevor Gitski, at 285.
Gallagher (40-5) worked into an over-under tie-up off the whistle and quickly took Gitski to the mat to go up 2-0. Nearly a minute later, he slapped on a cradle and secured the first-period fall in just 1:09.
“I started off strong, got into my normal over-under bodylock. I didn’t put him on his back, but got into a cradle once he stepped up after a few mat returns and finished the job right there,” Gallagher said of his victory.
The win moves Gallagher to Friday’s quarters against a familiar foe, Williamsport’s Charles Crews. Crews (38-6) and Gallagher have met three times in their careers, with the former winning all three matches but Gallagher isn’t backing away from the challenge.
“I’d like the rematch,” Gallagher said of the prospect of facing Crews. “He’s taken three of them so far, but anything can happen at any time. I hope it comes out in my favor and I’m ready for this rematch.”
Things weren’t quite as fortunate for the Warriors’ other two wrestlers in competition, sophomore Gabe Pecaitis (120) and senior Jake Cherry (160).
Pecaitis (36-10) started the day strongly, coming back from a 5-0 deficit to top Sun Valley’s Shane Holefelder in the preliminary round, 10-5.
“We had the kid scouted. We felt very confident that if he survived the kid’s first onslaught that the kid would tire out and he would put points on the board,” Haines said of Pecaitis. “We didn’t want him to be on his back in the first period, but he fought back and the match kind of played out as expected.
In the next round, Pecaitis ran into a buzzsaw in the form of Dover senior Mason Leiphart, the state title favorite for many. Leiphart (35-0) used a series of takedowns and tilts to grab a 14-1 major decision. The loss doesn’t end the tournament for Pecaitis, however, as he’ll have Nazareth’s Charlie Bunting (28-5) in the consolation bracket on Friday.
The tournament did end for Cherry. The senior’s tough draw began with returning state placewinner Chase Kranitz of Norwin, who rolled to a 15-0 technical fall in 4:34. On the back side, Cherry then hit District 3 runner-up Nick Nettleton of Exeter, who used a pair of takedowns and an escape to notch a 5-0 victory, eliminating the Warriors’ senior. Cherry finishes the year with a 40-9 record and with a 105-43 record for his career.
The lone Times Area wrestler in the Class 2A tournament was Littlestown sophomore Cameron Mingee at 126 pounds.
Mingee, like Pecaitis, started in the preliminary rounds and fell behind 5-2, nearly getting pinned late in the second period before time expired. But the Thunderbolts’ standout fought back, using three third-period takedowns to grab a comeback win, 8-7. He then fell to Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover via first-period fall in the following round, but will have a chance to wrestle back for a spot on the medal stand on Friday.
The battle on the back side for Mingee (33-10) begins against Burgettstown’s Gaven Suica on Friday morning. Both Pecaitis and Mingee will need to win two more matches to reach the medal stand, while Rodriguez and Gallagher are one win away.
Action begins at 9 a.m. Friday at the Giant Center with Class 2A quarterfinals and consolation bouts, while Class 3A takes the mat at 2:15 p.m.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
